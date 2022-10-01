FPL Gameweek 9 tips: Best players, captains, predicted line-ups + team reveals

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.
Remember that today’s FPL deadline is at the usual time of 11:00 BST.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 9 (AND BEYOND)?
GAMEWEEK 9 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
Plus, check out our up-to-date pages on Injuries and Bans, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
GAMEWEEK 9 WILDCARD TIPS
FPL PLAYERS ON INTERNATIONAL DUTY
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 9?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
EXPERT INSIGHT, OPINION AND STATS ANALYSIS
- SALAH v SON v DE BRUYNE: Comparing the premium FPL midfielders
- FPL Q&A: Cancelo v TAA, best premium pair + Wildcard draft
- FPL AND MENTAL HEALTH: Why the game is a positive to me
- FPL TEAM RANKINGS: Expected goals vs fixture difficulty
- CHIP STRATEGY: Why FPL managers should be thinking about their Bench Boost now
- FIVE SUBS: How has it affected FPL so far?
- LEICESTER CITY: Is Harvey Barnes being overlooked?
- GOALKEEPERS: How do they score in FPL?
NEW PREMIER LEAGUE MANAGERS
GAMEWEEK 9 TEAM REVEALS
BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
MORE GAMEWEEK 9 VIDEO CONTENT
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- LiveFPL’s FPL Team Planner
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
Captaining TAA anyone?