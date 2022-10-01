FPL Gameweek 9 tips: Best players, captains, predicted line-ups + team reveals

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

Remember that today’s FPL deadline is at the usual time of 11:00 BST.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 9 (AND BEYOND)?

GAMEWEEK 9 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Plus, check out our up-to-date pages on Injuries and Bans, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

GAMEWEEK 9 WILDCARD TIPS

FPL PLAYERS ON INTERNATIONAL DUTY

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 9?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

EXPERT INSIGHT, OPINION AND STATS ANALYSIS

NEW PREMIER LEAGUE MANAGERS

GAMEWEEK 9 TEAM REVEALS

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

MORE GAMEWEEK 9 VIDEO CONTENT

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos

USEFUL TOOLS

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]