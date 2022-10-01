859
Tips October 1

FPL Gameweek 9 tips: Best players, captains, predicted line-ups + team reveals

859 Comments
Share

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

Remember that today’s FPL deadline is at the usual time of 11:00 BST.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 9 (AND BEYOND)?

FPL Gameweek 6 differentials: Favourable fixtures for exciting Sinisterra 1

GAMEWEEK 9 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

Plus, check out our up-to-date pages on Injuries and Bans, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

GAMEWEEK 9 WILDCARD TIPS

FPL Gameweek 9 tips: Best players to sign, captains, predicted line-ups + team reveals 1

FPL PLAYERS ON INTERNATIONAL DUTY

Euro 2020 Team Previews – Belgium: Best Fantasy players, qualifying stats and more

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 9?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

EXPERT INSIGHT, OPINION AND STATS ANALYSIS

NEW PREMIER LEAGUE MANAGERS

What can FPL managers expect from Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton? 5

GAMEWEEK 9 TEAM REVEALS

TEMPLATE: The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek XX: Tips, captains, team news and best players

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

Everton v Brentford team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Keane out

MORE GAMEWEEK 9 VIDEO CONTENT

Scoutcast: Manchester clubs on the FPL radar ahead of Gameweek 15

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos

USEFUL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]
[/anon_only]

859 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Frenchie
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Captaining TAA anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  2. DeadStar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Is everyone with Iversen starting him?

    Open Controls
    1. Futureform
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Is Iversen starting ahead of Ward then? What's the thinking?

      Open Controls
      1. DeadStar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Possibly from what I read. But sub will come on if not of course

        Open Controls
        1. Futureform
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 16 mins ago

          Aha, I see!

          Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Probs not, NFO have scored twice in the last 2.

      Open Controls
  3. Colby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Haaland or Salah or Maddison for captain?

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      I was on Salah but think I’m moving back to Haaland

      Open Controls
    2. Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      on Mo

      Open Controls
    3. Futureform
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Can you imagine Haaland not scoring?

      Open Controls
      1. Colby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Cheers everyone. Going to be hard watching my captain play us at the Etihad but I can’t see beyond Haaland.

        Open Controls
        1. Futureform
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          You'll get some kind of 'win' one way or the another!

          Open Controls
  4. Santi MMT
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Last WC decision. Pls help choose from

    A. james+ Sterling
    B. Fofana +Son.

    Open Controls
    1. The Frenchie
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
      1. Santi MMT
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Cheers. Was set on A but Son has higher ceiling than Sterling imo

        Open Controls
    2. jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Like James and Son but not Sterling and Fofana so much. So neither for me

      For you....probably, A

      Open Controls
      1. Santi MMT
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Thank u. Will try to fit James and Son in. Urghh

        Open Controls
  5. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Play Ward or Guaita?

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      G

      Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Guaita

      Open Controls
  6. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Back on Haaland(C), then I can enjoy both players scoring 😆

    Open Controls
  7. adstomko
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Guaita or Ward in goal?

    Open Controls
  8. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Play Ward over Pope this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Taegugk Warrior
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Considering this one also, also play trippier & mitro

      Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      nope

      Open Controls
  9. Abaddon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Ward lost his place?
    A) Guaita and iverson
    B) Bego and Pickford

    Open Controls
    1. Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      I have A

      Open Controls
    2. Trentmeister General
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Prefer B for security

      Open Controls
    3. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Is this official?

      Open Controls
      1. Abaddon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Not at all. Therefore my question mark

        Open Controls
  10. maksud
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Does Luiz Diaz start against Bha?

    Open Controls
    1. Futureform
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Would think so.

      Open Controls
    2. Futureform
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Is there news re Iversen in for Ward then?

      Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      I'm not risking it, already sold him for Maddison

      Open Controls
  11. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Play Pope or Iverson?

    Open Controls
    1. Trentmeister General
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Pope

      Open Controls
  12. Trentmeister General
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Pope Ward
    Canc James Trip Guehi Williams
    Madd Zaha Sinis Mart Andreas
    Haaland Kane Toney

    On WC, 1.9 itb.

    Any last minute changes? Already decided I'm steering clear of LFC for now.

    Open Controls
  13. Kane Lane
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Lads!!

    Madds or Haaland cap?

    Open Controls
    1. Kodap
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Same dilemma, going Haaland.. think just having Madds is good enough this week

      Open Controls
    2. jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Haa

      Open Controls
    3. The Frenchie
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Same question

      Open Controls
    4. Futureform
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Depends how much risk you like!

      Open Controls
    5. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Both good pick.

      If chasing then Madds otherwise Haaland.

      Open Controls
  14. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    How is it looking, G2G?

    Would you play Ward or Pope?

    Pope
    Cancelo - James - Trippier
    KDB - Maddison (v) - Zaha - Martinelli
    Haaland (c) - Toney - Mitro

    Ward - Emerson - Andreas - Neco

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Same 11. Same thoughts regarding pope

      Open Controls
  15. Redranger
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    A) Zaha
    B) Kilman
    C) James

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Kilman

      Open Controls
  16. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    And back to Salah(C)! 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Futureform
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      4 mins to flip and then flip again!

      Open Controls
  17. HM2
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    New article

    Open Controls
  18. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Andy switches to Haaland (c)

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Baaa-andy 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        BACK TO SALAH (C)
        Lol

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          And back again lol

          Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      He's so indecisive it's insane.

      Open Controls
  19. Bishopool
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Nottingham has horrible away stats. Ward might get CS.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Not if Iverson starts

      Open Controls
  20. Tree House
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Salah in for KDB or bank transfer?

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  21. The Frenchie
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Play Bailey or Andreas?

    Open Controls
    1. AEsop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Bailey imo

      Open Controls
  22. AEsop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Bench Rodrigo or Perreira?

    Open Controls
  23. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Play Iversen over guiata?

    Open Controls
  24. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    PANTS DOWN and good luck chaps!
    First hit of the season taken!

    Ward
    Trent | Cancelo | Saliba
    Son | Maddison | Martinelli | Andreas
    Kane | Haaland | Mitrovic

    Iversen | Neco | Dasilva | Patterson*

    Good luck guys

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.