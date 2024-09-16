UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy 2024/25: Best forwards

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign begins next week – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage in preparation for the big kick-off, plus regular articles throughout the season.

Here, Crisk goes through some of the best forwards for UEFA Champions League Fantasy managers to consider.

BEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FORWARDS

Erling Haaland (€11.0m)

The Norwegian cyborg has to be top of the list when it comes to the go-to goalscoring forward.

His start to 2024/25 is nothing short of phenomenal. Nine goals in four matches is his best-ever beginning of a campaign, which is saying something given how well he’s started in previous seasons.

Recent comments from both player and manager describe a player feeling refreshed from a much-needed summer break.

One could make an argument of only bringing in the Manchester City player after Matchday 1 against Inter.

The Serie A Champions are one of the best defensive teams of the last few seasons, even keeping Haaland quiet during the 2023 Champions League final.

Nevertheless, it would be unwise not to have Haaland in your team for much of the group stage.

Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) & Vinicius Jr. (€9.5m)

