6
Champions League September 16

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy 2024/25: Best forwards

6 Comments
Share

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign begins next week – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage in preparation for the big kick-off, plus regular articles throughout the season.

Here, Crisk goes through some of the best forwards for UEFA Champions League Fantasy managers to consider.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2024/25

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

BEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FORWARDS

FPL Gameweek 17: What to do with Haaland? 4

Erling Haaland (€11.0m)

The Norwegian cyborg has to be top of the list when it comes to the go-to goalscoring forward.

His start to 2024/25 is nothing short of phenomenal. Nine goals in four matches is his best-ever beginning of a campaign, which is saying something given how well he’s started in previous seasons.

Recent comments from both player and manager describe a player feeling refreshed from a much-needed summer break.

One could make an argument of only bringing in the Manchester City player after Matchday 1 against Inter.

The Serie A Champions are one of the best defensive teams of the last few seasons, even keeping Haaland quiet during the 2023 Champions League final.

Nevertheless, it would be unwise not to have Haaland in your team for much of the group stage.

Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) & Vinicius Jr. (€9.5m)

 

1

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

SIGN UP TO THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE – AND WIN PRIZES

Join our UCL Fantasy mini-league - and win prizes!

SIGN UP HERE AHEAD OF UCL FANTASY 2024/25!


6 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BIGREDDOG
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    1. Oasis
    2. Blur

    1 or 2? 0FT

    Open Controls
    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      2 only real talent of the options

      Open Controls
    2. Old Gregg
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      1.

      Easier to get tickets for 2 though

      Open Controls
    3. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Neither worth a hit.
      Stick with Stone Roses until something better comes along.

      Open Controls
    4. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Radiohead have better xGI

      Open Controls
  2. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    just now

    So what's the move here please, with 1FT?

    Henderson
    Porro Robinson Hall (THB Mosquera)
    Salah Palmer ESR Rogers (Bergvall)
    Haaland Isak Pedro

    exact money to do Hall >
    a. Robbo / VVD
    b. Saliba / Gabriel (could play THB (IPS) this week when ARS play City away)
    c. something else
    d. hold

    Next week's move probably Isak > Havertz if I don't WC.

    TY

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.