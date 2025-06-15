How to make substitutions in FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy

If you’re playing FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy and new to Fantasy games of this ilk, you may or may not be aware that you can make manual substitutions between each fixture.

WHO CAN I SUB ON/OFF?

If a bench player is yet to play and you stick to the valid formations, you can manually replace a player from your starting XI.

If you’re taking out a player who has already played, say Lionel Messi ($10.5m) after his blank on Sunday morning, then the change is irreversible.

Doing so means you’ll only get points from the new player.

WHAT ABOUT AUTO-SUBS?

Any manual changes made to your team during a live Matchday (which can be done right up until the final match) will cancel the auto-subs functionality for that Matchday.

HOW DO I MAKE A SUBSTITUTION?

In the live Matchday tab of the ‘Team‘ page, click the shirt of the player you want to remove and hit ‘Sub Out’.

You can then select the player you want to bring in by clicking on their shirt.

Make sure to click ‘Confirm’ to finalise the change.