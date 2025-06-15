How to make substitutions in FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy

If you’re playing FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy and new to Fantasy games of this ilk, you may or may not be aware that you can make manual substitutions between each fixture.
WHO CAN I SUB ON/OFF?
If a bench player is yet to play and you stick to the valid formations, you can manually replace a player from your starting XI.
If you’re taking out a player who has already played, say Lionel Messi ($10.5m) after his blank on Sunday morning, then the change is irreversible.
Doing so means you’ll only get points from the new player.
WHAT ABOUT AUTO-SUBS?
Any manual changes made to your team during a live Matchday (which can be done right up until the final match) will cancel the auto-subs functionality for that Matchday.
HOW DO I MAKE A SUBSTITUTION?
In the live Matchday tab of the ‘Team‘ page, click the shirt of the player you want to remove and hit ‘Sub Out’.
You can then select the player you want to bring in by clicking on their shirt.
Make sure to click ‘Confirm’ to finalise the change.
READ MORE OF OUR FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP FANTASY 2025 CONTENT
GROUP A: Palmeiras | Porto | Al Ahly | Inter Miami
GROUP B: PSG | Atletico Madrid | Botafogo | Seattle Sounders
GROUP C: Bayern Munich | Auckland City | Boca Juniors | Benfica
GROUP D: Flamengo | ES Tunis | Chelsea | Los Angeles FC
GROUP E: River Plate | Urawa Red Diamonds | Monterrey | Inter Milan
GROUP F: Fluminense | Borussia Dortmund | Ulsan HD | Mamelodi Sundowns
GROUP G: Manchester City | Wydad Casablanca | Al Ain | Juventus
GROUP H: Real Madrid | Al Hilal | Pachuca | Red Bull Salzburg
Complete Guide | How to play | Bookies’ odds | Set-piece takers | Best team names | FPL Milanista’s top tips, Booster strategy + team reveal | Fixture ticker | Join our mini-league + win prizes! | Team reveals
Best goalkeepers | Best defenders | Best midfielders | Best forwards | Best differentials
Matchday 1 Scout Picks | Best Matchday 1 captains
just now
GK Sommer or Armani ? I have Sommer for now and Dumfries on the bench, Armani in reserve and Mastantuono starting, so tried to split. But is one match easier than the other? Cheers!