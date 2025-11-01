FPL

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 10

1 November 2025 340 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 10.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 10 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 13:30 GMT on Saturday 1 November.

SWITCHING STRIKERS

FPL notes: Maresca on Pedro, Enzo + Caicedo "problems" 4

For many managers, the most terrifying prospect of this Halloween – alongside Erling Haaland‘s (£14.8m) injury scare – is the thought of continuing with Joao Pedro (£7.4m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m). Both are on five successive blanks.

However, at least the Arsenal forward is often shooting and has one of the weekend’s best goal-scoring likelihoods, versus Burnley’s poor defence.

Whereas Pedro is a recommended sale. In fact, Pro Pundit Zophar advises managers to prioritise doing this, which over 900,000 have already done.

That’s why four of the week’s six most-bought individuals play up front – Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.8m), Nick Woltemade (£7.5m), Igor Thiago (£6.2m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.4m).

GOOD FIXTURES

FPL Gameweek 4 Free Hit: Pros, cons + best team

In Mateta’s case, it’s a classic mix of form and upcoming opponents. He’s the league’s number two for attempts (29), shots on target (16), big chances (15) and expected goals (xG, 7.89).

Additionally, Crystal Palace are about to start an attractive run of fixtures, though the probability of an EFL Cup-related Blank and Double Gameweek sounds low.

Both Mateta and teammate Daniel Munoz (£5.7m) are unanimous Scout Squad picks, as the latter has been identified as the Eagles’ best defender to possess. Albeit a more expensive option than bargain Chris Richards (£4.5m).

Meanwhile, it’s unsurprising to see Arsenal backed for a Gameweek 10 clean sheet. They won each of their six October matches (in all competitions) without conceding. And when observing the recent rise of set-piece goals, it makes ownership of Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.5m) feel essential.

MBEUMO OR FERNANDES?

Is Mbeumo a better FPL pick than Fernandes? 4

Current Free Hit activations can go all-in on Palace and Manchester United assets. Ruben Amorim’s side has three wins in a row, hoping to make it four when visiting Nottingham Forest.

We’ve tried answering one of this week’s biggest questions: is Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) or Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) the better FPL midfield pick?

Last Saturday’s Mbeumo haul emphasises his stronger goal threat and helped put Fabio Borges ahead of his ‘The Great and the Good’ rivals.

But Fernandes takes penalties and picks up defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards. He also features on both the Goals and Assists Imminent tables, as Lateriser has noticed some promising recent positioning.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 10 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Assuming Erling Haaland is fit to start, he’s the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

Beyond the Norwegian, names like Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka (£10.1m), Mohamed Salah (£14.2m), and Jean-Philippe Mateta have been thrown in the mix.

TEAM REVEALS

FPL Gameweek 10 Wildcard: Pros, cons + best drafts 6

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – goes heavy on Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

Alex Iwobi (£6.5m) is one of three showing differential potential, because Fulham get to host last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

These line-ups can also be found in our match previews below:

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 10!

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

340 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who to play ??
    A- Xhaka
    B- Enzo

    Open Controls
    1. Eric Banternaaa
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. JDrama
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Start Enzo or Kudus???

    Open Controls
    1. Eric Banternaaa
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Enzo

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Enzo

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        On penzo

        Open Controls
    3. Steve Stiffler
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Enzo

      Open Controls
    4. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Enzo

      Open Controls
    5. Downtown
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Kudus

      Open Controls
  3. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    One quick question, play:
    1. Gudmundsson
    2. Senesi

    Open Controls
    1. Eric Banternaaa
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. Downtown
      • 15 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  4. Eric Banternaaa
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel / Andersen / James
    Saka / Semenyo / Ndiaye / Gordan
    Haaland / Bowen / Mateta

    Dubravka / Rejinders / Senesi / Alderte*

    1FT 0.2ITB

    Andersen should play, if not be an auto sub to Senesi.

    A Roll
    B Bowen to Woltemade
    C Bowen to Thiago
    D Other

    Open Controls
    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  5. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Start

    A Reijnders
    B Larsen

    Open Controls
    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  6. Steve Stiffler
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Sensei or
    Reinildo

    Open Controls
    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Start btw

      Open Controls
    2. Downtown
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  7. Joelinton Travel Tavern
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which order for these? (Play / 1st bench / 2nd bench)

    A) Chalo
    B) Rodon
    C) Senesi

    Currently ABC

    Open Controls
    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      BCA

      Open Controls
    2. tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Abc for me

      Open Controls
    3. Steve Stiffler
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A is Chaloboah correct ?

      Open Controls
  8. tuturututu
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Would you go for:

    1) A) Timber B) Calafiori

    2) A) Woltemade B) Gyokeres

    Open Controls
    1. Downtown
      • 15 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  9. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    I’d do a -4 just to get a CS from a keeper even if the net score was a 2….man, I had Sels and now Pope, with good old Dubs was always my 2nd choice, apologies Dubs, my 18 ytd GK points salute you.

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Raya us guaranteed 6 points

      Open Controls
  10. sk24
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Start 2:
    A) Alderete
    B) Rodon
    C) Senesi
    D) Diouf

    Open Controls
    1. tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Rodon and Senesi

      Open Controls
  11. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    0FT 0.5 ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel Tarkowski Andersen
    Saka Bruno Semenyo Sarr
    Haaland (C) Woltemade Thiago

    Dub - King Alderete* Senesi

    Alderete v Andersen pretty close, otherwise GTG?

    Open Controls
  12. Purefection
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Donnaruma
    Mukiele VVD Gabriel
    Saka Sarr Semenyo Rice
    Haaland Bowen Wolt

    Sanchez King Diouf Senesi

    Shuold I roll or make any changes? 1 FT. I was thinking Bowen to Mateta or Sesko, not entirely sure

    Open Controls
    1. Downtown
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Bowen out

      Open Controls
  13. elpiratacordobes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    1ft, 0 itb, Romero to:

    a) Andersen
    b) Guehi
    c) Save

    My other defenders are Gabriel, Senesi, Gudmundsson, Mukiele.

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
      1. elpiratacordobes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Thank you

        Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    3. Downtown
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Munoz?

      Open Controls
      1. elpiratacordobes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I have 0itb, not enough for Mun̈oz.

        Open Controls
  14. Nickyboy
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bench one of Enzo, Grealish, Pedro?

    Open Controls
    1. Downtown
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Grealish

      Open Controls
  15. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anything you would change here? On Free Hit.

    Roefs

    Timber Gabriel Calafiori Muñoz

    Mbeumo Bruno Sarr

    Woltemade Mateta Haaland(c)

    Dubravka Minteh King Mukiele

    Open Controls
  16. Downtown
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    King (WOL) or Reijnders (BOU)

    Thanks all

    Open Controls
  17. Puzzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    Calafiori or Timber?

    Open Controls
    1. Downtown
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Cala

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      just now

      People will say Timber, but based on eye-test from the latest games I'd go Calafiori

      Open Controls
    3. tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Currently on same dilemma, like Cala more and he looks like more exciting pick. Also 10% less ownership

      Leaning towards Calafiori

      Open Controls
  18. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Team g2g?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Munoz vdv
    Saka semenyo Sarr Enzo
    Haaland Mateta Wolte

    Dubravka Senesi Anderson gud

    Open Controls
    1. Downtown
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  19. JohnReaper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    bench one,

    Mbuemo, sarr, eze, semenyo, gakpo
    woltemade, mateta

    thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Downtown
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Gakpo

      Open Controls
  20. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Confused who to bench of :

    A ) Thiago ( CRY )
    B ) Enzo ( TOT )
    C ) Mukiele ( EVE )

    I have Sarr & Guehi in my starting 11

    Open Controls
    1. Downtown
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Muki

      Open Controls
  21. Tripleh123
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Who to captain?

    A. Haaland
    B. Saka
    C. Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. Downtown
      • 15 Years
      just now

      You know...

      Open Controls
  22. ran
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Anyone going with a differential captain this week?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.