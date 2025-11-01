FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 10

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 10.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 10 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 13:30 GMT on Saturday 1 November.

SWITCHING STRIKERS

For many managers, the most terrifying prospect of this Halloween – alongside Erling Haaland‘s (£14.8m) injury scare – is the thought of continuing with Joao Pedro (£7.4m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m). Both are on five successive blanks.

However, at least the Arsenal forward is often shooting and has one of the weekend’s best goal-scoring likelihoods, versus Burnley’s poor defence.

Whereas Pedro is a recommended sale. In fact, Pro Pundit Zophar advises managers to prioritise doing this, which over 900,000 have already done.

That’s why four of the week’s six most-bought individuals play up front – Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.8m), Nick Woltemade (£7.5m), Igor Thiago (£6.2m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.4m).

GOOD FIXTURES

In Mateta’s case, it’s a classic mix of form and upcoming opponents. He’s the league’s number two for attempts (29), shots on target (16), big chances (15) and expected goals (xG, 7.89).

Additionally, Crystal Palace are about to start an attractive run of fixtures, though the probability of an EFL Cup-related Blank and Double Gameweek sounds low.

Both Mateta and teammate Daniel Munoz (£5.7m) are unanimous Scout Squad picks, as the latter has been identified as the Eagles’ best defender to possess. Albeit a more expensive option than bargain Chris Richards (£4.5m).

Meanwhile, it’s unsurprising to see Arsenal backed for a Gameweek 10 clean sheet. They won each of their six October matches (in all competitions) without conceding. And when observing the recent rise of set-piece goals, it makes ownership of Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.5m) feel essential.

MBEUMO OR FERNANDES?

Current Free Hit activations can go all-in on Palace and Manchester United assets. Ruben Amorim’s side has three wins in a row, hoping to make it four when visiting Nottingham Forest.

We’ve tried answering one of this week’s biggest questions: is Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) or Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) the better FPL midfield pick?

Last Saturday’s Mbeumo haul emphasises his stronger goal threat and helped put Fabio Borges ahead of his ‘The Great and the Good’ rivals.

But Fernandes takes penalties and picks up defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards. He also features on both the Goals and Assists Imminent tables, as Lateriser has noticed some promising recent positioning.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 10 CAPTAIN

Assuming Erling Haaland is fit to start, he’s the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

Beyond the Norwegian, names like Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka (£10.1m), Mohamed Salah (£14.2m), and Jean-Philippe Mateta have been thrown in the mix.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – goes heavy on Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

Alex Iwobi (£6.5m) is one of three showing differential potential, because Fulham get to host last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

These line-ups can also be found in our match previews below:

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 10!