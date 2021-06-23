225
Assessing Callum Wilson’s FPL appeal as a £7.5m forward in 2021/22

Callum Wilson (£7.5m) comes into the 2021/22 season as one of several promising mid-priced forwards between £7.0m and £8.5m.

As Fantasy Premier League managers look to this bracket for their savings in a campaign set to center around very expensive midfielders, we have examined Wilson’s appeal since joining Newcastle.

As this uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

  1. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours ago

    How's this team?

    Sanchez Meslier
    TAA Creswell Lamptey Ayling Williams
    Salah Bruno Raphinha Buendia Bissouma
    Nacho Wilson Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      too much money in GK.

      i do not like not having an 8m striker because its an important price point - you are 2 transfers away from getting in DCL/Bambam/Martial/Ings if they start off strong

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Ok thankyou! 🙂

        Open Controls
  2. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Not many are considering City assets, why is that?

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      It's June - I wouldn't take any serious notice of what anyone is saying at the moment.

      Open Controls
      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Expensive

      Open Controls
    3. Silecro
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      i have Gundo

      Open Controls
  3. Zombie League - uw9o5d
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Hi all! So I've started a Zombie League this year and will try to make it the biggest one yet.

    I also have a twitter account (link on profile) and trying to get it off the ground now.

    For anyone not sure how it works, create a new team and you're not allowed any transfers, chips or captain changes for the entire season. It's just a set and forget dead team!

    League code: uw9o5d

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Having more than one team is against the rules, no?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        You can create a team for your dog or cat

        Open Controls
        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          I have no pets

          Open Controls
          1. Zombie League - uw9o5d
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            You should definitely get a pet

            Open Controls
      2. Zombie League - uw9o5d
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Just create one under your partners/pets name and you're good to go!

        Open Controls
    2. LarryDuff
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I really don't see the point sorry

      Open Controls
      1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Dude is going to chuck in £100 first prize

        Open Controls
        1. Zombie League - uw9o5d
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Haha yeah £100 first prize will get people running!

          Open Controls
      2. Zombie League - uw9o5d
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Well i guess it's just a way of adding something unique to the season. It's always spoken about how high up some dead teams are ranked so if everyone puts in a purposely created dead team, it will be interesting to follow!

        Open Controls
  4. LarryDuff
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Captain Jota Greizman or G.Moreno?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      Greizmann

      Open Controls
      1. LarryDuff
        • 5 Years
        53 mins ago

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
  5. Sterling Archer
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    France will need the win so they can avoid the mighty english, time for Mbappe to step up! think im myt switch the captaincy off KDB's 6 points and go for it with Mbappe.

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      Fortune favours the brave - good luck!

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      1-0 will do the job

      Open Controls
    3. ivantys
        20 mins ago

        England is an easy game for them and an easier half

        Open Controls
      • El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Whichever team comes out of that group, England is out.

        Open Controls
    4. amplifiedAnt
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Very thankful that Perisic has ended this week's captain hunt.

      Purely for fun, who do we think will score more points from Gosens, Gnabry and Havertz (as I have all 3)?

      Think I would've wanted to put it on Gosens, but being the last day I'd probably have bottled that and gone Gnabry.

      Open Controls
      1. Zombie League - uw9o5d
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Currently have it on Havertz as a punt today!

        Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Havertz, though I wouldnt change the captaincy...

        Open Controls
        1. amplifiedAnt
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Yeah, not a chance on that. I didn't have an awful lot of faith in a Perisic haul, so was delighted with it!

          Open Controls
    5. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Anybody else had an issue where their Euro Fantasy team has just disappeared? When log in it is just at the initial pick team stage?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        49 mins ago

        Nope

        Open Controls
      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        Mine is working fine.

        Open Controls
      3. Gazwaz80
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        There’s 2 apps you can get your team on, the EURO app and the UEFA game app, try and download the other one to see if you can rescue your team…

        Open Controls
      4. artvandelay316
          1 min ago

          I did momentarily. I logged out, closed app and then logged in again. It was ok then.

          Open Controls
      5. lawsy009
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Best captaincy choice out of the following..

        Alba, Gosens, Havertz, Gnabry, Mbappe?

        Any help much appriciated.

        Open Controls
        1. Red Red Robins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Ha. Exactly the same list as mine. Had kdb.

          Thinking gnabry but only as he's due. Think havertz maybe

          Open Controls
          1. lawsy009
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Ha ha! Brilliant. Yeah I compared Havertz and Gnabry on comparison tool for these EUROs and Havertz is way out in front. Currently leading his direction.

            Open Controls
            1. Red Red Robins
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              51 mins ago

              It's either havertz or gnabry.
              Muller out so sane could be in so with Havertz getting more central could be better.

              Honestly I'm so stuck on this haha. In going havertz

              Open Controls
          2. PompeyUpNorth!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            54 mins ago

            I think Gnabry will do a Depay so I’m thinking him

            Open Controls
            1. Red Red Robins
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              50 mins ago

              Gnabry due defo. But havertz was getting into good positions

              Open Controls
              1. PompeyUpNorth!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                39 mins ago

                I don’t disagree that he’s due as well but don’t forget he’s on a yellow so one more and he’s banned. Strong chance of him being pulled off when ahead perhaps? Whereas Gnabry more guaranteed 90? May be wrong but food for thought

                Open Controls
                1. Red Red Robins
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  36 mins ago

                  Very very very good point. Hadnt even thought to look at that.
                  Gnabry it is then.

                  Open Controls
                  1. PompeyUpNorth!
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    No problems

                    Open Controls
      6. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        What does the word "ratio" means when used on social media?

        Aware of mathematical "ratio" but not sure about the social media one 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Az
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          It means the reply has or will get more likes than the original post 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Zen Arcade
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Kids these days.

            Open Controls
          2. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Ratio 🙂

            Open Controls
          3. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Stupid me, that was simple! 😀

            Open Controls
        2. Zen Arcade
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Keep seeing that as well! Just people replying saying “ratio” and nothing else. It doesn’t detract any from the notion of Twitter being a cess pit. It’s like having a conversation with a group of people on coke all just loving the sound of their own voice.

          Open Controls
        3. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          I believe it means, my response will get more likes/retweets than the original post

          The rebuttal doesn't need explanation either other than being understood as a disagreement

          E.g

          Person A "rashford is better than Saka"

          Person Bs response "ratio"

          A full stop is also used in place of the word ratio

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            https://twitter.com/utdziad/status/1407092991496495107

            Just came across this

            Open Controls
        4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 11 Years
          just now

          It basically means you got one over on the other person.

          Basically happens when the person no intelligent reply so regurgitates the same old crap on every social media post

          Open Controls
      7. Bambi
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Really liking the look of Sarr at 6.0. Good fixtures and he is the big fish at Watford

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          52 mins ago

          Would you go for Toney over Sarr?

          Open Controls
          1. 3 A
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            I get both in my 2nd draft. Feels good...

            Open Controls
        2. ivantys
            23 mins ago

            I can't convince myself to pick him when Harrison is same price.

            Open Controls
        3. Disco Stu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Gnabry or Gosens today to replace KDB as Captain?

          Open Controls
          1. Peter Ouch
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Haha same dilemma.
            Kdb C now but I have Gnabry Havertz and gosens

            Open Controls
            1. Disco Stu
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              I have the same three. I kind of like Gosens for a clean sheet and at least 1 assist. That beats one goal for Serge or Kai

              Open Controls
        4. Peter Ouch
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour ago

          Gnabry or Havertz for C?

          Open Controls
        5. rozzo
          • 7 Years
          57 mins ago

          How are we all doing rank wise in Euro fantasy?

          I have 172 points at 73k overall, with Gosens and Havertz to play today and wildcard still for later on.

          Had a good first week but awful second week. Good week again this week to pull it back a bit.

          Where are you aiming to finish? Got any chips left?

          What is your strategy for the knockout rounds?

          I'm possibly going to have 3 Italian defenders in the next round. Then possibly play wildcard at quarters or semis.

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            26 mins ago

            I guess top 1k will be a good finish but I dont have any chips left, so top 50k will do the job.

            Strategy is to go all out on teams which play easier games and avoid double or triple ups in other games.

            Italy for now, will get 4 players. Only one from Wales vs Denmark.

            Open Controls
          2. Joey Tribbiani
              25 mins ago

              33k before subbing 5 points off today, 6 players left today. WC and LL used.
              2nd matchday ruined my chances of getting really good rank

              Open Controls
              1. Joey Tribbiani
                  23 mins ago

                  Playing risky, not really caring if it goes wrong because I have a lot of other predictions and money bets on the line for euros

                  Open Controls
              2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                • 1 Year
                20 mins ago

                Will likely triple up on the winners of group F too they seem to have a nice knockout faze

                Open Controls
              3. LSK
                • 3 Years
                14 mins ago

                209 points. Ranked at 2043 with 5 to play today.

                No chips remaining so I’m picking players and teams who I think will go far.

                First four defenders are set in stone, Kimmich and Berardi will be in due to their price. Probably go KDB over Lukaku, Greizmann up front. Hoping Spain go through as they have some cheap options.

                Open Controls
              4. amplifiedAnt
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Currently at 200, placed #6707.

                Gosens, Havertz, Gnabry and P. Torres to play today.

                No chips left, so I'll need to be slightly cautious with Round of 16 picks.

                Top 5k would do me very nicely.

                Open Controls
            • Westfield Irons ⭐️
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              55 mins ago

              Current captain is on 7 points, so 14 total so far.
              Do I twist for Gnabry? Could he get more than one goal?
              When I do my subs I'll have 59 points with Torres brothers, Gnabry and Goosens to come, so kind of happy with Matchday3, which puts me of moving armband. Thoughts please? Stick or Punt?

              Open Controls
              1. JJeyy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                I’m going for Havertz

                Open Controls
                1. JJeyy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  On 6 points currently

                  Open Controls
            • JJeyy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              55 mins ago

              Apparently Pau Torres is getting benched today, I assume it’s because he’s on a yellow

              Open Controls
              1. Westfield Irons ⭐️
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                that would be a shame

                Open Controls
            • jason_ni
              • 5 Years
              51 mins ago

              Long story short, I'm due to get a massive(for me) win if Spain and France can win their groups.

              Spain maybe looks the least likely, that pen miss on sat was a heart breaker!

              Options are:
              A) stick it out, pick up 1.1k if it happens
              B) can cash out now for about 360.
              C) can leave it as is, and if neither win tonight, I'll pick up a minimum 100,be a bit more if 1 of them win.

              What would you do?!

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                46 mins ago

                C since you will get something out of it.

                Are A and C different or same scenario with different output?

                Open Controls
                1. jason_ni
                  • 5 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  They are all the same, basically its a lucky 63( had never heard of it) but I picked all group winners, and it covers loads of others, like singles, doubles etc.
                  Should say the initial outlay was 160, so c probably means I'd lose 60, rather than make 100 if that makes sense.

                  Open Controls
              2. Inazuma X1
                • 3 Years
                38 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              3. Dr. Rog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                17 mins ago

                cash out to the extent that you cover your initial bet. run the rest.
                by the sounds of C you are already covered anyway.

                Open Controls
              4. BrutalLogiC
                • 5 Years
                just now

                B seems clesr to me although would want to know what I get if Spain don't win group and France do win group

                Open Controls
            • Silecro
              • 3 Years
              50 mins ago

              Bench one:

              A) Alba (svk)
              B) Gosens (hun)
              C) Havertz (hun)
              D) Lewa (swe)

              Open Controls
              1. Red Star Toro
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Alba, just

                Open Controls
            • Original - Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              49 mins ago

              Sanchez
              TAA, Stones, Digne, Cresswell
              Salah, Fernandes,Jota, Raphina
              DCL, Watkins

              How about this as a starting 11?

              Open Controls
              1. Original - Wolves Ay We
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                12 mins ago

                Sanchez
                TAA, Stones, Digne, Cresswell
                Salah, Fernandes, Grealish, Raphina
                DCL, Watkins

                Sorry Grealish not Jota

                Open Controls
                1. Soto Ayam
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  Looks good

                  Open Controls
            • superstars
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              48 mins ago

              Any possible 4m starters this year? especially from promoted clubs?

              Open Controls
            • Tcheco
              • 3 Years
              45 mins ago

              A. Grealish Rashford Digne

              B. Bruno Buendia Coufal

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                BBC

                Open Controls
              2. The Knights Template
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
            • gart888
              • 7 Years
              39 mins ago

              Any word on the German lineup today? Presume it's safe to say Gosens, Gnabry, and Havertz all start?

              Open Controls
            • Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              38 mins ago

              A. Sarr + Kane
              B. Toney + Bruno

              Open Controls
              1. farmerfat
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                22 mins ago

                Bruno and Joao Pedro

                Open Controls
                1. Inazuma X1
                  • 3 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Pedro won't play all the games, will he?

                  Open Controls
                  1. farmerfat
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    He played most games last season, besides for when he was injured. I think he is Watford's 2nd most exciting player behind Sarr. Could be a risky pick but could also be a bargain at 5.5

                    Open Controls
            • More Cowbell
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              Howdy y'all,

              What the deal if I sub out Dumfries (1pt) and then P Torres doesn't play today? Does Dumfries get subbed back in? Or will I just get 0 for Torres?

              Open Controls
              1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Zero

                Open Controls
            • Silecro
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              Did FPL towers removed Jack Harrison from game? Cant find him in either name search or through club listed players. And I know he was there yesterday with 6.0 price...sure as hell hope they arent recalibrating his price

              Open Controls
              1. More Cowbell
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                See Man City

                Open Controls
                1. Silecro
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  oh, right, there he is. Didnt knew he was City's player

                  Open Controls
              2. Kabayan
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                MCI, Mid 6.0

                Open Controls
              3. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Funny

                Open Controls
            • merin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              My first draft. What do you think?

              Sanchez Söndergaard
              TAA Shaw Digne Lamptey Sierralta
              Bruno Mount Raphinha Almiron Bissouma
              Kane DCL Watkins

              0 ITB

              Open Controls
            • Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Alba benched. F this game

              https://twitter.com/miguelitocope/status/1407301345799979012?s=21

              Open Controls

