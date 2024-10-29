Updates have been provided by Mikel Arteta, Ange Postecoglou and Arne Slot on Gabriel (knee), Son Heung-min (muscle) and Diogo Jota (rib), as the Gameweek 10 deadline approaches.

This is part of the pre-match team news heading into midweek EFL Cup action, involving 13 top-flight sides.

As usual, we’ll bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) updates on this page.

ARTETA POSITIVE ABOUT GABRIEL

The latest chapter of Mikel Arteta’s deliberately confusing mind games will, on the surface, please Gabriel’s many owners. But we’re learning the hard way that such words mean very little.

“We are still assessing him, it doesn’t look bad at all. He was much better than expected, so hopefully he’ll be fine.” – Mikel Arteta

After limping off against Liverpool, the Brazilian has had scans on his knee. Whether it means he’ll be available for Newcastle United on Saturday is a whole other question.

At least Jurrien Timber (muscle) has been declared fine, with Martin Odegaard (ankle) possibly back before November’s international break.

“He’s been on the grass for a few weeks but there are still a few boxes to tick. How fast we can do that last stage of the rehab is a question we have to answer when we have players around and he starts competing with the team, something he hasn’t done yet” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

Kieran Tierney (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) remain unavailable, as fellow full-back Riccardo Calafiori (knee) will “be out for a few weeks.”

SON READY FOR THE WEEKEND

414,000 managers bought Spurs’ South Korean star ahead of Gameweek 9, only to see him ruled out with muscle discomfort.

Ange Postecoglou won’t use him for the cup tie but he’ll likely be ready to face Aston Villa on Sunday.

“Well he is almost fit but we will probably from our perspective aim him for the weekend. We’re quite confident he will be right for the weekend.” – Ange Postecoglou

While Djed Spence (groin) is ok, the return of Wilson Odobert (hamstring) has hit an obstacle.

“The only one missing out, which is a bit of a disappointment is Wilson. He’s had a setback during the week and it seems like it’s a serious one, so we’re waiting for more information” – Ange Postecoglou

STILL NO JOTA

Withdrawn early in Gameweek 8, it sounds like Jota won’t appear until after the November break. Also sidelined are Alisson (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (foot) and Federico Chiesa (knock).

“Conor [Bradley] is training with us again so he could maybe be in the squad tomorrow. Jota not, Alisson not, Harvey Elliott not and Federico, I’m not expecting him to be in the squad tomorrow as well.” – Arne Slot

POSSIBLE GORDON MINUTES

A surprise absence for Sunday’s league defeat at Chelsea, Anthony Gordon (groin) could be used here against the same opposition. Although it’ll likely be a much-changed Blues XI.

“He has been for a scan. We are hopeful the injury isn’t serious. There is a chance – we have to make the right decision. We have to make sure there is no further damage to it. Let’s see how he is today. It was Friday but it did not become obvious until Saturday when he realised it was worse than he thought it was. He felt Sunday would be too much.” – Eddie Howe

The likes of Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Sven Botman (knee) and Callum Wilson (back) remain out but the returning Lewis Miley (foot) could get some game time.

UPDATE ON DUNK

As Brighton and Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk warmed up for Gameweek 9 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, he felt a problem with his calf. A 250th Premier League appearance will have to wait slightly longer.

“Lewis has a small muscle issue, not that big and I think he is a great healer. We have to go day by day and for sure we can’t take any risks with him but he is keen on coming back as soon as possible.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Joao Pedro (ankle), Matt O’Riley (ankle) and James Milner (hamstring) miss the cup game but Jack Hinshelwood (muscle) and Yankuba Minteh (groin) are expected to appear.

ALL GOOD AT CHELSEA

A quick one here, as Enzo Maresca declared that “everything is fine” and spoke about Wesley Fofana‘s weekend pain.

“He had a bad moment in the first half but he is better. He was probably playing with pain.” – Enzo Maresca

The Italian tends to play a very strong second string on Europa Conference League nights and could do similar at St James’ Park.

OTHER NOTES

Injury quotes are hard to come by for Unai Emery, Oliver Glasner and Pep Guardiola. The latter should still be missing Kevin De Bruyne (groin), Kyle Walker (knee), Jeremy Doku (knock), Oscar Bobb (leg) and Ballon d’Or winner Rodri (knee).

Over at Leicester City, Steve Cooper says Jannik Vestergaard (ankle) “is available again” and left-back Victor Kristiansen‘s (groin) absence is “days and weeks rather than longer.”

Southampton boss Russell Martin has labelled their clash with Stoke City as “the most important game we’ve had this season” and will name a strong line-up, while Manchester United have understandably said nothing in the aftermath of Monday’s Erik ten Hag dismissal.

Finally, a bit of Brentford. As well as the known problems of Rico Henry (match fitness), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Igor Thiago (knee) and Josh Dasilva (knee), defender Kristoffer Ajer (foot) will be held back until Monday night’s short trip to Fulham.

“It is a minor foot injury. We maybe could have pushed him through the game [last Saturday] but it is not worth it. We rested him and probably will rest him again on Tuesday [in the Carabao Cup]. Then he should be fit and available.” – Thomas Frank



