  1. Tsparkes10
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Thoughts on Myko, Johnson to TAA, Kudus?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Good move

    2. Wolverine
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Depends on structure of your team and assuming you can't go past 6.2m but I think I would go with any of Rogers/Amad/Enzo over Kudus tbh and pocket the 1mil for another upgrade

    3. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Trent & Enzo.

  2. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    Planning to WC in GW19 and so just thinking about the next three GWs. Priorities out are Konsa, Gvardiol and Henderson in that order. Who is first in?

    A - Trent
    B - Gabriel (subject to midweek CL update) and if out then Saliba
    C - Other suggestion?

    Henderson
    Timber - Gvardiol - Konsa
    Salah - Palmer - Saka - Semenyo
    Cunha - Jackson - Pedro

    Valdi - RAN - Winks - Mosquero

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    44 mins ago

    Nothing really works this season...

    A) Sell one of RAN/Lewis for ARS or LIV def?
    B) Semenyo to Bruno or Bowen
    C) Get Isak for one of the forwards
    D) Save

    Raya
    RAN, Maz, Kerkez,
    Salah, Saka, Palmer, Semenyo
    Pedro, Cunha, Jackson

    Fab, Rogers, Robinson, Lewis

    1 FT, 4.1 in the bank

    1. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      You have the same starting front 7 as me. I'm not changing as the fixtures are too good. I'd prob go A as your defence is the area that needs most attention IMO

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Cheers! Who would you sell and buy?

        1. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          I'd probably ditch RAN for Arsenal def - Gab (if fit) / Timber / Saliba in that order. I just have a feeling Fulham could nick a goal against Liverpool whereas I'd back ARS to keep Everton out.

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            Cheers, thanks for good advice. Not keeping RAN at home to IPS?

            1. Jet5605
              • 10 Years
              just now

              It's a tight one. IPS is a nice fixture on paper but Wolves defence is truly awful and I'd probably back IPS to score. Ditch Lewis instead if you have doubts.

  4. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    40 mins ago

    bring on the UCL content

  5. Pornchef
      39 mins ago

      Score predictions for tonight?

      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        3-1 home win.

      2. Wolverine
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        22 mins ago

        Non-biased prediction but I expect it'll be 0-0 60th min mark and Fabianski would have saved a penalty for some reason taken by Strand Larsen. Fabianski and RAN will clatter into each other, both be subbed and then Bowen and Cunha will both score unassisted hatricks each and the game will end 3-3. For the first time ever, the bonus points will be joint first 3 points for 4 players- Bowen, Cunha, Fabianski and RAN.

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Seems like RANs attacking returns have dried out and Lewis could be handy with adjustments due to team leaks the following weeks

    • _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      Best move here?

      A. Lewis to TAA
      B. Greaves to VVD

      Raya
      Gabriel Hall Kerkez
      Salah Palmer Saka Semenyo
      Cunha Jackson Pedro

      Muric Rogers Greaves Lewis

    • Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      What if el sackiko is a draw?

      1. Wolverine
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Double el sackico

    • Brosstan
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      If the casual's favorite RAN gets anything tonight it's season over.

      1. Captain Mal
          4 mins ago

          How come?

          1. Brosstan
            • 10 Years
            just now

            So many casuals own him even though he's an awful pick. At least cunha is a good pick

      2. Up the tics
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        Sanchez
        TAA / VVD / Ait-Nouri
        Salah / Saka / Palmer / Mitoma
        Wissa / Jackson / Cunha
        ### Bench: Fabianski // Rogers / Wan-bissaka / Faes

        Want to upgrade Wissa to Isak. I have two options to fund it:

        A) Downgrade Mitoma, giving me the option to play Rogers or Wan-Bissaka each week
        B) Downgrade VVD and have to play Wan-Bissaka each week until I replace him

        1. Captain Mal
            2 mins ago

            B sounds like a disaster. A is more reasonable I think.

            1. Up the tics
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Thanks mate

        2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 4 Years
          31 mins ago

          Why's Coote sacked?

          1. Wolverine
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            8 mins ago

            For telling people the truth about Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

          2. Joelinton Travel Tavern
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            Toote

          3. Brosstan
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            One of the few refs not in LiVARpools pocket.

        3. bharatarora15
          • 1 Year
          29 mins ago

          Timber for RAN or Lewis?

          1. Captain Mal
              1 min ago

              Let's see if Ait Nouri picks up a YC today, might make the decision easier.

          2. Tsparkes10
            • 6 Years
            26 mins ago

            Where’s this love for Enzo come from

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              10 mins ago

              Look at his points in the last few fixtures

            2. Captain Mal
                9 mins ago

                Very cheap, plays as number 10 for arguably the best attack in the league, great fixtures, takes some set pieces, reasonably nailed. What more can one ask for?

                1. Tsparkes10
                  • 6 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  He’s a 10?

                  1. Captain Mal
                      3 mins ago

                      Yes, he plays right next to Palmer.

                2. Kane Train
                  • 9 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  I’m a big Chelsea fan and I doubt this continues. Yes he has been in great form. Lucky sometimes with the ball falling to him and a worldie of a goal last game. But he isn’t playing as a number 10. Palmer is. Personally prefer Rogers for fpl

                  1. Tsparkes10
                    • 6 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    That’s what I’m thinking… cheers mare

                  2. Brosstan
                    • 10 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    A shot from the edge of the box in an unmarked position.. was hardly a worldie

                    1. Kane Train
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      On his wrong foot. It’s a very good goal

                3. Wolverine
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Nailed his starting spot, 37 points in last 5 games. Takes a share of the set pieces. Perfect 8th attacker at 4.9mil. His team have scored the most goals in the league I think

              • Deltacain
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                25 mins ago

                Currently have 2FT and 0.9mn in bank

                Flekken Turner
                Gvardiol Ait-Nouri Gabriel Lewis Faes
                Mbeumo Saka Palmer Salah Amad
                Joao P Cunha Isak

                Thinking of using the 2 FT to do Lewis + Flekken to Sanchez + Estupian
                Wondering if worth it to use FTs on defenders or just stick to what i have and what has worked so far

                1. Captain Mal
                    just now

                    Just hold I think.

                2. royals forever
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Which Chelsea player would you rather have for the next few GWs

                  Enzo
                  Colwill

                  Any ideas would be welcomed

                  1. Captain Mal
                      1 min ago

                      Enzo

                  2. Bobby Digital
                    • 7 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    My defense is a mess and I don't see any good replacements. Really like Chelsea's fixtures, but they don't look like keeping any cleanies...

                    Raya
                    VdB Davis RAN
                    Salah Saka Palmer KDB
                    Isak Cunha Pedro

                    Fab Dibling Myko Faes

                    1.5m itb

                    1. Captain Mal
                        12 mins ago

                        How many free transfers?

                        1. Bobby Digital
                          • 7 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          1FT

                        2. Bobby Digital
                          • 7 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          Think I need to get rid of Mykolenko, Everton have terrible fixtures

                          1. Captain Mal
                              5 mins ago

                              Really tough, all 5 of your defenders are a sell in my opinion. Everton are a decent defence, so it would make sense to rotate him and keep him long term. Ait Nouri keep for next 2 and then sell. Maybe Faes is the first I'd sell, he isn't even a starter anymore.

                      • The Polymath
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        The biggest question in FPL is, when is Franca finally going to become the first 4.3 Midfielder? He's been near -100 for at least 2 weeks.

                        1. Up the tics
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Hamza Choudhury would like a word

                      • Tmel
                        • 13 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        Mykolenko & Mbuemo > Trent & Enzo for free a good move?

                        1. Up the tics
                          • 9 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Id probs keep mbuemo until proven otherwise. I regret taking him out

                      • It’s gonna Ben Mee
                        • 10 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        Seems like Premier League are likely to follow Bundesliga, Serie A, NBA and NHL etc. in making their own DTC offering. Makes sense.

                        https://www.versus.uk.com/articles/the-premier-leagues-netflix-of-football-streaming-service-moves-a-step-closer

                        Question is: how will this affect FPL? It opens up so many possibilities to intregrate FPL with the viewing:

                        "Watch a summary of all your players"
                        "[Player X] in your team just scored. Watch replay?"
                        "Watch highlights of [Player X]" that you're considering transferring in

                      • One for All
                        • 6 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Who scores more this gw?

                        A) Mitoma
                        B) Mitoma

                        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                          • 10 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          I'm on the fence but I have to say Mitoma

                          1. One for All
                            • 6 Years
                            9 mins ago

                            Lmao A meant to be Mbeumo

                            1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                              • 10 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Still Mitoma. Much easier fixture

                        2. Up the tics
                          • 9 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          mitoma

                          1. One for All
                            • 6 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Thanks

                      • ran
                        • 3 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        Verbruggen
                        AitNouri Gabriel Kerkez
                        Palmer Saka Mbeumo Salah
                        Wood Pedro Cunha

                        Fabianski Rogers Hall Andersen

                        3FT, 3.1m

                        Team gtg?

                        1. One for All
                          • 6 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          Looks good would upgrade your defence and get a Liverpool defender

                          1. ran
                            • 3 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Sounds decent. Thanks!

                            1. Wolverine
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 15 Years
                              just now

                              Please concentrate on tonight's game and getting me some FPL points rather than your own FPL team for next week

                      • One for All
                        • 6 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Want Isak this gw but have to hold Cunha vs Ipswich.

                        1. Eze Really?
                          • 10 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          I cannot bring myself to make any transfer this week with 11 home starters vs "weak" opposition.

                        2. Mother Farke
                            3 mins ago

                            In the same boat. I hope Cunha matches Isak at least.

                        3. Flynny
                          • 9 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Thinking as getting enzo this week - but this would mean 3 x chelsea attack v Brentford.

                          Palmer Jackson enzo.

                          Is that 1 too much? Could bench enzo and play semenyo v west ham tho. Thanks

