308
  1. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    Will Wind start for Denmark?

    Any decent 6m alternative forwards?

  2. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 49 mins ago

    Draft 6.1 - Kane OUT, on the basis that England are going to keep it tight

    Hdarecky Simon
    Spina Stones Denayer Wijn Torres
    Jorg Eriksen Foden Malinov Torres
    Lukaku Braithwaite Benzema

    MD2 transfers there is a bit of flexibility, but general idea will be to cycle out of the Danes and target the teams up against the whipping boys (basically thats Russia, Neth, Ukraine, Sweden).

    Braith --> Dyzuba, Eriksen (to Wijnaldum or another Russian)
    Braith --> Depay, Eriksen (to 6.5 ukrainian/swede)
    Braith --> Dyzuba, Lukaku to Depay (betting Belgium implode)

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 7 mins ago

      Looks good. Is Pau Torres nailed on? Have him too. Have Wind over Braithwaite for now.

  3. Taegugk Warrior
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 37 mins ago

    No love for TAA..?

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      I have him. Heard Euros will be pushed back 8 weeks due to COVID, he'll be sound then.

    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      he is out isnt he?

      1. Taegugk Warrior
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        why..?

    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 7 mins ago

      Injured

  4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 19 mins ago

    Gareth “I’d take 5x right backs if I could” Southgate is some clown

    Didn’t take him long to admit that 4x right backs (shock, horror) wasn’t right for the squad balance

    Players definitely know he’s clueless - as soon as the pressure comes the whole thing will fall apart - going to be a box office implosion

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 50 mins ago

      He didnt had the confidence to pick 2-3 out of available options, so he just went with all possible options.

    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 45 mins ago

      He might have brought at least one right back that can defend, though James is improving in that regard. Poor auld Sterling still in his pocket. Bissaka should be in that squad for me.

      Who would your starting 11 be v Croatia Max and who do you think Southgate will start?

      1. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        Squad is mostly okay, but I would have dropped James, White and Trippier for Godfrey, JWP and AWB.

        Hopefully this is the team, but I think both Grealish and Foden won't start and Sancho and Sterling will start. Mings will start if Maguire is unfit.

        Pickford
        Walker Stones Maguire Shaw
        Rice Henderson
        Foden Mount Grealish
        Kane

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 45 mins ago

          It was bad enough that he picked 4 right backs, whilst somehow NOT taking the actual best defensive right back in the country...

          But he then doubled down by saying he'd take 5 or 6 of them if he could... Which is still an absolute WTF moment btw

          Then was given a gift in TAA's injury which would have allowed him rectify the mistake & call up AWB without really losing (more) face - yet decided instead to row back on the nonsense about 5 right backs by calling up a centre back...

          He's all over the place - it's a telling glimpse behind the curtain

          Dread to think what training must be like, match preparation, team talks etc - i'd say it's an absolute pantomime behind the scenes

          And that never takes long to show itself on the pitch - as it usually does tbf

    3. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 41 mins ago

      He was selected as England manager because he wore the blazer with dignity and wouldn't get caught doing silly things like Big Sam did. Otherwise he has no credentials being England manager. In the World Cup England got lucky with the draws. This attacking force deserves a better manager.

      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 56 mins ago

        if only he could harmonise the team as well as his wardrobe

  5. Gun gun
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 11 mins ago

    Donnarumma
    Spinazzola kjaer denayer wijndal
    Alaba insigne jota
    Mbappe lukaku depay

    Subs hredacky soucek pau torres rodri

    Gtg?

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      Looks good. Your midfield might be a bit light to accommodate a pricy forward line.

      Open Controls
      1. Gun gun
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 34 mins ago

        But no choice, the 3 strikers i will keep it

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 3 mins ago

          You always have a choice but I hear ya 😉

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      yeah I do agree it looks good, midfield does look weak but that is just the trade off with having a big 3 attack like that, how confident if at all that your budget mids will get returns? or will you just hope you won't have to bring them on and your starters will do well enough

  6. Davve
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 59 mins ago

    Wijnaldum + Nego or Tielemans + Alaba?

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 30 mins ago

      TA

      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 40 mins ago

        This

    2. Fit of Pique
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      Consider two £6m players?

      1. Davve
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yeah. It’s between Jorg, Elmas, Alaba and Tielemans. 6m + Alaba would also leave me to upgrade Hradecky to someone who could keep clean sheets.

    3. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      Jorg+Larsson pen takers

      1. Davve
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        https://www.google.se/amp/s/amp.svt.se/sport/fotboll/larsson-petas-som-straffskytt-efter-missen
        Actually Larsson is off pen duties since he missed one in last friendly. For anyone needing translation: “If someone misses [a penalty], I’ve chosen not to let him take another. And I want to stand by that principle”, says head coach Janne Andersson.

    4. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 55 mins ago

      Elmas + Berardi beats both options

      1. Davve
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Yeah, already got Berardi though. Elmas and Jorg could be an alternative

  7. Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 55 mins ago

    Who's a player you currently don't have in your sides but would if you could fit him in? Or even who is a player you think could do well but aren't brave enough to have in your side from the get go?

    1. Fit of Pique
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 51 mins ago

      Elmas, in as far as I can't quite stretch to him. It's not a question of bravery.

    2. Fit of Pique
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 46 mins ago

      Mbappe Inexpect tondo well from the start. Germany aren't what they were and they're struggling at full back in particular. Would not be surprised at all to see Mbappe with double digits in GW1.

    3. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 44 mins ago

      I want Eriksen but can’t afford him.

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 34 mins ago

        he looked kak yesterday

        1. Neves say Neves
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          kak enough for me to take him out my team?

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 23 mins ago

            up to you. I did.

    4. Chazz69
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      Lewandowski

    5. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Kane

  8. Fit of Pique
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 48 mins ago

    Reckon Ward-Prowse should be alongside Rice in that England midfield. His dead ball delivery alone makes him worth it. And he's no slouch covering the back four.

    And he'd be in my 4th midfield spot if he was.

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      Looks like he is not selected, Ben White has been named instead

      1. Fit of Pique
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 31 mins ago

        Poor choice imo, but then again I'm not the England manager.

    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      Ward Prowse can take pens as well. Might be relevant if nothing else.

      Not sure what yet another defender offers.

      1. Fit of Pique
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 59 mins ago

        I know right. Guess Gareth knows what he's doing.

        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 54 mins ago

          one school of thought is he is looking to deliberately target 2nd place in this group.

          1. Fit of Pique
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 52 mins ago

            Haha. And Ben White is key to that.

            1. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 hours, 50 mins ago

              see. he knows what he is doing.

    3. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      Pickford
      Walker Stones Maguire Shaw
      Rice Henderson
      Foden Mount Grealish
      Kane

      Henderson
      Trippier Coady Mings Chilwell
      Phillips Bellingham
      Sancho Sterling Rashford
      DCL

      Others: Johnstone, White, James, Saka

      Really ought to have taken JWP and Godfrey instead of White and James.

  9. Alchim1sT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    Busquets was test positive for COVID

    Beware of upcoming problems for spain - their last match before the Euros will get canceled

  10. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 31 mins ago

    Mæhle looked excellent yesterday when he came on

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      Big question is if he’ll start all 3 though

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 21 mins ago

        not really, just interested in wk 1. Too much risk though.

  11. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 29 mins ago

    Finally found a draft that I haven’t changed in a few days, let’s go...

    Donnarumma Hradecky
    Kjaer Denayer Alioski Wijndal Torres
    Bilva Torres Mount Elmas Berardi
    Lewa Lukaku Depay

    Set for Limitless MD3

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      Looks nice. Assure me Berardi will start and I'll swap him for Insigne. Chiesa must be better defensively than him because recently Berardi looks the better attacking option for Bob.

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Best assurance you’ll get is when the lineups come out before deadline, and you’ll see Berardi there 😉

        Compare Berardi and Chiesa’s returns for Italy in the last 8 or so games and you’ll see... not to mention Berardi is left footed so is favoured cutting in from the right

    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      what do you think your transfers will be?

      Lewa
      Bilva
      Kjaer/Denayer
      Alioski/Elmo

      all have less than ideal fixtures in MD2

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Lewa and Bilva to Griezmann and x

        That’s the plan, though starting with someone like Kane/Griezmann instead of Lewa will save me a transfer there, allowing me to ditch one of Elmas or a defender instead

  12. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 24 mins ago

    Lads, if any of ye having probs with Euro app updating too much on Android there's an option to untick Enable Auto update in the Play Store.

  13. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 12 mins ago

    Gundog on penalties?

    1. McGazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      This was enjoyable to see. I think you talk a lot of sense and I read your comments with interest. Last night I put Gundog in my team as the final piece of puzzle (pens and he has Hungary MD3). Total silence on here about Gundog and then boom Christina speaks!

      1. FortunesAlwaysHiding
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Kroos isn't it?

        1. McGazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Apparently 2 for Gundog and 2 for Kroos out of last 4 . The author of the research I saw said he thinks Gundog is 1st choice.

          1. McGazza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Here’s the commentary I saw - “There have been 4 penalties in the past 3 years. Ilkay has taken two and Toni has taken two. Neither have been on the field together for them. All four have gone in. My gut says Ilkay takes it, just because he took the most recent one. However, we don’t even know who will start. This situation is a bit risky.”

  14. Finding Timo
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      Are people not picking Mbappe early doors as difficult group ? Is lewi a better pick?

      1. Finding Timo
          5 hours, 47 mins ago

          Lewa!

        • GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 42 mins ago

          Also Benzema will gladly take slices of his attacking pizza. Lewa playing for Poland not close to the Bayern beast unfortunately.

          1. Finding Timo
              5 hours, 34 mins ago

              Ok thanks think will avoid to free up funds

        • Meimei
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 4 mins ago

          Any nailed 4.0 def from Poland ?

          1. Belalugozi78
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 25 mins ago

            No

          2. Belalugozi78
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 25 mins ago

            Bereszynski and Bednarek for 4,5. That's all you can get.

            1. Meimei
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 23 mins ago

              Thanks

          3. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 23 mins ago

            Don't think so. Will be very few starting 4m defenders at all. Ristovski, 4m North Macedonia Left wing back is worth a look, expecting little for that price. Besides, Netherlands who haven't shown up long into major finals for a long while, there isn't a great team in that group. Unlikely to even score but in their first finals the Macedonians could spring a surprise. Can always bench him for the defender playing in subsequent days anyway.

            1. Meimei
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 19 mins ago

              not worth it anymore I don't fancy them to keep CS. I have 7 million looking for an attack.

              I checked Wind, Adam, Petkovic, Kramaric, Arnotovic, Weghorst, but not satisfied yet. Would like Kaladzic but too expensive at 7.5

              1. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                5 hours, 8 mins ago

                I have Wind for now, not so nailed on. Kaladzic and Arnie look to be fighting fir that spot and Arnie might be carrying an injury. There's a few attacking mids playing up front cheaper and more goal points than forwards. Might rethink forwards and get a cheapie and 5 good mids.

                1. Meimei
                  • 5 Years
                  4 hours, 52 mins ago

                  I'd love Wind but played only half time yesterday so indeed risky.

        • Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 56 mins ago

          best def for wk 1?

          Portugal/Denmark/Italy/Poland ?

          1. Meimei
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 54 mins ago

            add Spain/Belgium/Austria/Netherlands/England according to bookies

            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 hours, 50 mins ago

              cant have them all though.
              Im Not interested in Austria/Eng/belgium

          2. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            5 hours, 51 mins ago

            Denmark according to the bookies

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 38 mins ago

              Denmark have a very decent defence but pay no heed to the bookies, making attractive odds for customers. UK bookies have England as favourites and Kane as top scorer favourite.

        • TaiwanHC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 52 mins ago

          Why am I seeing Alaba in so many teams?

          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            5 hours, 50 mins ago

            Very unflattering to see a natural defender be used in attack and be classified as a mid, I know

          2. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 49 mins ago

            people think he will get 5 penalties vs NM

            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 41 mins ago

              He’s not on pens though

          3. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 44 mins ago

            MD1 opposition unexpectancy. 1 goal and 1 assist in 17 games for Austria. Was a better attacking threat for them from CM. Think he was originally down as a defender in the game for 5.5m.

        • Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 48 mins ago

          We will get Portugal line up before lockdown on 15 june correct?

          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 37 mins ago

            Should do before 5. Looks like the substitution window is open until just before kickoff.

            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 hours, 36 mins ago

              Thats what I thought. Might just gamble with Pepe/Fonte @ 5m

              1. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                5 hours, 30 mins ago

                Was thinking similar on Jota but would prefer a punt on 11,12,13 than 15th if it backfired. Even though you won't play either if they don't start it's a waste of that slot.

                1. Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  5 hours, 26 mins ago

                  true but 5m for a portugal def is nothing(Coufal and Tierney costs the same!)

                  1. GreennRed
                    • 9 Years
                    5 hours, 21 mins ago

                    I have Patricio. But thinking to change now because after MD1 things get tricky.

                    1. Christina.
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      5 hours, 10 mins ago

                      you not playing chips early?

                      1. GreennRed
                        • 9 Years
                        3 hours, 42 mins ago

                        Limitless in MD3. WC for QF.

        • son of city
            5 hours, 40 mins ago

            Any saka?

          • Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 26 mins ago

            Is Klich a starter for Poland? He looked excellent vs U$$R.

          • TaiwanHC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 8 mins ago

            I found betting odds for starting lineup for England in their first match.

            Does anyone know where I can find the betting odds for other teams' lineups?

            1. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              4 hours, 38 mins ago

              what are they? interested to see Foden in particular

          • Fit of Pique
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 hours ago

            Getting there...

            Hradecky

            Denayer / Kjaer / Wijndal / Alioski

            Eriksen / Carrasco / Elmas / Berardi

            Lukaku / Depay

            -----
            Bachmann / P.Torres / F.Torres / Ronaldo

            Content with this squad if the games started tonight.

            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              4 hours, 56 mins ago

              I like that. No Portugal/Italy def, but that's because of Eriksen/Carrasco

            2. McGazza
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              Your keepers will play same day MD3 in case that’s relevant to your chip strategy. I’m setting up to go LImitless MD2 and having flexibility to return to my MD1 squad for MD3 (carrying wildcard to quarter finals). I want flexibility of keepers playing different days for MD3.

              1. Fit of Pique
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                That's a great flag, thanks.

                I have the same chip strategy as you, so need to bear this in mind.

                Will consider if this warrants changing them. Which keepers are you going with?

                1. McGazza
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  Donna and Bachman at the moment

          • DAZZ
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 59 mins ago

            Ronaldo v Lewandowski. Anyone else struggling to decide between them? Currwntly on Robert

            1. FortunesAlwaysHiding
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Ronaldo for sure!

            2. korbendallas82
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              I have Ronaldo. I think he is a marginally better option in MD1 because he play on Portugal.

          • dirtmcgirt
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 58 mins ago

            Anyone on the Müller train?

            I know Germany are unfancied but he's had such a good season.

            1. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              4 hours, 33 mins ago

              will be looking to bring in 3 German players in MD3

            2. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 24 mins ago

              Not until MD3 or the knockouts

          • smix
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 52 mins ago

            RMT Pls
            Bachman Hradecky
            Kjaer Denayer Bednarek Wijndal Torres
            Eriksen Torres Mount Elmas Berardi
            Ronaldo Lukaku Depay

            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              4 hours, 50 mins ago

              standard for FFS

            2. artvandelay316
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              4 hours, 38 mins ago

              Mine is very similar. I think a lot of people are on the same template with a few differences. I am thinking of taking a gamble on Insigne rather than Mount and Elmas, and having Nego as fodder instead.

          • korbendallas82
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Hello.
            Im just wondering avout the bench oreder, and rules kn subbing.
            Automatic substitution goes as normal. Number 1 spot het subbed on first if needed.

            But with manuel substitution, if i have put Ronaldo on last spot on bench ( 3), if i want to sub on him first, i can do that? I dont need to worry about him being onn second or third spot, when it comes to manuel subbing?

            1. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              if you do manual subs, then auto sub rules dont apply.

              1. korbendallas82
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                Thank you DR.ROG.

          • BOATIES FC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Am i right in saying Donnarumma and Hredcky aren't a good pairing of keepers if you are setting up to LL MD3 as they are playing on the same day MD2?

            Im just trying to get my head round the setups with the different rules.

