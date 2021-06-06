72
  1. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    This is my lot...very happy

    HRadecky
    Rodriquez Bonucci Kjaer Alioski
    Elmas Wijnadum Eriksen Berardi(Jorginho) Golovin
    Lukaku

    Patricio, Che Adams, PTorres, Cr7

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      vey nice

      Currently sitting with this:

      G. Donna
      Stones Celik Denayer
      KDB Torres Mount Kante
      Depay Kane Lukaku

      L.Hadecky Vaisanen Torres Nego

    2. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      Very different to the META

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 5 hours ago

        Meta means nothing when variance will be so high

    3. JVALDEZ
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 4 hours ago

      Nice, what made you go for Elmas and Che?

  2. JVALDEZ
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 5 hours ago

    Had another crack at it, fairly template but happy with this:

    Donnarumma ~ Hradecky
    Spinazzola ~ Maehle ~ Bednarek ~ Torres ~ Alioski
    Eriksen ~ Berardi ~ Torres ~ Tsygankov ~ Nego
    Lukaku ~ Ronaldo ~ Depay

    I basically decided that I value the premium defender slot more than the fifth midfielder slot. 5.5 mids look like a waste of cash in my opinion. Thoughts?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      Alaba? Yazici?

      1. JVALDEZ
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 5 hours ago

        Don’t rate em but cheers

    2. Society
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 4 hours ago

      I'm opposite to you J.
      I have no claim to FF stardom & am prepared to be different.
      I'm playing the odds, making percentage plays.
      Cheapest fwd 8m, mid 7m, def 5.5.
      This official game gives extra points for fwds & mids who can draw pens.
      It also holds the usual midfielder +1 for goals & clean sheets.
      While all the talk is about the forward line, I'm spreading the wealth. We have moveable capts & a rolling bench. I see no need to target high priced players when that rolling differential could bring the same points ...... and be differential ..... and have more of them in your squad ignoring the big money players.
      I'm also going differential with chips, choosing to play them during the knockouts, when we have an extra 5m budget, when there's less spread : meaning higher chance that my chip includes the big points, and covers my inability to predict the finalists. There won't be a gameday I don't have a full compliment.
      Mine may not be the better strategy, but it's the way I'm heading.

  3. Boydinho
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 5 hours ago

    Fraser or McGinn the better pick from Scotland?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 4 hours ago

      Neither

    2. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      I've seen lots of people on twitter with McGinn in their team but none with Fraser...

    3. Bank$y
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      Fraser will be a sub at best. McGinn is first team and always starts.

      1. Boydinho
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 2 hours ago

        Thanks, looking for some kind of differential in midfield

  4. trinzoo
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 5 hours ago

    Nego is not a starter, is he?

    1. JVALDEZ
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 4 hours ago

      Nope

  5. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 5 hours ago

    Best combo for first two matches?

    A. Insigne + Cakir
    B. Mount + Donnarumma

    1. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 4 hours ago

      B

    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 4 hours ago

      B

    3. Bank$y
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      A for Insigne

      1. Finding Timo
          1 day, 3 hours ago

          Is Insigne best midfielder under 10m?

      2. artvandelay316
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 day, 3 hours ago

        B for first match, because it could be a cagey game for Italy and Turkey.

    4. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      Since it's a one off short tournament and not a FF season long marathon I've decided I'm going to go all out differentials (that I believe can easily compete with the bog standard boring template).

      So no Depay, Bonnucci or P. Torres for me.

      What I can't understand is why is Morata favoured over Moreno? After the latter's last season????

      On and I'm playing Olmo too.

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 4 hours ago

        Yes that’s also how I want to play the game, load up on differentials and back your hunches...

        Though none of those names you mentioned have above 15% ownership, wouldn’t exactly call them template

        And After Morata was booed off the pitch last game it will be interesting to see if Moreno starts the next game

        Olmo I can’t see starting consistently, would rather a nailed on Ferran for 8.0

        1. jayzico
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 3 hours ago

          I've got Ferran too. Gona try Olmo out, at least for first game.

          Sounds ridiculous but I'm playing with the theory as to whom I WOULD SELECT IF I WAS MANAGER. And as you said Morata aint as good as Moreno. May be a total waste of time, but hey. Just a bit of fun.

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 3 hours ago

        Just like with every Fantasy game, it has to be a mixture. A full-on differential team will not win nor will a fully template one.

    5. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 4 hours ago

      A: Depay + Eriksen
      B CR7 + Carrasco

    6. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 4 hours ago

      Better option?

      A) Wijnaldum & Nego
      B) Jorginho & Elmas

      Have Depay & Berardi

      1. Finding Timo
          1 day, 3 hours ago

          I would say A) but nego big risk

          1. artvandelay316
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 day, 3 hours ago

            I personally don't see him as a risk. He's useful bench fodder to free up cash for bigger buys. As long as he's the only fodder, rest of bench is still there for cover.

            1. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 day, 1 hour ago

              in fpl you use the bench to cover non playing players
              In this game you use it to cover non scoring players

              The equation is different (11 vs best 11 from 15)

      2. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 4 hours ago

        So GW1 captains are going to be from the following teams (with a 'stop at a winner' method)?

        11/06: Italy
        12/06: Belgium
        13/06: Netherlands
        14/06: Spain
        15/06: Portugal

        1. Salarrivederci
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 4 hours ago

          Im almost on that, and yes that is what most will do.
          I am going without players from Belgium in GW1. Combining no Witsel (I think), no KDB and playing in Russia I see more value in players from Denmark facing a toothless side from Finland.

          Immobile/Insigne/Barardi/Chiesa/Bernardeschi (depending on lineup), Eriksen, Depay, F. Torres, Ronaldo

          1. diesel001
            • 4 Years
            1 day, 3 hours ago

            Good point re home advantage. I need to factor that in.

          2. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 day, 1 hour ago

            That’s very brave. Lukaku the most owner player in the game and everyone will captain him on that day. Effective ownership on the captain chain is pretty important.

        2. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          1 day, 3 hours ago

          GW2

          16/06: Italy
          17/06: Netherlands
          18/06: England
          19/06: France

          GW3

          20/06: Italy
          21/06: Belgium
          22/06: England
          23/06: Germany or Spain

        3. Finding Timo
            1 day, 3 hours ago

            I was going insigne but then guess can switch if doesn’t get many points

        4. Finding Timo
            1 day, 4 hours ago

            Sorry firing out the question , but one last more .. is nego best 4m defender?

            1. SchluppsIDidItAgain
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 day, 3 hours ago

              No he’s about the 48th best midfielder

              1. Finding Timo
                  1 day, 3 hours ago

                  Jesus sorry that’s how much I know , of course he is a midfielder - he seems the most popular choice by far

                  1. SchluppsIDidItAgain
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 day, 3 hours ago

                    Yeah it’s whether you want your funds spread around all 15 players or whether you’re happy to have 1 ‘dead’ player like Nego… Everyone’s picking him because he’s cheap but he prob won’t start and even if he does, he’s almost reverse oop, very defensive player.

            2. SchluppsIDidItAgain
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 day, 4 hours ago

              Why is no one picking Lewandowski? Yes Poland are dire but even worse are Slovakia, who despite apparently playing very defensively, have conceded 2 to Malta, 4 to Israel (over 2 fixtures), 5 to Czech (over 2 fixtures) and 1 to Scotland this year.

            3. jayzico
              • 10 Years
              1 day, 4 hours ago

              Best mid 5.5 or under? Bar alaba. Thanks guys.

              1. Finding Timo
                  1 day, 4 hours ago

                  I am struggling to find one apart from Alaba !

                • Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 day, 3 hours ago

                  Nah, nothing. 6m is where the value could be.
                  I prefer a 4m mf(no show) + a 5.5m def over say Alaba.

                • jayzico
                  • 10 Years
                  1 day, 3 hours ago

                  OK. Cheers guys. Thought not. Surely someone will emerge.

              2. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 day, 4 hours ago

                I see a lot of teams here with Tsygankov rather than Malinovskyi. Is it because of price or is there another reason?

              3. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 day, 3 hours ago

                More frustration.

                This is not an article.

                It's just pictures and links and it is completely redundant because at the end of each Euro article there are already links to this stuff.

              4. The Mandalorian
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 day, 3 hours ago

                Is anyone playing Euro fanteam, I've never played fanteam before.

                Any good fanteam managers worth following online? Thanks

                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 day, 2 hours ago

                  Just google FanTeam on YouTube plenty of good stuff out there.

              5. Chandler Bing
                • 5 Years
                1 day, 3 hours ago

                Any 4.0M defender who's likely to play and possibly get a CS?

                1. Boydinho
                  • 6 Years
                  1 day, 2 hours ago

                  Ristovski the only one i guess

              6. Deeney-is-a-god
                • 4 Years
                1 day, 3 hours ago

                Anyone know much about netherlands? As of right now is klaasen and wijndal expected to start?

                If they do I think they will be good value, but not sure how likely it is that both of them will start

              7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                • 11 Years
                1 day, 3 hours ago

                So I have seen the drafts and not one has mbappe. Pretty incredible

                1. Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 day, 3 hours ago

                  people are getting for matchday 2
                  simple really

                2. Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 day, 3 hours ago

                  Kane, Kaku, CR7, Lewa all have a better MD1 fixture and Depay costs 2m less.

                3. Dr. Rog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 day, 2 hours ago

                  Think they will turn over the Germans. If they play a high line mbappe will score big, otherwise benzema

              8. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 day, 3 hours ago

                Choose:

                A) Wijnaldum
                B) Sabitzer
                C) Foden

                1. Deeney-is-a-god
                  • 4 Years
                  1 day, 2 hours ago

                  wijnaldum

              9. Christina.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 day, 2 hours ago

                Hungary's football stadium only one in Euro not limiting spectator numbers.
                67000 people
                Watch out Portugal.

              10. DAZZ
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 day, 2 hours ago

                Not sold on Mount. Any better 7M options?

                1. Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 day, 2 hours ago

                  carassco(bel)

                  1. DAZZ
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 day, 2 hours ago

                    Hmm. I agree but is he a secure choice for MD1? They play tonight so we’ll see, may take up your suggestion

                    1. Christina.
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      1 day, 2 hours ago

                      sounds like it. Hazard not fit and KdB injured. Had a good last friendly.

              11. subhojit123
                • 4 Years
                1 day, 2 hours ago

                Which one shud I go for -
                1. Lewa, mount
                2. Kane, Zelinski

                1. Dr. Rog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 day, 1 hour ago

                  In such a short format, why not play the variance. Back one team with 2 players

                  1. subhojit123
                    • 4 Years
                    1 day, 1 hour ago

                    So what combo do u suggest?

                    1. Dr. Rog
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      1 day, 1 hour ago

                      If ll2 I’d go with Poland
                      If ll3 I’d go with england

                      1. subhojit123
                        • 4 Years
                        1 day, 1 hour ago

                        Thank u 🙂

              12. DAZZ
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 day, 2 hours ago

                Who are your differentials under 10% ownership? Eriksen is a nice differential at 4%. Lewandowski is low at 17% IMO, with them fixtures

                1. Society
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 day, 1 hour ago

                  If no new news comes to light Dazz, I'll have these ownerships ;
                  23, 17, 13, 10, 9, 4, 4, 3, 3, 3, 2, 1, 1, 1, 1.

                2. Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 day, 1 hour ago

                  1 X 7%
                  1 X 6%
                  1 X 5%
                  2 X 4%
                  1 X 2%
                  3 X 1%
                  1 X 0%

