  1. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Johnstone
    Trippier Saliba Cash
    Son(C) Salah(vc) Bruno Bowen Mbeumo
    Watkins Alvarez

    Turner Archer Beyer Tsimikas

    How's my bench order and captain looking?

  2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Saka+Alvarez or Bowen+Watkins for next 5 to 6 weeks?

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends how long Bowen is out for

  3. McSlu
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Start
    A) Darwin
    B) alvarez

    Cap
    1) son
    2) salah
    3) bowen ( i think he starts)

    Front 8 is:
    Son, salah, bowen, martinelli, saka
    Darwin, watkins, alvarez

    1. nanxun
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      LTFPL Andy just reported that Darwin will start.

      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        That wasn't the question though

        1. McSlu
          • 7 Years
          just now

  4. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Already made my move of Mitoma > Palmer, is this G2G? Hope Bowen plays, or if not Semenyo first sub?

    Areola
    Guehi - Trippier - Porro
    Palmer - Mbeumo - Bowen - Saka - Son
    Haaland (c) - Darwin

    Sanchez - Semenyo - Pau - Tsim

  5. Eisjh
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Areola
    Trippier - Porro - Walker
    Rashford - Groß - Son - Bowen
    Haaland - Nketiah - Edouard

    Ederson - Baldock - Martinez - Ritchie

    With jesus back in thinking of making a double change with Rashford to Saka and Nketiah to Wood perhaps? Given Awoniyi injury,
    Got 2 FT so what do you suggest lads?
    Tia

  6. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Darwin starts.

  7. goriuanx
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Looks like Darwin Nunez starts

    https://x.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1728355722096697391?s=20

    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      just now

      please feast, might be the last GW hes low-ish owned

      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        just now

        He could have great joy today

  8. Jones Kusi
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    What would you do here? Just save?
    1 FT 1.0 ITB

    Turner Areola
    Burn Cash Tsimikas Gabriel Lamptey
    Palmer Diaby Bowen Salah Son
    Watkins Haaland Archer

  9. Well you know, Triffic
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Was Bowen in training yesterday? If not then he won't start, but if he was then i reckon there's a chance.

    1. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Brilliant

  10. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Can’t decide whether to play Taylor or Tsimikas. Might be worth Tsimi just for potential attacking returns

    1. Tshelby
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Tsimi for me

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      gomez could start

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Tsss

  11. Tshelby
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Don't really know what to do this week..

    A) Martinelli, Mitoma to Saka, Palmer
    B) Mitoma to Mbeumo
    C) Martinelli, Mitoma to Son, Soucek
    D) Mitoma to Eze
    E) something else?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      A or B

    2. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      can C not afford Palmer? probably A then

    4. Pompey5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

  12. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hiya, last minute help pls lads - got 2FT 0.4 ITB, so which of the below?

    A) Cash to Zinchenko / Dalot / any 5.3 def
    B) Schar to Saliba
    C) (A) but with Udogie out instead of Cash

    Areola (Leno)
    Cash* Udogie Schar (Tsimikas Kabore)
    Son(c) Salah Saka Gordon Palmer
    Haaland Watkins (Archer)

  13. Ohh1454
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts on Saka captain over Haaland/Salah ?

    1. Steavn8k
        4 mins ago

        Why cap someone who hasn't scored in 4 gameweeks?

      • F4L
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        not a week to go against haaland

      • Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Anytime goalscorer odds:
        Haaland 1.8
        Salah 3.25
        Saka 3.5

        You must be much more clever than bookies if you trust Saka to more than Haaland. Between Saka and Salah it's close though. Casuals trust Salah more, so could be closer to coin toss category.

    2. Muscout
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Play Branthwaite or C.Taylor?

      1. F4L
        • 8 Years
        just now

        everton defender

    3. Who let Udogie out?
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Are there any lineup leaks?

      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        just now

        https://x.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1728355722096697391?s=20

    4. Kodap
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Any changes here from my bench or am I G2G?

      Areola
      Guehi - Trippier - Porro
      Palmer - Mbeumo - Bowen - Saka - Son
      Haaland (c) - Darwin

      Sanchez - Semenyo - Pau - Tsim

    5. Who let Udogie out?
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      First on the bench:
      A)Tsimikas
      B)Taylor

    6. Pompey5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Start one:
      A. Archer
      B. Bowen

      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • 6 Years
        just now

        B for sure.

        Help above?

    7. FootballRookie
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Am I playing the right defenders this week?

      Schar, Cash, Gabriel

      Bench: Tsmikias, Tarkowski

      1. GOTHAM City F.C.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yes

    8. Lollabear
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I need your opinion!
      Areola or Johnstone?

      And why?

      I mean, Johnstone has been better at keeping clean sheets, while Areola is guarding against a team that doesn’t really score.. it’s such a hard choice

    9. Jengkreng
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Bench one

      Tsimikas
      Cash
      Gabriel
      Laceles

      1. Who let Udogie out?
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Cash or Tsimikas

    10. tryf88
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Tsimi or Baldock first sub in case Cash is out?

      1. Pompey5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Baldock

    11. Lollabear
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Anyone heard anything about Bowen starting?

    12. Who let Udogie out?
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Captain Son or Haaland?

    13. rozzo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Areola
      Cash Tsmikas Lascelles
      Salah Son Saka Bowen
      Haaland Watkins Alvarez

      Turner Branthwaite Nakamba Andersen(Luton)

      1ft
      1.1 itb

      A) Cash to Gabriel
      B) Andersen to Gabriel
      C) Nakamba to Palmer
      D) Save

      Cheers

      1. Who let Udogie out?
        • 1 Year
        just now

        A

    14. mayofc2000
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Please bench one

      (a) Anothy Gordon
      (b) Mbuemo
      (c) Archer

      1. Who let Udogie out?
        • 1 Year
        just now

        c

