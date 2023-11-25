From Scout Picks to team news, all our content and tips for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 is on this page.
The deadline of Saturday 25 November at 11:00 GMT leads FPL managers into a big Manchester City v Liverpool lunchtime clash.
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
- Minutes played + late returns: The FPL players who were away on international duty
- How AFCON and the Asian Cup will affect FPL
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 13?
- FPL Gameweek 13 Scout Picks: Eze features in Palace double-up
- The Scout Squad: Our panel discuss the best players for FPL Gameweek 13
WHO ARE THE BEST PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?
- The FPL Watchlist: James returns, Leno up, Palace drop
- FPL Gameweek 13 differentials: Gibbs-White, James + Kulusevski
GAMEWEEK 13 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?
- FPL Gameweek 13 team news: Friday’s live injury updates
- FPL Gameweek 13 team news: Thursday’s injury updates
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 13?
- Captain Sensible: Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 13?
- Captain Poll: Vote and see who other managers are favouring
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
OPINION, ANALYSIS + TEAM REVEALS
- Former champion Simon March: Is burning an FPL transfer ever a good idea?
- Seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar: The FPL winners + losers from the festive fixture pile-up
- Three-time top 500 finisher Lateriser: Keep or sell Watkins, xG magnets + reliable FPL defenders
- FPL Q&A: Captain Son, bench depth + replacing Mitoma
- FPL Milanista’s Gameweek 13 team + transfer targets
- FPL General’s Gameweek 13 team + transfer plans
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
- Future planning: The best FPL fixture runs for all 20 Premier League sides
- Who has the best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 13 onwards?
- Who has the worst fixtures from FPL Gameweek 13 onwards?
OTHER ARTICLES OF INTEREST
- The (mostly) nailed FPL XV: The players who are rarely rotated
- What to do with Aston Villa players in FPL?
- Who are the best FPL midfielders to replace Kaoru Mitoma + Jarrod Bowen?
- The budget players who can cover FPL Blank Gameweek 18
- The Great and The Good: How some famous Fantasy faces fared in FPL Gameweek 12
- Tales of the Expected: Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?
GAMEWEEK 13 VIDEO CONTENT
Head over to our YouTube channel for Gameweek 13 videos.
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 12
- Scout Notes: Tsimikas and Salah haul, Ferguson injury latest
- Scout Notes: Martinelli hurt, Eze on pens + bargain Maguire
- Scout Notes: Another Palmer pen, Haaland + JWP’s set-pieces
- Scout Notes: Son + Trippier blank as patched-up Spurs and Newcastle lose
- Scoreboard: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- Scoreboard: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
13 mins ago
Johnstone
Trippier Saliba Cash
Son(C) Salah(vc) Bruno Bowen Mbeumo
Watkins Alvarez
Turner Archer Beyer Tsimikas
How's my bench order and captain looking?