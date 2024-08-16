946
946 Comments Post a Comment
  1. A Team Of James McCleans
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Last min RMT, had to do Odegaard -> Solanke to facilitate Nkunku -> Jota

    Henderson
    AWB Martinez Konsa (Faes) (Johnson)
    Salah Gordon Jota Eze (Yarmoliuk)
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Any feedback greatly appreciated

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.