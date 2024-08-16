Gameweek 1 of the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is hours away and, following our recent spurt of team reveals, let’s end with a few truly elite ones!

We’ve got the teams of the Hall of Fame #1, #3 and #4 – namely Mark Hurst, Tom Dollimore and Markku Ojala.

Our huge thanks to these Fantasy greats for their involvement!

You can see more team reveals via the links below:

WHAT IS THE FPL HALL OF FAME?

For the uninitiated, the Hall of Fame is a ranking system applied to everyone who takes part in either of our FPL mini-leagues.

Managers’ past and present performances are then tracked to give a Hall of Fame (HoF) rating.

The Live version of our Hall of Fame can only be viewed by Premium Members but everyone can access the Career Hall of Fame by clicking here.

MARK HURST

Our new leader, thanks to finishing 458th and 808th during the latest two seasons.

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



