Scout Picks November 1

FPL Gameweek 10 Scout Picks: Wolves, Liverpool + Forest double-ups

After eight midweek cup ties, 20 pre-match press conferences and plenty of different Scout Squad suggestions, it’s time to nail down the Gameweek 10 Scout Picks.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

And as it usually does, the budget was a hindrance to us getting everyone we wanted.

Erling Haaland (£15.4m) was one name towards the top of our wishlists but going without him meant that we could accommodate all five of the other consensus Scout Squad picks, as well as the other three attackers who got three votes.

Spreading the cost vs forking out for the Golden Boot winner-elect is, of course, a very real dilemma that many FPL managers are toying with this week.

GOALKEEPER

Sels injury could hand £4.3m Miguel a chance

While you won’t get an assist from Matz Sels (£4.6m) most weeks, clean sheets are a different prospect altogether.

Nottingham Forest boast the fourth-best expected goals conceded (xGC) tally in the league this season, a continuation of their strong defensive numbers under Nuno Espirito Santo last season.

Just two clubs have kept more than Forest’s three clean sheets. Liverpool (five) are the only side to ship fewer goals than the Tricky Trees (seven in nine matches), meanwhile.

West Ham United fluked their way to a win last weekend but they’ve been unconvincing to say the least this season, with Julen Lopetegui clearly still trying to suss out his preferred starting XI.

DEFENDERS

 

1



305 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Defaid Daniel
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Ait Nouri or Rico lewis?

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Both

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        This

      2. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        This.

  2. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    1FT, 0.9 ITB:

    Flekken / Valdimarsson
    TAA / Gabriel / Ait-Nouri - Greaves - Bednarek
    Palmer - Diaz - Mbuemo - Semenyo - Rogers
    Haaland - Solanke - DCL

    A: Solanke to Cunha
    B: DCL to Cunha
    C: Diaz to Bowen to Garnacho
    D: Other

    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

  3. Look at his face!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Only real decision this week, start
    A) Rogers (tot) or
    B) buonanotte (ips)

    Have Watkins so leaning B

    1. boroie
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

  4. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Jimmy over Haaland in the picks 😀

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Expensive midfield no budget left for the robot 😉

  5. boroie
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Team is a mess… plan is to grind out this week and WC next week… anything worth doing here? Or roll the FT?

    1FT 0.8ITB

    Raya
    TAA Porro RAN
    Salah(C) Foden ESR Rogers
    Haaland(VC) Vardy DCL

    Virginia; Semenyo THB Johnson

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Honestly that looks pretty good? Roll.

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Feels like I have a lot of players in awful form… Raya, Porro, Foden, Haaland, DCL

        Would have hit the WC this week but the DCL and Vardy fixtures against Southampton and Ipswich have convinced me to hold for one more week.

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Mentioned in a below comment - I wouldn’t be surprised if a few of these bang now that everyone has started selling…

  6. Count Olaf
      17 mins ago

      I'm looking for a long-term defender, 5.0m or below, the plan is to rotate him with Aina.
      I know Ait-Nouri is the obvious choice, I also like Colwill's fixtures, anyone else?

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I have had RAN for the last 3 weeks and love owning him. Won’t get you many points defensively but his attacking statistics are ridiculous for a defender that lowly priced. Amazing fixtures too.

    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Who to Cap?

      Bench order correct?

      Raya
      TAA, Lewis, Ran
      Palmer, Mbeumo, Johnson, ESR
      Haaland, Cunha, Jackson

      Fabs, Rogers, Gabriel, Greaves

      .4

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Haaland

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yes, was on Palmer but new manager at United bet all fighting to keep place in team!

      2. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Haaland safe, Cunha if you fancy a punt.

      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Robot

    • boroie
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      DCL to…

      A - Wood
      B - Cunha
      C - Jimenez
      D - play DCL against sou this week and do it next week instead

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        B seems popular, anyones better than DCL

      2. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        B

      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Wissa

    • HD7
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      2 FT 0.8 itb

      VdV Solanke to Keane Cunha?

      Flekken
      Gabriel* Gvardiol* VdV**
      Palmer Foden Mbeumo Mcneil*
      Haaland Solanke DCL

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        VdV > RAN
        DCL / Solanke > Cunha

      2. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Ye

    • RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Hey chaps

      Raya
      RAN - Lewis - Gabriel
      Mbeumo - Salah (c) - Palmer - Son
      DCL - Solanke - Cunha
      _____________________________
      Fabianski: Rogers: Konsa: Mosquera*

      Really feel as though I need to give DCL this SOU fixture before selling ASAP.

      So……..is Solanke to any of the below with a hit?

      A) Raul
      B) Wissa
      C) Jackson (Would stop Rogers > Saka for GW 12)

      Thanks gents.

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Looks GTG. Assess again next week - I wouldn’t be surprised if Solanke and DCL finally score after being sold by the masses.

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Indeed, would be typical and that would change the narrative once again haha! Cheers Iceman!

      2. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        No, leave it

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Cheers man!

      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        No hit

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Cheers bud!

    • PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Is Strand Larsen a decent option?

      I’m looking to sell Watkins to fund future moves for Saka or Salah. Cunha looks the better player but not loads in it stat wise and the extra 1.1m could help…

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Good option, but looks like more of a facilitator than a goalscorer to me. He’ll tick along but Cunha’s chances for points are better.

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thanks. Worth potentially limiting future moves (or having a non playing striker) to go Cunha over Larsen?

          1. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Things change quickly in FPL and another avenue may open up sooner than you think. Go with the better pick (Cunha).

      2. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        I went Raul, I think it's Cunha or no one for Wolves attack.

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Ta

    • The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Need to start generating some funds to upgrade my midfield. Is Gabriel > Aït-Nouri worth it for the next few weeks?

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        If it means getting a big hitter, sure

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yes - working towards something like Johnson > Palmer.

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        I would keep Gabriel and find other ways.

      3. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I've done that move to facilitate upgrade to Salah, I'm not seeing many cleansheets in arsenal next few fixtures. From attacking point of view, I would rather have ait Nouri over Gabriel

    • Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Raya
      TAA Lewis RAN
      Palmer Mbeumo Johnson Rogers
      Haaland [C] Wood DCL

      Fab Gabriel Semenyo Mykolenko

      Right bench order?

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Would move Semenyo up one place - rest looks spot on.

    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      First on bench

      A Lewis
      B Dibling

      Cheers and gl

