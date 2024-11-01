FPL Gameweek 10 Scout Picks: Wolves, Liverpool + Forest double-ups

After eight midweek cup ties, 20 pre-match press conferences and plenty of different Scout Squad suggestions, it’s time to nail down the Gameweek 10 Scout Picks.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

And as it usually does, the budget was a hindrance to us getting everyone we wanted.

Erling Haaland (£15.4m) was one name towards the top of our wishlists but going without him meant that we could accommodate all five of the other consensus Scout Squad picks, as well as the other three attackers who got three votes.

Spreading the cost vs forking out for the Golden Boot winner-elect is, of course, a very real dilemma that many FPL managers are toying with this week.

GOALKEEPER

While you won’t get an assist from Matz Sels (£4.6m) most weeks, clean sheets are a different prospect altogether.

Nottingham Forest boast the fourth-best expected goals conceded (xGC) tally in the league this season, a continuation of their strong defensive numbers under Nuno Espirito Santo last season.

Just two clubs have kept more than Forest’s three clean sheets. Liverpool (five) are the only side to ship fewer goals than the Tricky Trees (seven in nine matches), meanwhile.

West Ham United fluked their way to a win last weekend but they’ve been unconvincing to say the least this season, with Julen Lopetegui clearly still trying to suss out his preferred starting XI.

DEFENDERS





