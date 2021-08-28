The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 3: Captaincy, tips, team news and best players

With an international break upon us and the imminent arrival of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo further swelling the premium asset pool, saving two Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers for Gameweek 4 may look like a sensible ploy this week.

If only there weren’t so many tempting players to spend our money on…

Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) could well break the so-called template team, with the FPL community split between snapping him up now and waiting for a Gameweek 7 fixture swing.

A glut of starting £4.0m-ish defenders are helping many of us afford the Belgian and other high achievers.

And West Ham’s free-scoring duo of Michail Antonio (£7.7m) and Said Benrahma (£6.3m) are being bought in their droves after back-to-back double-digit hauls.

Away from transfer talk, the Gameweek 3 captaincy poll is wide open and could help separate some hitherto ‘samey’ scores this week.

Help with armband conundrums and transfer dilemmas is something you’ll find on this page ahead of the deadline, along with fixture analysis, team reveals, Members articles, videos and more.

