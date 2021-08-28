1037
Gameweek Guide August 28

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 3: Captaincy, tips, team news and best players

1,037 Comments
Share

With an international break upon us and the imminent arrival of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo further swelling the premium asset pool, saving two Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers for Gameweek 4 may look like a sensible ploy this week.

If only there weren’t so many tempting players to spend our money on…

Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) could well break the so-called template team, with the FPL community split between snapping him up now and waiting for a Gameweek 7 fixture swing.

A glut of starting £4.0m-ish defenders are helping many of us afford the Belgian and other high achievers.

And West Ham’s free-scoring duo of Michail Antonio (£7.7m) and Said Benrahma (£6.3m) are being bought in their droves after back-to-back double-digit hauls.

Away from transfer talk, the Gameweek 3 captaincy poll is wide open and could help separate some hitherto ‘samey’ scores this week.

Help with armband conundrums and transfer dilemmas is something you’ll find on this page ahead of the deadline, along with fixture analysis, team reveals, Members articles, videos and more.

This is also the last week where you can lock in a full-year Premium Membership to our site at the discounted pre-season rate of £19.99, with prices rising after Gameweek 3.

Click here to see what you’re missing out on…

GAMEWEEK 3 FIXTURE DIFFICULTY

(from the FFScout Season Ticker)

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 3?

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 3?

RATE MY TEAM PROJECTIONS FOR GAMEWEEK 3

These are the top players that our Rate My Team algorithm has come up with for this week – you can check the six-week projections and evaluate your own team here.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 3?

FPL Gameweek 3 Scout Picks: West Ham triple-up and no Liverpool players
The FPL players on the Watchlist ahead of Gameweek 3
The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Gameweek 3
FPL differential Harrison can capitalise on Leeds’ long-term fixture appeal

GAMEWEEK 3 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Team news, injury updates and predicted line-ups for FPL Gameweek 3

For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

GAMEWEEK 3 TEAM REVEALS

FPL Team Reveal: Why Ronaldo’s move has changed my Gameweek 3 plans
FPL team reveals: Who I’m replacing Kostas Tsimikas with for Gameweek 3

BEST FPL STRATEGY AND EXPERT TIPS FOR GAMEWEEK 3 AND BEYOND

FPL Gameweek 3 preview: The players and teams with eye-catching stats
Is now the time to buy Spurs players in FPL? What the Premium Members Area says
Benrahma, Barnes, Pogba: Who are the best mid-price midfielders for GW3?
Are Gameweeks 4 and 7 the best time to play the first Wildcard in FPL?

GAMEWEEK 3 VIDEO CONTENT

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.

USEFUL TOOLS

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 2

FPL Gameweek 2 round-up: Sunday goals, assists, bonus and injuries 4

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,037 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Odegaard transferred White out for Tsimikas lol

    https://twitter.com/insider_fpl/status/1431569070936281088

    Open Controls
    1. Glad He Ate Her
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Can't compete in EPL or FPL...

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Transferred himself in for Bruno.

      https://mobile.twitter.com/insider_fpl/status/1431569079983353856

      Open Controls
  2. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Anyone think the rotation at Chelsea will be even worse than what we see on a regular basis from Pep at Man City.

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Peps the goat at rotating, shouldnt be as bad

      Open Controls
  3. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Pep hates fantasy nerds right?

    Open Controls
    1. Glad He Ate Her
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      He lives in a fantasy

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      It’s what drives him.

      Open Controls
    3. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I prefer to think of most FPL players as being 6’5 and jacked rather than nerds

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        6'4 here and 30 pounds overweight

        Open Controls
        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          30 extra pounds of muscle I’m sure 😉

          Open Controls
  4. Glad He Ate Her
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Arsenal 2 - 1 Man City

    Don't @ me

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      @

      Open Controls
  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    2 FTs never felt so good

    Open Controls
  6. Alisson WondHaaland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Pep roulette is relentless

    - Sterling and Mahrez need a rest
    - Mendy needs arrest

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I think I will just avoid city

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      - Torres owners blessed

      Open Controls
      1. ivantys
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Not really, managed to dodge points when his team scored 5.

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          just a lil gag

          Open Controls
    3. I am become Marvin
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      You've had a couple of days and this is the best you could come up with?

      Open Controls
  7. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Hurry up and add CR7 so I can waste my wildcard

    Open Controls
    1. Glad He Ate Her
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      They'll delay it as long as possible so people will keep checking their site to see if he's added, bringing in traffic to the site #obvious

      Open Controls
  8. Finding Timo
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Is it possible/crazy to fit lukuku, ronaldo, Kane, salah, Bruno & TAA?!

    Open Controls
    1. Podge
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Of course not

      Open Controls
      1. Podge
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        That’s about 70m you only have 83 plus your bench

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Try it and see if you can

      Open Controls
    3. Valar(Keith)
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Why would you want bruno and ronaldo though.. Anyway that won't be possible.. Lukaku, ronaldo, salah and taa is very much possible though.. As long as Ronaldo doesnt come in at an insane price above 12.5

      Open Controls
    4. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Crazy: yes. Possible: No

      Open Controls
    5. TheBiffas
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      4 at most.

      Open Controls
    6. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I've just tried it using Mane as a placeholder for Ronaldo and it's mathematically impossible by a few million.

      Open Controls
    7. TheBiffas
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      This is the best I could do, Ronaldo @ 12.5

      Sanchez - Steele

      White - Ayling - Liv - Williams - Amartey

      Salah - Benrahma - Harrison - Gray - 4.5

      Kane - Lukaku - Ronaldo

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        That’s looks a cracking team

        Open Controls
  9. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Have to say that Arsenal XI looks interesting. Cue 5-0

    Open Controls
    1. Gunneryank
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      That's a...charitable description lol.

      Open Controls
  10. Athletico Underachieving
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Top of both my MLs, but the only one in the top 5 of either league to captain Bruno over Antonio…could be a long weekend!

    Open Controls
  11. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    What’s the story with Salah then, anything definitive on GW4 yet?

    Salah, Tsmi > Son, Tierney with Bruno (c) for GW4 followed by Bruno > Salah (c) for GW5 starting to emerge from the fog of war

    Open Controls
  12. saurabh.06
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Is jota definitely going to start on the bench?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Not definite and too late to do anything now anyway

      Open Controls
      1. saurabh.06
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Ya, that's true. But if he does then it will be really unfair on him as he has scored both the games. So should hold his position.

        Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      probably yeah, but not necessarily a bad thing in a possibly cagey game like that

      Open Controls
      1. saurabh.06
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I have started him in my team and don't want his 1 pointer if he comes on after 80th min. That is what worrying me

        Open Controls
  13. SADIO SANÉ
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    genuinely a nice game for Mahrez to play in, the Arsenal bus is gonna be super deep - Grealish and Gundog probably gonna haul

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff\'s Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      I gambled - played Pep roulette - 8 points so far, one game left.

      Open Controls
  14. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    A GW5 WC looks enticing

    4.5 4.0
    Shaw Chilwell Semedo White Livra
    Salah Raphinha Sarr Harrison
    Ron Lukaku Jimenez

    Expecting Ron at 12.5. if anything higher than a compromise in defence maybe.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Glad He Ate Her
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Chilwell rotation nightmare, only 1 premium mid.

      Open Controls
      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        2 premium forwards. You can have everything?

        Open Controls
        1. Glad He Ate Her
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Sure you can

          Open Controls
    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I like it although maybe Son & TAA for me instead of Lukaku and Chilwell say

      Open Controls
  15. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Can't believe Torres is still there - could be an expensive mistake in removing him.

    Open Controls
    1. jia you (The No BS League -…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I feel ill ahead of this match...was one of his biggest advocates and got rid of him on my wildcard so he's bound to haul

      Open Controls
  16. seewhyaxe
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Any Mahrez owners here still?
    Getting annoying eh?

    Open Controls
    1. HollywoodXI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Nope. I’m really enjoying his benchings…

      Open Controls
      1. seewhyaxe
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      goal off the bench, keep the faith (yes it is 😆 )

      Open Controls
      1. seewhyaxe
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        I hope so genuinely for FPL but I’m also a gunner…

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          same 😀 I'm already resigned to defeat against any of the top-4 teams

          Open Controls
    3. Cruyff\'s Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      If I'd say it's a surprise, I'd look an even bigger fool...

      Calculated risk, playing Pep roulette....

      Open Controls
    4. TheBiffas
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Ah. Captain hindsight.

      Open Controls
      1. seewhyaxe
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        I didn’t captain him. Just still holding on to him but shipping after this definitely

        Open Controls
    5. JT11fc
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      This is his swansong, I capped him last week so it hasnt all been bad

      Open Controls
    6. Manani
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      was going to ditch him soon anyway, held off this week but will do it now finally

      Open Controls
  17. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Capping son over Antonio was a risk!

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      his xG and points are high tbf, but anyone suggesting people would be captaining him 2 weeks ago would have been ridiculed - pretty sure Son is the best pick (IMO)

      Open Controls
  18. Manani
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    who are the 2 best 6.5m mid (except for Benrahm)

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Raphinha and Traore?

      Open Controls
      1. goblin140
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Sarr then Raphinha

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      IMO Raphinha & Sarr short term.

      The Spurs pari (Dele & Bergwijn) could make a strong case, as could Troare.

      Also someone like Odegaard could come good after this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Manani
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        thanks

        good shout on Dele, will keep an eye on that

        Open Controls
        1. HashAttack
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Neither Dele or Begwijn's places are secure ... I'd be looking at Bryan Gil once he starts regularly

          Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Berg, Sarr, Raphinha, maybe Saka, Traore

      Open Controls
  19. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Grealish still 20+ % owned

    Hope he blanks

    Open Controls
  20. FPL Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Where can you see captaincy for the 10k? Trying to see how Antonio's EO is calculated.

    Open Controls
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      https://www.livefpl.net/EO

      top 10k on the left, local on the right

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      A Antonio red card please and a son brace

      Open Controls
      1. Arvin-ation
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        yes please!

        Open Controls
  21. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Do Mahrez owners want a cameo or their first player from the bench?

    Open Controls
  22. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Duly punished. 🙁

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.