Tips April 16

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 33: Tips, captains, team news and best players

After a rare, normal Gameweek of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in which all 20 teams played only once, we return to the carnage caused by Covid and cups with Gameweek 33.

Seven teams double and three teams blank in the upcoming Gameweek, while four sides are in FA Cup semi-final action before they return to Premier League duties in midweek.

Free Hits and Bench Boosts are being activated in the run-up to Saturday’s deadline (over 45% of responders in our poll said they would be playing one or the other), so we’ll have plenty of chip chat on our site.

Matt Doherty replacements are also up for discussion after the Irish wing-back was ruled out for the season.

Whatever your strategy or moves, we’ve collated all of our content for the upcoming Gameweek ahead of the FPL deadline at 11:00 BST today.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 33?

SCOUT PICKS: Premium-heavy and Newcastle triple-up for Gameweek 33

SCOUT SQUAD: The panel’s best FPL players for Gameweek 33

Emerson Royal offering differential potential between now and end of FPL season

SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Three low-owned picks for Gameweek 33

GAMEWEEK 33 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

The best FPL forwards for Double Gameweek 26: Free Hit or free transfers

TEAM NEWS: FPL Gameweek 33 injury updates from Friday’s pre-match pressers

Early team news and injury updates for FPL Gameweek 33

TEAM NEWS: FPL Gameweek 33 injury updates from Thursday’s pre-match pressers

The Suspension Tightrope: Which FPL players are nearing a one-match ban?

SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Which FPL players are nearing a two-match ban?

For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 33?

Wilson injury latest as Ronaldo and Lukaku score twice 2

CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 33?

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33: BEST BENCH BOOST OPTIONS

The Newcastle, Everton and Brighton options for FPL Double Gameweek 29 2

CHIP STRATEGY: The best budget options for a FPL Double Gameweek 33 Bench Boost

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33: FREE HIT OPTIONS

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit 2

CHIP STRATEGY: The best FPL goalkeepers for a Gameweek 33 Free Hit

The best FPL defenders for a Gameweek 33 Free Hit

CHIP STRATEGY: The best FPL defenders for a Gameweek 33 Free Hit

Wilson injury latest as Ronaldo and Lukaku score twice 2

CHIP STRATEGY: The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 33 Free Hit

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 19? 7

CHIP STRATEGY: The best FPL forwards for a Gameweek 33 Free Hit

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

FPL points projections: How many points will your FPL team score in Gameweek 33? 4

FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS: How many points will your FPL team score in Gameweek 33?

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman 15

FPL RATE MY TEAM: Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

EXPERT OPINION

Toney fitness update as 2

THE FPL EYE TEST: Who are the best Man Utd players for FPL Double Gameweek 33?

FPL Gameweek 33 team news and injury updates: Doherty out for the season

DOHERTY INJURY: Who are the best Matt Doherty replacements in FPL?

FPL Free Hit picks: Man Utd options, Barnes v Maddison and Schar v Targett

GAMEWEEK 33 TRANSFER DECISIONS: Man Utd options, Barnes v Maddison and Schar v Targett

Why FPL managers should pay attention to return of home fans

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 34/35 REACTION: My thoughts on United and Chelsea players

TEAM REVEALS

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 33: Tips, captains, team news and best players

TEAM REVEAL: Mark and Joe’s Gameweek 33 plans plus Double Gameweek 34/35 reaction

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

Jimenez ends goal drought as Arsenal claim convincing north London derby win 1

FPL TOP 10K: How many Gameweek 33 ‘doublers’ does the average manager own?

FPL Gameweek 15 round-up: Sunday review, injury news and the things we learned

THE GREAT AND THE GOOD: Learning from the best and most well-known FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 33

GAMEWEEK 33: MORE VIDEO CONTENT

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 32

USEFUL FPL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

  bitm2007
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    I was set on WC this GW to set up a 15 player GW36 BB, but as things stand the only changes to my GW34 stating 11 would be Sanchez, Barnes, Martinelli, Kane to Schmeichel, Maddison, Kulu, Pukki. Should I hold off a GW ?

  Cammick
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    What’s the love for Fernandes captain

    KAPTAIN KANE
      5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Dunno, he’s done nothing recently - will be annoying as hell if he hauls like in the last DGW when his haul came out of nowhere

      Baps hunter
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        32 mins ago

        Vs Norwich and dgw. MU expected to bounce back home. Formation vs Nor expected to favour him also. Nor is the to target.

        Baps hunter
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 Years
          29 mins ago

          The team target... If MU leads 1-0 or 2-0 it is possible that Nor will try to attack and they might capitulate almost like Sou sometimes.

          KAPTAIN KANE
            5 Years
            just now

            Teams like Norwich with everything to play for survival will put up a fight, every year we fall for it

            Open Controls
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 Year
          2 mins ago

          A dgw which involves Liverpool , still baffles me but you never know

    Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      9 Years
      57 mins ago

      He'll do well

      SonnyPikey
          4 mins ago

          In one game yeah

          Open Controls
            9 Years
            just now

            One is all you need

      AC/DC AFC
        6 Years
        56 mins ago

        Can be a dgw brace bonus points magnet.

        And Norwich at home.

      Sun Jihai
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        56 mins ago

        Given I had Ronaldo (c) who got 2 points in DGW22, while Bruno got 23, I can comfortably say Ronaldo gets a hattrick this weekend and Bruno gets sent off for arguing

        SonnyPikey
            29 mins ago

            Haha

          Baps hunter
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 Years
            26 mins ago

            Yes, that's genuine possibility... I never knew whether to have Son or Kane, so decided to have both. But now I wasn't brave enough to sell them. Salah haul imminent therefore also.

          Cammick
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Loool would be typical

      bench boost for every gamew…
        5 Years
        59 mins ago

        First time i miss the deadline, and forgot to click bb and have 3 dgw on bench, ouch.

        bench boost for every gamew…
          5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Left cap on Kane, so hopefully he gets a hatty soon
          And i get the worst of my doubles in, as i get weghorst in for Raph, which should have been maddy. Martinelli on bench, if i have just had him first on bench. Hope for some No shows now-)

        SonnyPikey
            5 mins ago

            You've had a week to set your team up

          AC/DC AFC
            6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Lol as they say.

            BB for every week except this one?

            You were posting on here 4 hours ago too.

        VIVA_RONALDO
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 Years
          42 mins ago

          -16, BB played, Kane captain, what could go wrong?

          SonnyPikey
              3 mins ago

              RIP with -16

              Open Controls
              VIVA_RONALDO
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                5 Years
                just now

                Live a little, have some fun

