The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 33: Tips, captains, team news and best players

After a rare, normal Gameweek of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in which all 20 teams played only once, we return to the carnage caused by Covid and cups with Gameweek 33.

Seven teams double and three teams blank in the upcoming Gameweek, while four sides are in FA Cup semi-final action before they return to Premier League duties in midweek.

Free Hits and Bench Boosts are being activated in the run-up to Saturday’s deadline (over 45% of responders in our poll said they would be playing one or the other), so we’ll have plenty of chip chat on our site.

Matt Doherty replacements are also up for discussion after the Irish wing-back was ruled out for the season.

Whatever your strategy or moves, we’ve collated all of our content for the upcoming Gameweek ahead of the FPL deadline at 11:00 BST today.

