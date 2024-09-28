226
FPL Gameweek 6 tips: Best players, Wildcard, predicted line-ups + more

From Scout Picks to team news, all our content and tips for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 can be found here.

Remember the deadline is at Saturday 28 September at 11:00 BST.

A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article, we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area. Don’t forget to subscribe or upgrade your Fantasy Football Scout account.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 6?

GAMEWEEK 6 WILDCARD + OTHER CHIPS

GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

EXPERT OPINION, ANALYSIS + TEAM REVEALS

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 6?

KEY LESSONS FROM THE MIDWEEK CUP TIES

OTHER ARTICLES OF INTEREST

TOP GAMEWEEK 6 VIDEO CONTENT

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 5

USEFUL TOOLS

  1. DPP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Hi guys. Could I ask which defence looks preferable:

    1:
    Flekken (Valdimarsson)
    Gabriel Konsa Konate Colwill Greaves

    2:
    Sanchez (Jorgensen)
    Gabriel Konsa Collins Lewis Greaves

    I know some will say lose Jorgensen for a 4.0 keeper but I like the idea of having a back up that will play in case of a Raya situation. Would appreciate your thoughts. Many thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
    1. Samirich
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      How are you sure Jorgensen plays ahead of Neto?
      I would go with B.

      Open Controls
      1. DPP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
      2. DPP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        What I mean is Jorgensen is Sanchez’s back up from the looks of it.

        Open Controls
  2. Bubbles1985
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Sorry, RP!

    Squad:

    Flekken
    TAA Gabriel Munoz Robinson
    Salah(vc) Eze Rogers Semenyo
    Haaland(c) Watkins

    Areola Archer Winks HBellis

    I have 0.5m itb and 0ft

    Does this look g2g?
    Captain choice is a headache this week!
    No need for a WC yet? I would like Saka in, but can't have em all!

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  3. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Annoyingly 0.1 from being able to afford this on WC.

    Flekken, Fabianski
    Gabriel, Saliba, TAA, Mykolenko, Greaves
    Saka, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Diaz, Rogers
    Haaland, DCL, Solanke

    Which move would you make to stay in budget?

    A Saliba to Gvardiol ( really want double Arsenal defence)
    B Diaz to Eze
    C Solanke to Wood (bring Solanke in in a few weeks)

    Any other brilliant suggestions welcome.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Semenyo out

      Or downgrade Mykolenko. You don’t need him if you have that defensive 3

      Open Controls
    2. Jolly Good
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Mykolenko to Faes or Van der berg?

      Open Controls
    3. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Could hope Raya is fit or only out for one game and bring in Lewis for Saliba.

      Open Controls
    4. RomeluStormzy
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      I have the same team but:

      Mykolenko to Van den Berg
      Rogers to McNeil
      Flekken to Sels.

      I think downgrade Mykolenko is your best option and have a playing 4.0 bench player

      Open Controls
    5. Aye
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      I have a similar team and tried to have Rogers + Semenyo/ESR, but ultimately opted for Rogers + 4.5 to free up funds and looking to play Rogers every week. If he's not performing he can be swapped out.

      Open Controls
    6. LegendMoon
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Flekken to Muric, both unlikely to keep clean sheets anyway!

      Open Controls
    7. Samirich
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Semenyo to Tavernier

      Open Controls
  4. Jolly Good
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Raya+Lewis drafts
    a) Solanke+DCL
    b) Watkins+Jiminez

    Raya+No Lewis
    c) Guardiol + Solanke + DCL

    No Raya +Lewis
    d) Ederson+Havertz+DCL

    No Raya + No Lewis
    e) Ederson+Saliba+Solanke+DCL (double ars def)
    f) Ederson+Guariol+Havertz+Jiminez (double ars attack)

    I’m most likely going to be on (d) if no information out

    If Raya in gets leaked - deciding between (a) & (b)

    If Lewis benched leaked - will be between (e) & (f)

    If Raya in and Lewis out gets leaked - (c)

    Open Controls
  5. revelc
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Anyone going with Watkins C?

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Prefer Haaland or Salah

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        This, or Saka

        Open Controls
  6. The Final Boss
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Guys wc team... Appreciate your suggestion. TIA.

    Flekken fabianski
    Taa gabriel greaves *** ***
    Saka mbuemo Diaz esr rogers
    Haaland dcl ****

    A) Myko Lewis Havertz
    B). Myko gvardiol Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      A by a mile

      Open Controls
      1. The Final Boss
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks..

        Open Controls
    2. RomeluStormzy
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      B but with Saliba?

      Open Controls
      1. The Final Boss
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Annoyingly 0.1m short.

        Open Controls
    3. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      A due to Gvardiol lack of surety

      Open Controls
      1. The Final Boss
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Lewis more surety than gvardiol?

        Open Controls
  7. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Any news on Raya then?

    Also, pick one on WC

    A: Colwill
    B: Aina

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      I like Colwill. If I had the funds, I'd take him over my Mykolenko pick

      Open Controls
    2. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  8. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    On WC:

    A) Havertz

    B) Solanke

    Currently on Havertz -- want to see more from Solanke in next few games and may be a better pick in 3GW's time or so?

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Jolly Good
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      I really want to get Solanke. Have a feeling Spurs will tear it up

      But logic dictates going for Havertz and getting Solanke in a couple of weeks when fixtures get better

      Open Controls
    4. Khalico
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Liking the look of Solanke possibly bringing him in for Jackson in couple of weeks

      Open Controls
      1. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks a lot guys. I am on the same page with the love for Solanke, but not quiiiite yet.

        Open Controls
  9. Puntillimon
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Play 2 out of 3

    A) Rogers
    B) ESR
    C) Wood

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Definitely C.
      Not point having wood if you ain’t going to use it.

      Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      CAB for me

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    3. Stuck in the Mudryk
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      AC

      Open Controls
  10. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Raya’s injury means I now have 1.2m in the bank on wildcard. Is there anywhere obvious I should be spending it to improve this team?

    Flekken

    TAA Gabriel Mazraoui

    Saka Semenyo Mbeumo Diaz

    Haaland(C) Jackson Wood

    Valdi Rogers Greaves Faes

    Open Controls
    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Get a better 4th defender to rotate with Mazraoui

      Open Controls
    2. swervinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bump up Faes to a 4.5 with a better fixture this week than Maz

      Open Controls
    3. RamboRN
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Think raya out for a while? Not worth banking to money to bring hi back if and when he plays?

      Open Controls
  11. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    A) Jota + J Pedro -> Mbuemo + Havertz -4
    B) J Pedro -> Jackson
    C) J Pedro + Winks -> cheap striker + Mbuemo -4
    D) Hall -> Gabriel (4-4-2, bench J Pedro this week)

    Open Controls
  12. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    One quick question, why are transfers free without clicking on WC?

    Open Controls
    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      You get one free pre week.

      Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      They cost me -4 (once beyond FT limit), so not sure what you're seeing your side

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Rolled more than 2 FTs & unaware of the rule change this season...?

      If not that, I don't know, it doesn't make sense. But surely as a 10yr veteran you don't need us to explain the basics of FTs

      Open Controls
  13. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    On wc..help needed for final two spots:
    Which two options

    A) Watkins
    B) Havertz

    1) Semenyo
    2) Tavernier (stats similar and he’s on set pieces).

    Squad is:

    Flekken
    Trent - Gabriel - Lewis
    Saka - Diaz - Mbuemo - Semenyo - Rogers
    Haaland - ********

    Fabianski - DCL - Mykolenko - Greaves

    Open Controls
    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Toss of a coin on A and B. Probably Watkins but more likely for rotation with Duran.

      Havertz absolutely before Odergaards injury, now probably not.

      Open Controls
    2. Stuck in the Mudryk
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A1

      Open Controls
  14. Gubby-Allen
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Back to Haaland captain after two weeks on Salah.

    So this week, Haaland does not score for Man City and Salah gets either two or three.

    Some free money from Bet365 this weekend for that

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      just now

      This is when Haaland blanks now the masses have him on their wildcard

      Open Controls
  15. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    18 mins ago

    I know the sensible choice here is A, but is B an option?:
    A) Saka and Watkins
    B) Salah and Wood

    Open Controls
    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      definitely A

      Open Controls
    2. Dreaming of glory
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      A isn't so sensible with villa back in champions LG Action

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Hmm, he could just be Solanke and keep Saka. I thought I was set on WC!

        Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      A Salah haul will swing you towards B

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Yep and I will want to WC to get to him!

        Open Controls
    4. Stuck in the Mudryk
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  16. Slitherene
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    How many minutes do we expect Foden to get?

    Open Controls
  17. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    15 mins ago

    Are there any final changes that I should make to this WC team or is it G2G

    Sels

    Gabriel TAA Colwill

    Saka Mbeumo Semenyo Diaz

    Haaland Jackson Wood

    Flekken Mykolenko Greaves Rogers

    0.1 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. RamboRN
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good to me

      Open Controls
  18. RamboRN
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Wc good to go?

    Raya
    Taa gabriel lewis
    Diaz Rogers mbeumo saka
    Haaland solanke jackson

    Subs fabianski winks greaves faes

    Not sure whether to swap raya to someone like sanchez and bank to money to bring raya back if and when he plays

    Open Controls
    1. RomeluStormzy
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      First xi is great. Bench is horrific, especially is Diaz/Lewis is rested. Id use Raya money to improve there.

      Open Controls
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bench too weak for my liking

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Winks to Dibling and upgrade Greaves?

        Open Controls
    3. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      I agree good first XI but rubbish bench

      Open Controls
    4. Khalico
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Downgrade Raya to Sanchez and Faes up to 4.5m def of your choice that can rotate with Lewis if he doesn’t play

      Open Controls
  19. RomeluStormzy
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    A) Saliba and Solanke
    B) Lewis and Havertz +0.7

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  20. Stuck in the Mudryk
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bench one from each this week

    A: Wood
    B: Rogers
    C: Semenyo

    1: Lewis
    2: Colwill

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      B1

      Open Controls
    2. RomeluStormzy
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      B1

      Open Controls
    3. Stuck in the Mudryk
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thanks both

      Open Controls
    4. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      No point having Semenyo in your team if you're not going to start him vs Southampton.

      A2

      Open Controls
    5. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Too one is tough, I really like Rogers but you have to start the other two

      B2

      Open Controls
  21. XX SMICER XX
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    A. Porro to TAA
    B. Roll transfer

    Defence is:
    Gabriel Torres Aina - Porro Quansah

    Open Controls
    1. Stuck in the Mudryk
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  22. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who do you rate as the best 4.5 def moving forward? (Other than Mazraoui and Lewis)

    Open Controls
    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Is Robinson too much now?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Ah, have him, too 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Stuck in the Mudryk
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why is Mazraoui so popular?

      Open Controls
      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        just now

        From what I have seen he is decent going forward and they will pick up clean sheets

        Open Controls
    3. Aye
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Konate, Colwill, Pinnock

      Open Controls
    4. Khalico
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      My backline is only 4.5m def so Digne, Robinson, Aina and Davis could be all decent

      Open Controls
    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Milenkovic/Aina, Davis

      Open Controls
    6. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I like Mykolenko at £4.3m

      Open Controls
  23. MissouriMarten
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    I've finally settled on this:
    Flekken/Valdi
    TAA/Gabriel/Saliba/Davis/Greaves
    Saka/Diaz/Mbuemo/Semenyo/Rogers
    Haaland/Watkins/Stewart

    Phew!

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice team, breathe out!

      Open Controls
  24. Aye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Colwill or Konate ?

    They will mostly rotate with Robinson. Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Konste

      Open Controls
  25. Gubby-Allen
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Rico Lewis or Ross Steward to start.

    I could see Newcastle Man City ending 2-2, certainly a goal and no clean sheet point, so reliant on Lewis goal or assist

    Stewart I doubt will start but then surely comes on for half an hour, when they are behind at home to Bournemouth.

    Open Controls
    1. Aye
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lewis

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Lewis

      Open Controls
  26. The_FF_King
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Any help on WC? I’m unsure on double Chelsea defence but could also pay off in short term fixtures. Also worried about not having Semenyo

    Sanchez
    Gabriel, TAA, Colwil
    Saka, Diaz, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Havertz, Haaland, Jackson

    Fabianski, Greaves, Dibling, Faes

    0.0 in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. RomeluStormzy
      • 8 Years
      just now

      One of Jackson/Havertz to Wood/DCL and upgrade Dibling to Semenyo and spend the rest on rotating defender with colwill?

      Open Controls
  27. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who would you bench this week?

    A. Semenyo
    B. Solanke
    C. DCL
    D. Rogers

    Open Controls
  28. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    I will rotate three 4.3-4.5 of which two play each week.

    Mykolenko and Ait-Nouri picked for fixtures price and some upside in attacking.

    Pick one

    A) Aina (or Milenkovic)
    B) Colwill
    C) Zabarnyi (or Kerkez)

    Open Controls
  29. Roysgotnoboys
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    On WC - final midfield spot would you Choose

    A) Eze
    B) Rotate Semenyo and Smith Rowe based on fixtures ?

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  30. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    WC
    Good to go?

    Flekken
    Trent - Gabriel - Lewis
    Saka - Diaz - Mbuemo - Semenyo - Rogers
    Haaland - Watkins

    Fabianski - DCL - Mykolenko - Greaves

    Only question mark is Watkins or Havertz?
    If Watkins then how important is triple Arsenal.

    Open Controls

