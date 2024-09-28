FPL Gameweek 6 tips: Best players, Wildcard, predicted line-ups + more

From Scout Picks to team news, all our content and tips for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 can be found here.
Remember the deadline is at Saturday 28 September at 11:00 BST.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 6?
- The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 6
- FPL Gameweek 6 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up against Leicester
- FPL Gameweek 6 differentials: Tavernier, Savinho + Tielemans
GAMEWEEK 6 WILDCARD + OTHER CHIPS
- FPL Gameweek 6 Wildcard: Four of the best team drafts
- When are the best alternative windows to Wildcard in FPL?
- Which budget FPL Wildcard picks rotate well?
- Do I keep my free transfers when I use an FPL Wildcard?
- Best FPL Gameweek 6 Free Hit team based on AI predicted points
GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- FPL Gameweek 6 team news: Raya, Rodri and Son latest + Friday’s live injury updates
- FPL Gameweek 6 team news: Pedro latest + Thursday’s live injury updates
- FPL Gameweek 6 team news video round-up with Joe + Neale
- Which FPL players are taking penalties and set pieces?
EXPERT OPINION, ANALYSIS + TEAM REVEALS
- Former FPL winner Simon March’s Gameweek 6 Wildcard draft
- FPL General’s Gameweek 6 Wildcard team reveal
- Pras’s three Gameweek 6 Wildcard drafts – including no Raya
- Zophar’s FPL Q&A: Wildcard forwards, Salah + Lewis’ upside
- Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- Lateriser’s FPL Gameweek 6 Wildcard drafts: With + without Raya
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 6?
- Captain Sensible: Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 6?
- Captain Poll: Vote and see who other managers are favouring
KEY LESSONS FROM THE MIDWEEK CUP TIES
- Tuesday’s EFL Cup notes: Nkunku treble, Gusto return, Foden false nine + rotation
- Wednesday’s EFL Cup + Europa League notes: Raya injury, Jota + Gakpo braces, Diaz rest
OTHER ARTICLES OF INTEREST
- Best forward replacements for injured Pedro in FPL
- Salah v Diaz: Who is the best pick in FPL?
- Which Brentford players are worth buying in FPL?
- The Great and The Good: How FPL Harry, Andy, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 5
- Footballers playing FPL: Jota sells himself!
- Why Haaland’s form isn’t down to luck
TOP GAMEWEEK 6 VIDEO CONTENT
- Scoutcast Gameweek 6 Wildcard special
- FPL Burning Questions + FPL Harry’s Wildcard draft
- FPL Chai’s Gameweek 6 team selection
- FPL Deadline Dilemmas with Pras + Mo
- FPL Q&A with Az + Sam
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 5
- Scout Notes: Solanke’s fitness, Schade a sub, Chelsea’s fixtures v form
- Scout Notes: Rogers delivers, super-sub Duran + Mosquera injury
- Scout Notes: Another Haaland goal, Raya concern + Wood on pens
- Scout Notes: Barnes’ form, Haaland v Newcastle + why Rashford was benched
- Scout Notes: Slot on Darwin, Semenyo’s threat + Jota unused
- Scoreboard: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
32 mins ago
Hi guys. Could I ask which defence looks preferable:
1:
Flekken (Valdimarsson)
Gabriel Konsa Konate Colwill Greaves
2:
Sanchez (Jorgensen)
Gabriel Konsa Collins Lewis Greaves
I know some will say lose Jorgensen for a 4.0 keeper but I like the idea of having a back up that will play in case of a Raya situation. Would appreciate your thoughts. Many thanks in advance!