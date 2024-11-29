635
  1. HD7
    • 7 Years
    

    Captain Salah or Palmer

    1. Nightf0x
      • 9 Years
      

      Salah or saka here

  2. mookie
    • 11 Years
    

    1m+ bought Cunha this GW and 800k+ Pedro. Almost 1m sold Haaland.

  3. Count Olaf
      

      Captained Palmer, fingers crossed

    • Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      

      Starting to think I should move C from Salah to Saka, who should I choose?

