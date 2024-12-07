If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 15.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 15 DEADLINE?

We’re temporarily back to normal deadlines. All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 GMT on Saturday 7 December.

EVERTON V LIVERPOOL OFF

We’ve got our first Blank Gameweek of the season thanks to the postponement of Everton v Liverpool.

All the details are here.

MORE ROTATION TO COME?

Reading the press conference updates feels even more important than usual, after seeing a huge number of notable midweek rotations.

Not only were Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.9m) out with knocks, we witnessed benchings for Nicolas Jackson (£8.2m), Pedro Porro (£5.6m), Son Heung-min (£9.8m), Robert Sanchez (£4.8m), Levi Colwill (£4.5m), Rico Lewis (£4.7m) and Raul Jimenez (£5.6m).

So who is next?

The turnaround is quick and Lateriser looks match-by-match at which teams will have far less recovery time than their opponent.

Some think Joao Pedro‘s (£5.8m) minutes could be managed but Zophar wonders if it’s Morgan Rogers‘ (£5.3m) turn, which Unai Emery has hinted at.

BOURNEMOUTH LOOK GOOD

Having recently picked up seven points from a spell against Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester City, Thursday night saw Bournemouth make Tottenham Hotspur their latest victims.

Only one team has racked up more overall shots (219) and none have hit the woodwork on more occasions (eight). Furthermore, our latest fixture frisk concludes that the Cherries are about to have the league’s best six-match run.

It therefore feels almost necessary to invest. Maybe managers want to raise money by downgrading Brentford’s out-of-form Bryan Mbeumo (£7.7m) to either Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) or penalty-taking Justin Kluivert (£5.4m). Alternatively, centre-forward Raul Jimenez can become Evanilson (£6.1m).

At the back, there’s certainly a shout for moving one of several disappointing assets towards Milos Kerkez (£4.5m) or goal-scorer Dean Huijsen (£4.3m). Cheap players in good form with great-looking fixtures.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – has been revised this morning after the postponement.

Jarrod Bowen (£7.4m) was very unlucky to blank on Tuesday despite 1.62 expected goal involvement (xGI) and his West Ham United team-mate Lucas Paqueta (£5.8m) is one of our three differential picks.

On a Wildcard? Check out our three drafts.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 18 Premier League teams in action.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 15!



