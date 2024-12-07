102
102 Comments
  1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    This will be a fun gameweek all the Salah captainers have to pivot now and I reckon they'll be a few funny vice captains

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yrs, Saka is funny

      1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Isak. I meant some funny vice captains in mini leagues from less engaged managers

  2. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Esr > semenyo done. Good luck all.

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good move, GL!

    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Considering this for a hit. .

  3. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Start:

    A) A Nouri
    B) Greaves

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

    2. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      RAN

  4. tabby98
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Raya,
    Saliba, Van Hecke, Lewis, Robinson
    Palmer, Saka, ESR
    Cunha, Pedro, Jackson

    Vald | Salah, Winks*, Barco*

    Winks out for Rogers/Kluivert worth it for a -4?

    No bench cover this week

  5. The Tinkerman
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Start One:

    A) Ait Nouri
    B) L Davis

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

  6. Onanawhatsmyname
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Fantasy website down for anyone else? Deadline looks to be 5 mins early!

    1. DandyDon
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bowen captain Monday night it is then!

  7. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    (C)Palmer it is

  8. TSN
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gabriel start? should i do -4 to Gvardiol?
    my other def are trash

  9. Wayner9
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Need extra attacker, do I bring in Watkins as captain or Isak (planned transfer for next week) & give Armband to Palmer?

  10. HD7
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Gabriel to start?

  11. pl4y8oi
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Last minute advice needed..thanks!

    Should I play lewis or wood?

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Wood

      1. pl4y8oi
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

  12. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Villa game postponed? Looking okay at the moment

    https://www.birminghamworld.uk/sport/football/aston-villa/will-aston-villa-vs-southampton-be-postponed-storm-darragh-premier-league-4899801

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No

  13. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bowen (C). Godspeed.

  14. GreennRed
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Could FPL not have moved deadline to 1:30 today? Give players snared by Merseyside postonement a bit more team news before transfers.

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      just could have moved ko to 8pm tonight,

  15. Muscout
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play Harwood or Robinson

  16. Boss Hogg
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Fab or Flekken?

    1. pl4y8oi
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Fab

    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Flek

  17. tabby98
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Winks —> Rogers worth a -4?

    Raya,
    Saliba, Van Hecke, Lewis, Robinson
    Palmer, Saka, ESR
    Cunha, Pedro, Jackson

    Vald | Salah, Winks*, Barco*

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yeah

  18. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    G2G?
    Sanchez
    Kinda Gab Hall
    Gordon Palmer Rogers Dibling
    Haaland Pedro Evanilson
    (Fab, Salah, Greaves, Myko)

  19. tbos83
    • 4 Years
    just now

    PANTS DOWN

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I’m in shorts

  20. HD7
    • 7 Years
    just now

    I did Noury to Gabriel now for a hit. Really hope Gabriel plays

  21. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    just now

    What a pre gw that s been !!! GL. All

  22. DandyDon
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Pivoted from Bowen to Watkins last minute. Praying he gets good minutes!

