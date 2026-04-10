FPL

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 32

10 April 2026 316 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 32.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 32 DEADLINE?

Today! All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 BST on Friday 10 April.

DOUBLE + BLANK CONFIRMED

No Blank or Double Gameweek for Arsenal or Newcastle

Well, what a lovely summ…. what? You’re saying that was a three-week international and cup break?

Apparently so. All-round defender Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) bagged a brace in the EFL Cup final, players then went to represent their countries, before the FA Cup quarter-finals saw Arsenal eliminated by Southampton. Unanimous Scout Squad pick Erling Haaland (£14.4m) scored a hat-trick, too.

As a result, we now know that six teams have a Double Gameweek 33 and Blank Gameweek 34: Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Leeds United and Manchester City.

CHIP AWAY

Last chance to use your FPL chips! 2

Attention immediately turned to chip strategies and players to target – even if you’ve run out of these useful devices.

The big question is whether to Wildcard before either Gameweek 32 or 35 – both routes have pros and cons. For example, by May, more will be known about each team’s motivations.

We’ve suggested a few Gameweek 32 Wildcard drafts for those activating now, plus a fixture frisk for various scenarios.

In his Q&A, Zophar discusses chip options, ultimately settling for a plan that’s different to Tom Hadley and Lateriser. It partly hinges on whether you believe that Chelsea v Man City will be full of attacking returns.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK TARGETS

Best Brighton players for their promising FPL fixtures 5

Also featuring twice in Gameweek 33 are Brighton, Leeds and Bournemouth.

Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m) and Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) are on the ‘Goals Imminent’ table, with the latter two being particularly big expected goals (xG) underachievers of late.

Backing the Seagulls is a good way to fly high up the rankings, as are differential captains; just don’t select the suspended Lewis Dunk (£4.5m).

Leeds’ cheap players are ideal for a Bench Boost, but such plans have been hampered by injuries to Joe Rodon (£3.9m) and Anton Stach (£4.8m). It’s a shame because the German has been one of FPL’s best all-round midfielders, like Elliot Anderson (£5.5m).

OTHER PLAYERS

Liverpool v Spurs team news: Salah + Ekitike benched

However, is Anderson a better pick than Nottingham Forest teammate Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.4m), 2026’s second-best midfielder?

Newcastle United’s Malick Thiaw (£5.1m) is the leading defender for big chances (nine), causing four purchases from ‘Great and Good’ managers ahead of Gameweek 31 but, like Dango Ouattara (£6.0m), he was then surprisingly benched.

An even bigger minutes risk is Hugo Ekitike (£9.3m). This season’s highest-scoring FPL debutant has actually frustrated many over recent weeks, and a possible weekend rest is the final straw for FPL General.

Managers can’t even invest in Mohamed Salah‘s (£14.0m) farewell tour, as he was an unused Champions League substitute on Wednesday. But despite being one of 2025/26’s biggest disappointments, Salah is still the Fantasy GOAT. We’ve looked at his FPL story.

In better team news, Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) and Declan Rice (£7.3m) recovered from knocks to play in Lisbon.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 32 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Having reached double-digits in six consecutive home matches, Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) is ahead in the captain poll. But is he the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm?

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – doubles up on Brighton, West Ham United and both Manchester sides.

FPL Gameweek 32 Scout Picks: Four double-ups

Fresh from his goal against England, Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) is a risky pick but – like two others – has huge differential appeal.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 32!

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

316 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Did Ekitike to Bowen.

    Fernandes ©, Bowen vc.

    Good luck everyone (including me)

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      just now

      WC or FH on 33.

      Open Controls
  2. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Didnt WC & brought in bowen for ekitike, FH33 WC35 BB36 it is, huge differntial than my ML 2 direct opponents, hope it pays at the end

    Open Controls

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