FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 32

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 32.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 32 DEADLINE?

Today! All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 BST on Friday 10 April.

DOUBLE + BLANK CONFIRMED

Well, what a lovely summ…. what? You’re saying that was a three-week international and cup break?

Apparently so. All-round defender Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) bagged a brace in the EFL Cup final, players then went to represent their countries, before the FA Cup quarter-finals saw Arsenal eliminated by Southampton. Unanimous Scout Squad pick Erling Haaland (£14.4m) scored a hat-trick, too.

As a result, we now know that six teams have a Double Gameweek 33 and Blank Gameweek 34: Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Leeds United and Manchester City.

CHIP AWAY

Attention immediately turned to chip strategies and players to target – even if you’ve run out of these useful devices.

The big question is whether to Wildcard before either Gameweek 32 or 35 – both routes have pros and cons. For example, by May, more will be known about each team’s motivations.

We’ve suggested a few Gameweek 32 Wildcard drafts for those activating now, plus a fixture frisk for various scenarios.

In his Q&A, Zophar discusses chip options, ultimately settling for a plan that’s different to Tom Hadley and Lateriser. It partly hinges on whether you believe that Chelsea v Man City will be full of attacking returns.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK TARGETS

Also featuring twice in Gameweek 33 are Brighton, Leeds and Bournemouth.

Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m) and Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) are on the ‘Goals Imminent’ table, with the latter two being particularly big expected goals (xG) underachievers of late.

Backing the Seagulls is a good way to fly high up the rankings, as are differential captains; just don’t select the suspended Lewis Dunk (£4.5m).

Leeds’ cheap players are ideal for a Bench Boost, but such plans have been hampered by injuries to Joe Rodon (£3.9m) and Anton Stach (£4.8m). It’s a shame because the German has been one of FPL’s best all-round midfielders, like Elliot Anderson (£5.5m).

OTHER PLAYERS

However, is Anderson a better pick than Nottingham Forest teammate Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.4m), 2026’s second-best midfielder?

Newcastle United’s Malick Thiaw (£5.1m) is the leading defender for big chances (nine), causing four purchases from ‘Great and Good’ managers ahead of Gameweek 31 but, like Dango Ouattara (£6.0m), he was then surprisingly benched.

An even bigger minutes risk is Hugo Ekitike (£9.3m). This season’s highest-scoring FPL debutant has actually frustrated many over recent weeks, and a possible weekend rest is the final straw for FPL General.

Managers can’t even invest in Mohamed Salah‘s (£14.0m) farewell tour, as he was an unused Champions League substitute on Wednesday. But despite being one of 2025/26’s biggest disappointments, Salah is still the Fantasy GOAT. We’ve looked at his FPL story.

In better team news, Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) and Declan Rice (£7.3m) recovered from knocks to play in Lisbon.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 32 CAPTAIN

Having reached double-digits in six consecutive home matches, Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) is ahead in the captain poll. But is he the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm?

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – doubles up on Brighton, West Ham United and both Manchester sides.

Fresh from his goal against England, Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) is a risky pick but – like two others – has huge differential appeal.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 32!