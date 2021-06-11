110
  1. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Bachmann Cakir/Hradecky
    Torres Denayer Wijdnal Maehle Kjaer

    Defence G2G?

  2. Redranger
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Which one would you NOT have?

    A) Insigne
    B) Eriksen
    C) Mount
    D) Carrasco

    1. DBossman_2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C

  3. DBossman_2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    (Szczesny) Hradecky

    Wijndal Kjaer Maehle Hinteregger (Cancelo)

    (Bruno) Berardi(C) Alaba Carrasco Sabitzer

    (CR7) Lukaku Weghorst

    G2G?

  4. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Better option?

    A. Cancelo alaba
    B. Alioski zielinski

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

  5. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    For anyone looking for a differential OOP 6.0 midfielder, consider Elmas who is now expected to play as a second striker vs an Austrian side in poor form in MD1...

    https://twitter.com/macedonianfooty/status/1403311174612041731?s=21

  6. nick8070
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Best MID for 6.5 or less? Already have Berardi

    A) Elmas
    B) Berardi
    C) Soucek
    D) Jankto
    E) Other?

    1. Boydinho
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Elmas for me of that bunch, maybe M.Llorente and spread the rest of 1.5M

  7. Horlicks esq.
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    jota or bruno?

  8. Better Call Raul
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Before I load up on Portugal attackers, why do we think they'll thrash Hungary? Just had a look through Hungary's recent results and they're not terrible.

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Expect a 2-1 win or 2-2 draw. I don’t see Portugal battering them

  9. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    I intend on making 3 transfers for MD2.

    Can I do that? Presume the 3rd will cost 4points like last euros?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yes but Hits are much riskier as you only have 1 GW to make it work

    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      yep you can take hits. not sure id want to in this format though.
      thats a clean sheet / goal you are spending.

  10. baggs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    % Grealish starts md 1?

  11. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    The day of reckoning is finally here.

    And our differential this and differential that has ended up with:

    More or less the exact same defences. Love this place.

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      -I have 3 players x 1% ownership
      -1 x 2%
      -2 x 4%
      -2 x 6%
      -no Lukaku
      -no Dutch def
      -no Belg def

      That will do.

  12. Finding Timo
      31 mins ago

      All, scout picks got me thinking if can help please? 1, berradi rather than insigne to save money and help upgrade elsewhere? 2, keep Alaba or upgrade to who? 3, upgrade nego to Denis Zakaria?

    • YoungPretender
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Zielinski or Carrasco? (Already own Lukaku)

    • CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hi all

      Money no object, is Alderweireld a better/safer pick than Denayer?

    • jayzico
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      What are people's plans if Berardi doesn't play?

      Jorge or Alaba or ?

      1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Mad panic, followed by copying what every else does.

    • nick8070
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Szczesny Hradecky
      Spinazzola PTorres Denayer Wijndal Kjaer
      Eriksen FTorres Insigne Berardi Elmas
      Kane Lukaku Pukki

      0.5 in the bank... what's the best way to upgrade?

    • Party time
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Lukaku or Depay. Pick one. Don’t know who to pick tbh

      Thanks

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Depay
        *but I have balls...

