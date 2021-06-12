61
  1. Fantasy123456
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      If anyone plays the sun euros fantasy football game, when’s the deadline for transfers, can you make them up until that specific game kicks off?

      1. FootballLover
          23 mins ago

          Yes, right up until kick off. e.g tomorrow's deadline is 2pm

          1. Fantasy123456
              just now

              Cheers

        • Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Proud of you kjaer.. Showed the meaning of the Leadwrship today.

          1. A Kun & Mateta
            • 7 Years
            38 mins ago

            Spot on, the Danish squad were magnificent, a credit to their brilliant ethos in school to support one another. I've a job interview in a few weeks and can think of no better example of leadership than Kjaer and Schmeichel. I'm teary thinking of them. Feel a bit sick the game went ahead, their heads were not in it.

            1. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              25 mins ago

              And to lose the way they did conceding just the one shot and missing a penalty. Rough.

            2. Hy liverpool
              • 7 Years
              24 mins ago

              Well said

        • Lindelol
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          58 points without Lukaku captain. Now want to captain Ronaldo or should I just keep it on Spinazzola?

          1. Ragabolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Keep imo

          2. bruuuno
            • 2 Years
            29 mins ago

            If you would twist I should have done it already

          3. azz007
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Should have cap Kaku easily was getting 2 goals minimum.

            Ronaldo the same. Bit I feel ronaldo csn get hatrick easily. I've already swapped kaku to Ron

        • Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          In the category of the 'most pointless poll in Fantasy Football Scout History'

          The award goes to:

          'Make sure to vote in our poll below as to what your intention and/or advice would be for captaincy following Lukaku’s brace.

          Would you consider taking the captaincy off Lukaku for a Sunday player?'

          1. Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yes I would consider it, but that's not an option 🙁

          2. Elfozzie 42
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            ...but did you vote? 😉

        • Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Berardi -> Lukaku cap advice worked out.

          1. azz007
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Was no brained tbh

        • Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          When can I sub off Denayer, Mæhle and Eriksen?

          1. FootballLover
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              later tonight

              1. Firminoooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Thanks.

          2. FootballLover
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              41 points from 4 players. Bummer about Denayer though.

            • CoracAld2831
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Lukaku captain tonight (changed from Insigne)

              Should I change and who should I change?

              A: Yes
              B: No, keep.

              If you said yes, who to:

              A: Depay (v UKR)
              B: Torres (v SWE)
              C: Soucek (v CZE)
              D: Ronaldo (v HUN)

              1. CoracAld2831
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                29 mins ago

                I seriously thinking of keeping as I cannot see for example Ronaldo scoring much more than 20 tbh.

                1. Elfozzie 42
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  I don't have Ronaldo, but I'm sticking with Lukaku (already moved on from Insigne)
                  So I'd stick.

              2. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                27 mins ago

                B easily imo. 10 is a really good score.

              3. justaguy9
                  27 mins ago

                  Obviously keeo.

                  If u change, change to a player playing tmrw

                • Old Bull
                  • 7 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  Just ask yourself this. Is the one player you choose likely to get more than two goals???
                  I’m taking the points and running

                  1. CoracAld2831
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    just now

                    Yeah, had Luka only scored 1, the decision would have been easier.

                • bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  I'd stick but if you twist it has to be Depay the others don't even play tomorrow.

                  1. CoracAld2831
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 min ago

                    I know, i'm mostly thinking of the Ronaldo potential. But other than thinking that he scores 2+1 or 3+0, I don't see the point.

                • CoracAld2831
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  Thank you everyone.

                  And good luck for the game on tomorrow as well.

              4. justaguy9
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  Had some fun and c bale over lukaku today.
                  C which player tmrw? Major punt
                  A. Weghoerst
                  B. Hinteregger
                  I have Lewandowski and cancelo to fall back on later

                  1. Blue&White85
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Weghorst I’d say.

                • HonestBlatter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  OI SUOMI ON!!!

                • iberiaballer
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    Has anyone else noticed that the UEFA site isn't calculating the 1pt for appearances? As stated in the rules: Appearance=1pt, 60 mins on pitch=2pt. So if a player plays 60+ mins he should automatically get 3pts.

                    1. bitm2007
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      It's one point for starting with an additional point for playing 60 minutes just like in FPL.

                      1. iberiaballer
                          19 mins ago

                          Ok thanks. They have an error on the rules page then because it states that an appearance=1pt & 60 mins on pitch=2pts.

                          1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            17 mins ago

                            Might just be the wording that is slightly confusing. The 1pt becomes 2 when the player hits 60 mins - Standard for a fantasy game.

                          2. bitm2007
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            (up to 60 minutes) after Appearance on the Scoring Point chart would have made things clearer. Those of us who play these games regularly just assume that's the case like it always is.

                            1. bitm2007
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              just now

                              No assumption is needed however if you read what's stated under that chart "Players get points for a clean sheet when they play at least 60 minutes and their team doesn't concede a goal while they are on the pitch."

                      2. Deulofail
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        Agree it's unclear. The logic is the opposite for the "Goals from outside the box" point which is added to the points you get for "goals"

                    2. Deulofail
                      • 5 Years
                      45 mins ago

                      MD1 Stick or twist thread - Sunday

                      Goal of this thread:

                      - Concetrate captain questions in one place for efficiency
                      - Increase the value of answers by forming a template with the minumum required contextual information

                      The idea is to post your:

                      - current captain and score (before doubling)
                      - potental future captains remaining (in order)

                      For example, your post should look like this:

                      "
                      Eriksen - 1
                      Depay
                      Lewandowski
                      Cancelo
                      "

                      Once posted, please reply to others with "Stick" or "Twist". It would also be nice to have some explanations, so more people can benefit from working through the decision in their brains without reposting a Stick or Twist question!

                      1. Deulofail
                        • 5 Years
                        44 mins ago

                        Eriksen - 1
                        Depay
                        Lewandowski
                        Cancelo

                        1. Deulofail
                          • 5 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Stick for the solidarity.
                          Twist for the points.

                        2. Elfozzie 42
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          Sticking would be a nice statement, but...Twist
                          Had Lukaku not notched double figures I'd have twisted once more to Depay myself.

                      2. Elfozzie 42
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        41 mins ago

                        Insigne - 8 > Twisted
                        Lukaku - 10
                        Depay
                        Cancelo

                        1. Deulofail
                          • 5 Years
                          36 mins ago

                          STICK - I like Cancelo's potential particularly (G+CS = 12 or 13), but with only 2 left, I would say stick.

                        2. bitm2007
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          28 mins ago

                          Stick unless you've got off to a dreadful start and are already at the desperately seeking points stage like me (Eriksen, Kjear, Denayer & Zakaria owner)

                          1. Klaren
                            • 3 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            There are really no exceptions in this situation really, you simply don't change a captain who has 10 points whatever the rest of the team is. That's just gambling with odds completely against you and pointless really. There are plenty more matchdays to make up gaps.

                      3. Freshy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Spinazzola-(c1) - 9 points [twisted]
                        Lukaku-(c2) - 10 points
                        Kane-(c3)
                        F.Torres-(c4)
                        Jota-(c5)

                    3. Avery
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      36 mins ago

                      Captain:
                      A. Kane
                      B. Depay

                      Thanks!

                      1. dunas_dog
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        Depay

                    4. JONALDINHO
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      58 from 6. Not a bad start

                    5. DavidBadWillie
                        21 mins ago

                        Kane or Depay captain?

                        1. Freshy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Harry Golden Boot

                      • BOATIES FC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        What time did the game update last night?

                      • Babit1967
                        • 5 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Can’t believe my cheapo keeper saved a pen

                      • Subzero (-4)
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Guys help my small brain out. I’ve read the rules but still confused. All my rivals in mini league have donnaruma in goal with heradeckys 13points on the bench. After the game updates tonight can they sub him in for donnaruma? Or is donnaruma locked in now because they didn’t sub him out yesterday? Thanks all

                        1. Klaren
                          • 3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          No you can't sub in a player who already played, need to do it before the matchday starts. They are stuck with Donnarumma.

                      • Gudjohnsen
                        • 4 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        A. Keep armband on Insigne
                        B. Put it on Kane or Depay

                      • Chilli Heatwave
                        • 2 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Thoughts with Eriksen today, shows things far more important than football.

                        With that point first made, given I missed the match, were Denmark unlucky to concede? Have double Dane defence and Denayer so considering next moves

                        1. Babit1967
                          • 5 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Second that

