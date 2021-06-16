541
541 Comments Post a Comment
  1. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Saved the LL for MD3. No turning back now.

    Open Controls
  2. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Players prices have changed from MD3 onwards!!!

    Open Controls
    1. ★Kuntheman★
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      What do you mean? And where does it say that?

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Check transfers

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      They have? I must check!

      Open Controls
    3. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yep... Just saw... Was it always like that? Not sure why but I thought there are no price changes in this one

      Open Controls
    4. gedda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      100.4 total value, so I guess it is fine.

      Open Controls
    5. BrutalLogiC
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Hmm will they keep changing or is this it for md3?

      Open Controls
  3. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Finland goal!!!

    Open Controls
  4. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wow, that was fast.

    Open Controls
  5. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Offside... No goal

    Open Controls
  6. fricky_
      16 mins ago

      This is why I didn't think Russia players were that smart. They're shocking at the back

      Open Controls
    • sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Oh no! So close to an early upset.

      Open Controls
    • Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      My CS wiped in 3 mins... fmd

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        CS reinstated

        Open Controls
      2. The Red Devil
        • 6 Years
        just now

        & it's back

        Open Controls
    • Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Triple Ukraine, if you please:

      Zinchenko, Yarmolenko and Malinovskyi

      Open Controls
      1. fricky_
          9 mins ago

          I was suppppper close going that as well

          Open Controls
        • Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          With ya Vertigo

          Open Controls
      2. Silent Friend
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        We cannt see your opponent transfers??

        Open Controls
      3. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Either there is a bug or prices havent come into effect.

        I just made this WC3 with mostly placeholders, it costs 100.3 (I already had Hrad, but not Muenier).

        Hrad Simon
        Gosens Spin Muenier Denayer Porres
        Berardi Malinov Modric Gnabry Forres
        Depay Isak Muller

        Open Controls
        1. gedda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          The prices look like they are changed in the player list though?

          Open Controls
        2. Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          If your player prices went up then they make your spending money go up too

          Open Controls
        3. Silent Friend
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Spin will be rested

          Open Controls
      4. Nightcrawler
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Whats everyone's midfield like on WC/LL

        Wasnt quite sure who ti get. Ended up with this on LL

        Bale Insigne wijnaldum Sterling Yarmalenko

        Open Controls
        1. gedda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bale Yarmo Insigne Sterling KdB

          Open Controls
        2. BrutalLogiC
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Pog Yarm Sterling Wijn Insigne

          Open Controls
        3. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yarmolenko-2/Foden-3/Malinovskyi-2/Insigne-1/Sterling-3

          Open Controls
      5. The Red Devil
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Finally went with golovin for 5th mid punt, how's he playing so far? Will be able to catch the game from second half

        Open Controls
        1. Silent Friend
          • 9 Years
          just now

          anornymous

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.