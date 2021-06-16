Fantasy Football Scout users are largely planning to use the Limitless chip in Matchday 2 of UEFA’s EURO 2020 Fantasy game.

In what is essentially an enhanced version of FPL’s Free Hit, it allows managers to, for one week only, pick a team of 15 players with no budget, although the normal restrictions surrounding captains, substitutes and the cap of players from one team still apply.

As you can see from the poll results above, 66.7% of Fantasy Football Scout voters intend to use the Limitless chip for Matchday 2.

Only 23.7% of our readers plan to hold it for Matchday 3 while a further 9.7% are going to deploy it in the knockout stages.

For more information on how the chip works and the best time to play it, make sure you check out FFFrog‘s strategy piece below.

FFScout’s Best Limitless Squad for Matchday 2

Our best Limitless XI is brimming with some of the top-performing players from Matchday 1, each one chosen after consultation with the EURO 2020 underlying data in the FFScout Premium Members Area.

GOALKEEPERS

Italy’s control of possession in their opening match of EURO 2020 suggests Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.5m) can keep another clean sheet in a Matchday 2 meeting with Switzerland.

You have to go back to a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in October 2020, 10 international matches ago, for the last time Italy conceded and in Matchday 1, only four teams at the tournament allowed fewer shots in the box than the Azzurri (three).

We have combined Donnarumma with Belgium goalkeeper Thibaus Courtois (€6.0m), who we can substitute in on Thursday should Italy fail to keep a clean sheet against Switzerland.

In Matchday 1, the Red Devils were one of six teams not to concede a big chance while only Portugal recorded a better expected goals conceded (xGC) score than them (0.18 to 0.26).

Defenders

Thomas Meunier (€5.5m) gets into the Limitless Scout Picks for the same reason, but also adds an incredible potential for attacking returns.

Timothy Castagne‘s (€5.5m) facial injury means Meunier is now a nailed-on starter at right wing-back and in Matchday 1, the full-back was top among his colleagues for key passes and behind only Romelu Lukaku (€11.0m) for big chances.

Leonardo Spinazzola (€5.5m) completes another defensive double-up in light of his own attacking potential. In Matchday 1, Lorenzo Insigne (€8.5m) was the only Italy player to register more penalty-box touches than the Azzurri left-back.

Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) was equally threatening ahead of a Matchday 2 meeting with Austria. In the first round of matches, he was afforded two big chances, the second-highest of any in the tournament.

Meanwhile, England were another team to concede zero big chances in Matchday 1, hence the inclusion of John Stones (€5.5m) while Jordi Alba (€6.0m) is joint-third among all players for key passes thus far. The latter sits on our bench with Spain not playing their match until Saturday evening.

Midfielders

As mentioned already, Insigne was top among Italy players for penalty-box touches in Matchday 1, registering more shots there than any other colleague and producing three key passes.

Georginio Wijnaldum (€8.0m) played a similarly pivotal role for the Netherlands against Ukraine, outperforming colleague Memphis Depay (€10.0m) for shots inside the box in that match.

Marcel Sabitzer (€8.0m) is currently joint-top for big chances created and faces a Netherland defence that conceded twice against Ukraine.

Mason Mount (€7.0m) was England’s second-best presence in the penalty box against Croatia (three touches) and his set-piece delivery could be the difference against Scotland. Meanwhile, no player at EURO 2020 has created more chances than Piotr Zieliński (€7.0m) thus far.

FORWARDS

Lukaku is, of course, a must-have player for Matchday 2 after he scored a brace against Russia. Thus far, only Ronaldo has been afforded more big chances than him.

The Portuguese scoring sensation is currently on the bench on account of playing his Matchday 2 game on the last day, as does Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m).

While the PSG striker blanked against Germany, a Matchday 2 meeting with Hungary, who currently have EURO 2020’s worst xGC total, is too good to resist when we are working with no budget.

Our Limitless Team Captaincy Schedule

Wed, Jun 16: Insigne

Insigne Thu, Jun 17: Lukaku

Lukaku Fri, Jun 18: Mount

Mount Sat, Jun 19: Mbappé

What about those not playing the Limitless chip?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered if you don’t want to play the Limitless chip for Matchday 2, as we have chosen a fully budgeted Scout Picks team as well.

We have listed the key players below, pointing out any differences with the Limitless line-up.

Goalkeepers

The goalkeeping department is where we are making the biggest saving by going with Lukas Hrádecky (€4.0m) and Maarten Stekelenburg (€4.5m).

The former faces a Russia side that failed to muster more than two shots in the box, no big chances and one shot on target in Matchday 1.

Defenders

For the same reason, we have included Paulus Arajuuri (€4.0m) for his value and chances of starting in Finland’s defence today.

He is the only different option in our Scout Picks team from the Limitless line-up considering how well mid-priced to premium-priced full-backs performed in Matchday 1.

Midfielders

Kalvin Phillips‘ (€5.0m) impressive performance against Croatia has established him as one of the best midfield players to consider in his bracket, unlocked for a more advanced role because of his pairing with Declan Rice (€5.5m).

He is joined in our Scout Picks midfield by Koké (€7.0m), who had a healthy balance of creative and goal threat potential for Spain while David Alaba (€5.5m) provided an assist in Austria’s win over North Macedonia.

FORWARDS

Patrik Schick (€8.0m) deserves consideration from EURO 2020 Fantasy managers after a statistically impressive outing for the Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

No player at EURO 2020 can match his five shots in the box and five efforts on target after the first round of matches.

Our Scout Picks Team Captaincy Schedule

Wed, Jun 16: Insigne

Insigne Thu, Jun 17: Lukaku

Lukaku Fri, Jun 18: Schick

Schick Sat, Jun 19: Ronaldo

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards

STRATEGY

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £25.00. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £3.99. A FREE trial is now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT