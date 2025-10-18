FPL

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 8

18 October 2025 585 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 8.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 8 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 BST on Saturday 18 October.

INTERNATIONAL FALLOUT

FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Penalty + set-piece takers so far

Scout’s beloved tracker of international game time is ready to digest, with a few events worth noting.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) was released by Argentina due to inflammation in his right knee. Reports say the plan was always for him to sit out their Puerto Rico friendly but his absence from training later in the week is causing Fantasy headaches.

Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) should be ok, but Gameweek 8 Bench Boost users may be concerned about Omar Alderete (£4.1m) and Lyle Foster‘s (£5.0m) knocks. Chris Wood (£7.3m) as well.

Meanwhile, in-form Erling Haaland (£14.6m) was granted an early exit and is fine. A new Members Area statistic shows that he’s (shock, horror) taking a huge share of Manchester City’s shots. Scarily, this hasn’t even been his best FPL start.

CHIP AWAY

FPL Gameweek 8 Wildcard: Pros, cons + best drafts 5

Bench Boosting makes sense because cheap Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland enablers all have an appealing match. The promoted trio are coping well in the top-flight.

Yet many FPL managers like to Wildcard during international fortnights. Our drafts jump onto nice-looking fixture runs, where West Ham United get a thumbs-up, making Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m) a unanimous Scout Squad choice and part of Zophar’s hypothetical long-term team.

He’s actually saving his Wildcard for later, but fellow ‘The Great and The Good’ boss Lateriser isn’t waiting any longer, taking on board his friend’s Q&A recommendation of Enzo. A quick glance at ‘Big Numbers’ confirms that he’s the best midfielder for expected goals (xG).

Other Chelsea picks include Trevoh Chalobah (£5.1m), now back from suspension, and Joao Pedro (£7.6m), someone worth keeping faith in.

Lateriser intends to have Gameweek 13’s fixture swing in mind too. Covering Newcastle United’s attack from that point seems wise, but should it be Nick Woltemade (£7.3m) or Anthony Gordon (£7.4m)?

Our revised set-piece table takes the German’s recent penalty into account, but Gordon wasn’t around. Yet, at Arsenal, Bukayo Saka (£9.9m) scored his spot kick as Viktor Gyokeres (£9.1m) watched.

A TIME TO REFLECT

Liverpool's defence: Why they are struggling in FPL this season

Additionally, these two weeks allow managers to assess what’s happened so far and plan ahead.

Reasons have been suggested for Mohamed Salah‘s (£14.4m) underwhelming start, and why Liverpool’s backline is struggling. Plus, new arrival Florian Wirtz (£8.1m) is one of several high-profile letdowns, alongside Nottingham Forest assets and Watkins.

Those needing a forward could buy Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m). He’s due for a bit of success, according to ‘Goals Imminent’. In fact, Crystal Palace are the best team for accumulating defensive contribution (DefCon) actions.

This should continue at home to Bournemouth, as the Cherries’ opponents tend to collect lots of them.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 8 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Despite being below his usual standards, Mohamed Salah is the favoured captain of our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm because he loves facing Manchester United. 12 goals and six assists from the last nine encounters. We’ve even squeezed the Egyptian into our Free Hit line-up.

Whereas Captain Sensible prefers Erling Haaland for the armband. Both pick the other one in second place, as the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Jarrod Bowen and Jaidon Anthony (£5.7m) get some consideration.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – essentially a Free Hit in all but name – is laid out in a 3-4-3 formation.

The leading defender for assists, El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.4m), is identified as one of three high-potential differentials.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 8!

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

585 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Cojones of Destiny
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    a. Rich to Woltermade
    b. Roll and play Rich

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      He's not predicted to start

      It's 50-50

      If he does sub in, he could score but it's obviously less likely

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 7 Years
        just now

        would u do the move or play Gud/Stach ?

        Open Controls
    2. King Sheep
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I've done A

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. penguin_patch
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I got rid for Mateta

      Open Controls
    5. Tree House
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Get rid

      Open Controls
  2. FplmorelikeFml
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    My FPL Wizards!!! Glad to be back again after the international break, it has been dull.

    Currently on this team but my benching feels wrong, any suggestions pls? Thanks!

    Dubra (Vicario)
    Gabriel, vdv, sensei (guehi, esteve)
    Reijnders, xavi, semenyo, Bruno (gakpo)
    Haaland (c), woltemade, JP

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would not bench Gakpo against Manchester United

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        But Slot might

        Open Controls
    2. Rico123
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d play Gakpo over either Xavi or Reijnders I think

      Open Controls
  3. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Good enough to BB the following lot?

    Xhaka, Dubravka, Gudmundsson, Cash

    Open Controls
    1. Raoul Nogues
        3 mins ago

        Yes for a single GW

        Open Controls
      • Tree House
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Do it

        Open Controls
    2. OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bench 2 please
      1. VVD
      2. Senesi
      3. Munoz
      4. Rodon
      5. Gudmundson

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        4 and 5

        Open Controls
      2. 1zverGGadeM
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        2 and 5

        Open Controls
      3. Rico123
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        4 and 5

        Open Controls
    3. Solly The Seagull
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Gtg with this WC team?

      Dubravka
      Gabriel Timber Diouf
      Saka Sarr Kudus Minteh
      Haaland Mateta JP

      Pope Ndiaye Senesi Rodon

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Like this.

        Open Controls
      2. Pedersen
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        I would go wolte over JP. Just look at JP xgi...

        Open Controls
      3. JoeSoap
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Like the Minteh pick. Forwards are difficult to pick. Bowen & Wolte are options. Many are selling Pedro but I have stuck with him mainly because of fixtures.

        Open Controls
      4. Raoul Nogues
          just now

          No Semenyo ?

          Open Controls
      5. JoeSoap
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        A, Guehi (ML rivals have him)
        B. Richards (will allow Wolte>Bowen if need be)

        Open Controls
      6. Rico123
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Would you bench boost this?

        Petrovic Gudmunsson VdV Foster

        Or hold and wait given injury risk to Foster (am also starting Alderete)?

        Wanted to use this week but thinking I’ll hold now

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes just get it played

          Open Controls
        2. penguin_patch
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I’d hold

          Open Controls
      7. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Play:

        A) VDV (AVL)
        B) Senesi (cpa)

        Open Controls
        1. BrockLanders
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          2

          Open Controls
        2. Rico123
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I have both and am starting B, benching A (unless I bench boost per post above)

          Open Controls
        3. Tree House
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      8. BrockLanders
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        QQ Folks:

        1/ Eze, Bowen, Kudus or

        2/ Saka, Xhaka, Woltemade

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          2

          Open Controls
        2. penguin_patch
          • 3 Years
          just now

          2 for me

          Open Controls
      9. penguin_patch
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Who GK/DEF combo would you start?

        A) Vicario & Romero
        B) Vicario & Senesi
        C) Dubravka & Romero
        D) Dubravka & Senesi

        Open Controls
      10. GoonerGirl
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Play:
        A)Ndiaye
        B)Dioif

        Open Controls
        1. Tree House
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      11. Heiro
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        No mention of Cullen. Always Xhaka.

        Both DC magnets, Cullen better fixtures.

        Open Controls
      12. Weeb Kakashi
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        G2G ?? WC here...

        Pope
        Timber Kilman Rodon ( Richards Andersen)
        Salah Eze Gordon Kudus Sarr
        Haaland DCL (4.3)

        Have 0.7M ITB. Will give DCL 5 weeks before upgrading.

        Open Controls
      13. Ibracadebruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Any leaks on Chelsea/Enzo?

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          No

          Open Controls
        2. Fabreghastly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Chelsea fan Fpl Harry says Chelsea leaks haven't been a thing for 3 years

          Open Controls
      14. MHG
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bench boost dilema:
        Dubravka, Anderson, Andersen, Esteve

        How many points would you estimate?
        I have Wildcard still.... and Caicedo playing

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
        1. Tree House
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          I would play it. I have similar below. What do you think?

          Open Controls
      15. Tree House
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bench boost this?

        Dubravka (LEE)
        Rodon (bur)
        Stach (bur)
        Tarkowski (mci)

        Open Controls
        1. Rico123
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep I would

          Open Controls
          1. Tree House
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Thanks

            Open Controls
      16. tim
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        BB ok?

        Sels Dub
        Rodon vdv Decyper Lacroix Esteve
        Salah Xhaka Semenyo Doku Reijndeer
        Pedro Haaland Rich

        Thanks

        Open Controls
      17. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Best Livramento replacement up to 5.6?

        Open Controls
      18. OverTinker
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Grealish to
        1. Enzo
        2. Sarr

        Open Controls
      19. GC123
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Hi guys

        Dubravka
        VDV Cucu Esteve
        Bruno Semenyo Kudus Ndoye
        Haaland Pedro Woltemade

        Sels, Frimpong, Baleba, Dorgu

        1. Bruno > Saka
        2. Frimpong > Gabriel
        3. Ndoye > ???

        Leaning towards 2 with a view to doing 1 next week

        1FT, £2.1m ITB

        Thanks in advance

        Open Controls
      20. Dangles
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Sanchez
        Gabriel, Pedro Porro, Munoz
        Kudus, Semenyo, Reijnders, Fernandes
        Haaland, Thiago, Mateta

        G2G? Would love to roll this week

        Open Controls
      21. SARRFACE
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Hi all

        Play one:

        A) Virgil
        B) Senesi

        I have Mbuemo playing.

        Open Controls
        1. Fabreghastly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      22. Better Call Raul
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Start VDV or Rodon?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.