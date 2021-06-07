48
48 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    We have seen all these articles. 4 days left and still nothing from Groups E & F(and scotland)
    🙄

    Open Controls
    1. baggs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Im panicing what about you guys?

      Open Controls
  2. Tiamani Warrior
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Is Nego the only playing 4 Mid? (and will he actually play anyway?) Someone playing in an earlier match day would be preferable

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      he is not even a playing mid.

      Open Controls
    2. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      He has played mid in the run ups though.

      Open Controls
    3. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      He's not been starting. Comes on as a sub a lot and does well when he does (2 goals in 10) but he's playing in the last game of the week. Will you risk bringing him on when he's not a starter for a potential sub appearance v Portugal? If you have Nego you are probably playing with 14 as he will stay on your bench

      Open Controls
  3. Hadebayor Mum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    What is the FFS league code for the Euro fantasy? Probably being thick but I can't find it.

    Open Controls
  4. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Moreno. IN.

    He's the best forward they have.

    And this article finally convinced me.

    https://barcauniversal.com/kings-of-the-euro-2020-spain-team-preview/

    At 6.5m for a forward he's in over Depay.

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Oh, and the fact that Morata is sh*t only adds to his nailed-on-ness.

      So P. Torres. F. Torres and Moreno for me.

      Open Controls
    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      GL

      Open Controls
    3. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Wait and see if he starts vs Lithuania tomorrow

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        prob wont happen. Spain team in isolation due to positive covid test

        Open Controls
        1. Neves say Neves
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Oh right, I hadn't heard about that. Thanks for the info!

          Open Controls
  5. cthaeh
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Besides Kjaer, who else is nailed for Denmark's defense?

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Maehle

      Open Controls
      1. cthaeh
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Lotta people betting on Boilesen tho. I'm not sure Maehle is that nailed tbh..

        Open Controls
        1. jayzico
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          Interesting

          Open Controls
        2. Brehmeren
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 41 mins ago

          Mæhle should be nailed. A lot of critism of Boilesen in the Danish media snd from fans. Been far from convincing many don't think he should be in the squad.

          Open Controls
  6. fenixri
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    RMT pls, LL MD2, saving wc for knockouts

    Szczesny - Bachmann

    Bonucci - Kjaer - Maehle - Denayer - P.Torres

    Insigne (C1) - Eriksen - Perisic - F.Torres (C4) - Alaba

    Lukaku (C2) - Depay (C3) - G.Moreno

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Looks good overall, but I don't like not having a second big name forward like Ronaldo.
      You'll either strike gold with Insigne and Perisic as huge differentials or they'll blank and you'll regret the more popular but overused options of Eriksen and Berardi. I guess the question is not so much are they decent choices, but are their opponents more likely to concede against them?

      Open Controls
      1. fenixri
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Ty for reply.

        I had CR7 in my first drafts but I cant justify having 12mil priced striker left for last day when I probably (finger crossed) wont need to captain him. Plus I dont think that Hungary will be walk in the park for Portugal. Everyone already signed 3 pts against them and those games are always hard for favorites. Plus Hungary is playing at home and it has to be atleast small advantage for them.

        You are absolutely right about Insigne/Perisic but midfield options are so limited. If I downgrade him only upgrade I see is Moreno to Kalajdzic maybe or Alaba to someone else but who? I think it's safer to bet on Insigne first day Captain rather than CR7 on last day.

        Also I think that the best approach is to pick players in form.

        Open Controls
  7. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    People's opinions on Leon Goretzka?

    Open Controls
    1. fenixri
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      I think that he is the best pick from Germany if you look at his price and what has to offer. If you are going for LL MD2 and saving WC for knockouts he is good pick to have someone playing last day on MD1 plus good fixture in MD3.

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Yeah. Think so too. It's just no one has him in their team or even mentioned him. He could quite easily score against France too.

        Open Controls
  8. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Which 3 players from following would you select? Presently on A B C

    A Malinovskyi
    B Alaba
    C Berardi
    D Tsygankov
    E Elmas
    F Mount
    G Zielinski

    Donnarumma
    Kjaer Denayer Wijndal
    Insigne F Torres Malinovskyi* Berardi* Alaba*
    Lukaku Depay

    Hradecky Bednarek P Torres Ronaldo

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      C, D, G

      Open Controls
    2. Fit of Pique
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I'd say C,E, and F from those. But consider Carrasco too.

      Open Controls
  9. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Draft 6.12

    Hdareky Simon
    Spina Stones Wijn Torres Fonte
    Jorg Foden Malinov Torres Jota
    Lukaku Braithwaite Benzema

    Braithwaite/Jota --> Dzyuba/Golovin for MD2

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Think I might risk Jota too.

      Open Controls
  10. SB8
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Spain first-team squad placed in self-isolation after Sergio Busquets tests positive

    Open Controls
  11. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Im going to have some fun and bet against the template of Belgium/Dutch defenders.
    Got myself a Russian and Ukraine player instead.
    Will double up on Poland or Danish def instead.

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      I'm all out Spain, Italy, Portugal and Denmark.

      Forgetting the rest. For now. Well, except from Lukaku

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        thinking that a LL3 team should be going balls out on Spain & Italy. only established teams that have 2 solid fixtures

        Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Wijndal seems like a good pick for 4.5m playing wing back for a team who could keep clean sheets.

      Denayer I guess is ditchable for Alioski/Bednarek if looking to go a bit differential.

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yeah ofc. Just going to try and be different and hope Denayer/Wijndal concede. Everyone seems to be all over these 4.5m def's. Im hoping it all goes up in flames.

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Yeah the amount of 4.5m def options are too good to be true.

          Open Controls
        2. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          im not convinced about Denayer. first of all there is a doubt he will even play (lets say 20%). second he plays Russia and Denmark - they arent that easy. third, they are missing Witsel.

          Open Controls
  12. Az
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Could anyone who is a whizz with Excel and looking to get involved in a project send me an email?
    az@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

    Open Controls
  13. baggs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Isnt the formation function pointless on EPL?

    Open Controls
    1. cthaeh
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Kinda

      Open Controls
  14. ajmross6891
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Thoughts? Setting up the side for MD1 and then MD3 (conscious of big players in big sides getting rests, so looking for nailed-on starts). Limitless in MD2. Thoughts? Think I've got too much ITA and POL...

    Hradecky - Bachman
    Mæhle - Kjær - Wijndal - Ristovski - Rybus
    Erikson - Mount - Insigne - Berardi - Zielinski
    Immobile - Depay - Lewandowski

    Open Controls
    1. fenixri
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Too much Italy for me, one of Immobile/Insigne/Berardi is enough. I think that GK combo is too weak. Not sure in Zielinski but again not too much options in that bracket. Rybus is nice differential pick but I would rather save 0.5mil and take Bednarek.

      Going without Lukaku is risky but could be gold if Eriksen C works out.

      Open Controls
      1. ajmross6891
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yep, tend to agree.

        On Lukaku, I'll LL MD2 for sure but just think Russia @ home with 30,000 fans isn't a given haul. Not seen many Fantasy pundits talk about home advantage, think it could be big - hence Italy and Danish triple-up. Denmark not letting any Russian fans in the country for MD3, for example.

        Open Controls
  15. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Captain Sergio Busquets tests positive for COVID-19. The rest of the squad are negative but close contacts need to self-isolate. The U21s will now face Lithuania on Tuesday.

    #ESP #EURO2020

    Guessing game with Spain line up now.

    Open Controls
  16. Hadebayor Mum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    P Torres, Alioski, Wijndal, Kjaer and 4.5....

    1. Denayer
    2. Bednarek
    3. Hinteregger

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      1 or 2

      Open Controls
      1. Hadebayor Mum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Thanks. Might have Denayer as I have three defenders to sub in on later days if he doesn't play.

        Open Controls
  17. artvandelay316
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Which is the better combination?

    A) Jota/Insigne, Mount, Che Adams
    B) Jota/Insigne, Nego, Depay
    C) Mount, Nego, Kane

    Cheers.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.