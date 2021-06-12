210
210 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Offside... No Swiss joy

  2. justaguy9
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Offside

    • Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Should have been flagged in real time anyways

    • Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      C'mon Wales, grab the winner!

      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Going to have to beat Turkey then.

    • Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Robbie Savage hahaha

      ooOOOOFFSaaiiiiiiide

      ooOOOoFFFsssaiiiiiiide

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Absolute annoying clown

    • Nightcrawler
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Not watching. How has Bale been?

      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Anonymous. Wales haven't had much of the ball and their counter attacks rarely develop past the first phase.

        How much does he cost in the game? Not playing myself. I imagine he's overpriced...

        1. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          9.5 not sure I would have gone there even if at 6/7m

          1. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Jesus, that's even more than I expected.

    • EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Bale much better on the right than through the middle.

    • Salarrivederci
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Wind starts!
      YES

      1. Salarrivederci
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Mæhle, Eriksen & Wind - lets go!

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Mahler and Kjær here

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Mæhle *

      2. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Wind has already started 😀

    • Orion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Wtf? I can’t switch my captain to Eriksen? Am I late or something?

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Yeah there is a daily deadline

      2. dark91
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        You can only switch captains before the 1st match of the day. So should have done it before the Wales vs Switzerland kick off

      3. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Yeah, have to change before Wales game

      4. Orion
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        What a mess… Whatch now Eriksen gets a hatty 😀 Thanks guys and good luck!

        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          If he gets a hat trick and your subsequent captain scores 4 goals then you will be laughing 😉

    • TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Good point for wales.

      I realise I’ve ended up with double Denmark defender which seems extreme…

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Good point? Lucky point I think

    • Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Who is ready for a pre season Pukki party?

      We shall begin by wiping all those Denmark clean sheets...

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Yes I have Pukki lol

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Also have Vestergaard and forgot to sub him in today so could be written in the stars for a Pukki party

    • Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      That Denmark team looks pretty good!

      1. Mac90
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Dayyum. Wind didnt play agaisnt German, and came on as 2nd half sub against Bosnia and hes starting.

        1. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Don't know anything about Wind. Some quality players around him though.

      2. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Vestergaard and Anderson would start for England and they're on the bench...

    • Mac90
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      You know what sucks.

      You made a mistake, learnt a lesson.

      Then you made the same mistake again.

    • Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Are we all ready for the Glen Kamara show?

    • MidasBoys XI
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Can anyone clarify the rule about whether or not a player keeps the points played if you transfer him out of your team for a player yet to play?

      I’m not on about substitution from the bench I get that

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Yes you would keep the points but you know you cant transfer in anyone to play this week right? Any transfers you make would be for the next MD.

        1. MidasBoys XI
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Do you mean for today’s games? What about transfers for tomorrow’s games?

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            You cannot transfer in anyone for games in Matchday 1. The deadline for that has passed. Any transfers you make will be for Matchday 2 which starts on Wednesday.

            On the site you can see where the transfer deadlines and substitution windows are. Right now you can make subs for the rest of this MD but you cannot transfer in someone to play now. Your MD1 squad is already set.

          2. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            just now

            You can't do transfers for GW1 anymore, whatever transfer you do will be reflected in GW2. Your GW1 squad was final after Italy game started, you can use your bench only.

      2. Werner Brothers
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        You mean changing player with your bench?
        No, the player you benched will not be counted to your total points.

    • xiMoxiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      MD2 captains?

      Looking at Insigne, Lukaku, Kane, Mbappe myself.

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Might go Depay (Austria) over Lukaku (Denmark).

        1. xiMoxiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          True, that one's a big toss up

      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Calhagnolu/Insigne, Yarmelanko, Kane, Mbappe

    • I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Wish I had a Denmark attacker. Maybe Kjaer can head one in.

      1. xiMoxiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Yes please!

    • HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Cheeky armband on Wind

      Let’s go Denmark!

    • money face bandwagon
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      come on eriksen

    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Pukki EO?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        1%

        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          4%

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Thanks

