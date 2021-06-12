Gareth Bale (€9.5m), Kieffer Moore and Daniel James make up the front-three for Wales as they take on Switzerland in the second match of EURO 2020.
After a season back at Tottenham Hotspur, Bale is the most-popular Fantasy starting asset in the opening clash of Saturday’s schedule, owned by 5%. The 10% Rubin Colwill (€4.0m) is not in the matchday squad.
Xherdan Shaqiri (€7.0m) and Manchester United winger James are tied on 2% ownership alongside Switzerland defensive assets Yann Sommer (5.0m) and Ricardo Rodríguez (€5.5m), who takes his nation’s penalties.
Each of those Swiss options has made the starting line-up today in what looks like their usual 3-4-1-2 formation, featuring Shaqiri as the number 10 behind Breel Embolo (€8.0m) and Haris Seferovic (€8.5m).
Fabian Schär (€5.0m) features in a back-three alongside Manuel Akanji (€5.0m) and Nico Elvedi (€4.5m), a role that often allows him to maraud into midfield for Switzerland.
Such a move today would see him link up with Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka (€6.0m) who staffs the middle with Remo Freuler (€5.5m), starting ahead of Denis Zakaria (€5.0m).
Wales appear to be in 4-3-3 formation with former Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey (€8.5m) and Stoke’s Joe Allen (€5.5m) in midfield and Spurs pair Ben Davies (€5.5m) and Joe Rodon (€4.5m) at left-back and centre-back respectively.
Wales XI: D Ward; B Davies, Rodon, Mepham, C Roberts; Ramsey, Morrell, Allen; D James, Moore, Bale.
Switzerland XI: Sommer; Akanji, Schär, Elvedi; Rodríguez, Xhaka, Freuler, Mbabu; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferovic.
1 hour, 39 mins ago
Offside... No Swiss joy