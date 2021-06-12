Defensive assets top the priorities of EURO Fantasy managers as Denmark host Fulham in the first match of Group B.
Lukas Hrádecky (£4.0m) is the most-popular player starting this encounter with 34% ownership at the time of writing, mostly influenced by his status as a playing bargain-bucket goalkeeper.
On the whole, more managers are interested in the Danish back-line though, unsurprising given Finland scored in just one of their pre-tournament warm-up games.
Simon Kjær (€4.5m) is backed by 26% of managers while 21% have opted to spend an extra €0.5m to get their hands on Leicester City shot-stopper Kasper Schmeichel (€5.0m).
Left-back Joakim Mæhle (€4.5m) is the differential route into Denmark’s defence coming into Matchday 1 owned by just 5% of EURO Fantasy managers.
Christian Eriksen (€9.0m) offers similar status in attack with only 6% investment for Denmark’s, on paper, most favourable Group B outing.
The former Spurs man could be in a midfield three of a 4-3-3 today although the attendance of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (€5.5m) and Thomas Delaney (€5.5m) should see him play advanced enough to support a front-three of Martin Braithwaite (€7.5m), Jonas Wind (€6.0m) and Yussuf Poulsen (€8.0m).
Finland have gone for a 5-3-2 formation which features Hrádecky’s €4.0m counterpart Paulus Arajuuri (€4.0m) at centre-back.
Brentford’s Marcus Forss (€5.5m) is on the bench while Teemu Pukki (€7.0m) leads the line alongside Joel Pohjanpalo (€6.0m).
Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Mæhle, Christensen, Kjær, Wass; Eriksen, Delaney, Højbjerg; Braithwaite, Wind, Poulsen.
Finland XI: Hrádecky; Uronen, O’Shaughnessy, Arajuuri, Toivio, Raitala; Kamara, Sparv, Lod; Pukki, Pohjanpalo.
