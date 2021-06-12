37
37 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Kjaer assist % CS please.

    Open Controls
  2. Cheeto__Bandito
      55 mins ago

      Austri manager on Arnie -
      Arnautovic, together with a forward?
      "We also work on that in training, acting with two forwards. It would not be a risk for me because we have already done it partially against Scotland, even more often with a more off-hook. So I have to decide if Marko can already play the 90 minutes. The week was very promising, also for him. "

      Sounds like he will start to me and get taken off early for Kalaj.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/06/04/best-euro-2020-fantasy-players-from-austria/

        Open Controls
    • Joey Tribbiani
        47 mins ago

        I will take 0-0 pls

        Open Controls
      • Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        42 mins ago

        Thinking now I should have put Wind in my mix over Lukaku. Prolly using my chips in GW2 and GW 3 anyway. This Fin team may be lambs to the slaughter. Russia at home on the other hand.

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          22 mins ago

          Should always add wind to your sails

          Open Controls
      • King Carlos
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        As a Finn, I've been waiting this moment for decades! Let's go Finland! Let's go HUUHKAJAT!!

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Good luck mate.

          Open Controls
        2. Joey Tribbiani
            10 mins ago

            Same!

            Open Controls
          • Silent Friend
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            0-0 please

            Open Controls
        3. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          Who's on pens for France? Griezmann or Mbappe?

          Open Controls
          1. Silent Friend
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            giroud

            Open Controls
        4. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
          • 9 Years
          35 mins ago

          Kom så Danmark!

          Open Controls
        5. Alton E.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          23 mins ago

          Sauna viina ja kirves!

          Open Controls
        6. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Any other Poulsen owners here?

          Eriksen(c), Maehle & Poulsen for me.

          Denmark are the best!

          Open Controls
        7. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Hradecky with some good saves so far but does not look comfortable catching the ball however

          Open Controls
          1. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            He will have the most saves in the tourney after GW3

            Open Controls
        8. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          Hradecky is a beast

          Open Controls
        9. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Hradecky really looking like a 4.0 keeper right now

          Open Controls
        10. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          Arsenal's slimmed-down squad next season pls:

          Onana*
          White* Saliba Gabriel
          Saka Bissouma* Partey Tierney
          Pepe ESR Martinelli

          Ryan*, Mari, Aarons*, Bertrand*, Chambers, Azeez, Odegaard*, Balogun, Nelson, Laca

          Open Controls
          1. Grand Thibauto
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            Who's going to score

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Tierney

              Open Controls
          2. Silent Friend
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            White official?

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Careful with your working. Athletic reported Arsenal's interest, but he'll be expensive with 3 years left. Hopefully Brighton are happy with Holding, AMN & 35m for White & Bissouma 😀

              Open Controls
          3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            isn't onana suspended until November? Then he's off to the african nations

            Auba will start, no way anyone is buying him out of his big contract so unless he gets banished like ozil he is starting. White will go back to Leeds in my opinion. Saliba has been outcast by Arteta, he might come back but then again he looks settled in france where he's been playing some fantastic football.

            I fear for Arsenal, expect more low quality poor signings or players signing for massive contracts

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Yes but I'm not just presenting a team here for the first 3 months. You can jig the players round if you like.

              If that's the case for Auba, swap him and Laca in my team. Just looking for the extra cash innit.

              Saliba is not an outcast. That's just lazy narrative-building. He's 19 and has plenty of room for improvement. White's passing is higher quality and more diverse, I'd say. That said, Arsenal could keep Holding and loan out Saliba again, and I'd be okay with it.

              Arsenal were something like 2nd in the league since Christmas. They are already playing reasonably okay, given their team. I fear a little that the quality signins won't come, I'm not expecting massive contracts, except maybe some larger ones for the younger players who deserve it, like Tierney. I think the team is heading in the right direction in that regard. Just need to find the right players.

              Open Controls
        11. Nightcrawler
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          Might end up sticking with the finland keeper at this rate

          Open Controls
        12. hullcityfan
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Hradecky save point

          Open Controls
        13. Silent Friend
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          3 saves?

          Open Controls
        14. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Some questions around using manual subs if anyone can answer...

          If I'm subbing someone out, can they be subbed any day in the matchweek or does it have to be in the sub window immediately after them playing?

          If I'm subbing someone in, does it have to be before they play?

          Also, can you sub out someone that you have subbed in on a previous day?

          Thanks in advance

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            1. Any day during a sub window
            2. Yes
            4. Yes

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              I have no idea where 3 went

              Open Controls
            2. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Excellent, thank you

              Open Controls
        15. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Denmark lack a cutting edge

          Open Controls
          1. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            They generally do struggle to score do. Denmark vs Ireland games were always guaranteed 0-0's with the exception of that time Eriksen was world class in Dublin and banged in a hattie.

            Open Controls
        16. DavidBadWillie
            5 mins ago

            Is Castagne out? Fan team saying he’s not starting

            Open Controls
          • Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Ahhh Poulsen get there!

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.