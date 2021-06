€6.5m midfielder Duda out-of-position as Slovakia face Sweden

Ondrej Duda (€6.5m) is one of two out-of-position Fantasy assets to watch as Slovakia face Sweden in Matchday 2.

The former Norwich City loanee is classified as a midfielder in UEFA’s version of the game but he has been trusted with a centre-forward’s role for the second time this tournament.

Robert Mak (€7.0m) and EURO Fantasy defender Martin Koscielník (€4.5m) are the two wingers in Slovakia’s 4-2-3-1 formation which features Marek Hamšík (€8.0m) in the number 10 role.

Milan Škriniar (€5.1m) is the top-scoring asset from his compatriots thus far after scoring in the 2-1 win over Poland on Monday. That display has also earned him the mantle of most-popular too, owned by 3% of managers.

That makes the Inter Milan defender the most fashionable asset in this match as Sweden are also a squad full of differentials.

Forward Alexander Isak (€8.0m), defender Victor Lindelöf (€5.5m) and goalkeeper Robin Olsen (€5.0m) are all tied on 2% ownership for Matchday 2.

Sweden XI (4-4-2): Olsen; Augustinsson, Danielson, Lindelöf, Lustig; Forsberg, Ekdal, Olsson, Larsson; Isak, Berg.

Slovakia XI (4-2-3-1): Dúbravka; Hubocan, Skriniar, Satka, Pekarík; Hrosovsky, Kucka; Mak, Hamšík, Koscielnik; Duda.

