37
Dugout Discussion June 18

€6.5m midfielder Duda out-of-position as Slovakia face Sweden

37 Comments
Share

Ondrej Duda (€6.5m) is one of two out-of-position Fantasy assets to watch as Slovakia face Sweden in Matchday 2.

The former Norwich City loanee is classified as a midfielder in UEFA’s version of the game but he has been trusted with a centre-forward’s role for the second time this tournament.

Robert Mak (€7.0m) and EURO Fantasy defender Martin Koscielník (€4.5m) are the two wingers in Slovakia’s 4-2-3-1 formation which features Marek Hamšík (€8.0m) in the number 10 role.

Milan Škriniar (€5.1m) is the top-scoring asset from his compatriots thus far after scoring in the 2-1 win over Poland on Monday. That display has also earned him the mantle of most-popular too, owned by 3% of managers.

That makes the Inter Milan defender the most fashionable asset in this match as Sweden are also a squad full of differentials.

Forward Alexander Isak (€8.0m), defender Victor Lindelöf (€5.5m) and goalkeeper Robin Olsen (€5.0m) are all tied on 2% ownership for Matchday 2.

Sweden XI (4-4-2): Olsen; Augustinsson, Danielson, Lindelöf, Lustig; Forsberg, Ekdal, Olsson, Larsson; Isak, Berg.

Slovakia XI (4-2-3-1): Dúbravka; Hubocan, Skriniar, Satka, Pekarík; Hrosovsky, Kucka; Mak, Hamšík, Koscielnik; Duda.

Our Euro 2020 Fantasy coverage

BEST PLAYERS

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards

ALL OUR TEAM REVEALS

STRATEGY

Access all EURO 2020 tournament AND qualifier data ONLY with Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE WITH JUST EAT: 13RHPLTV09

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available, as are monthly subscriptions. A FREE trial is now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

37 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Milkman Bruno
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Ikr

        Open Controls
        1. Milkman Bruno
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            TGIF

            Open Controls
      2. FantasyHero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        How come predicted lineups show grealish starting. What happened to Foden. I thought he played well 1st game too.

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          If any, I would change Mount, he was very ineffective

          Open Controls
        2. Black Knights
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Southgate too loyal to Sterling and Rash. Maybe thinks Grealish AND Foden wouldn't be very disciplined.

          Open Controls
      3. Silent Friend
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        4 weeks before FPL 2021/22 open

        Open Controls
      4. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Forsberg, the one player I on in this match has been the worst player on the pitch so far.

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          41 mins ago

          Same here

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          35 mins ago

          Hopefully he will manage to get atleast 3pts like my other mids.

          Open Controls
          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            With the way things are going I'll take that.

            Open Controls
        3. Hart-ake
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          yeah, really regretting that move. Too focused on targeting Slovakia...

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            First Lewandowski and now Forsberg. Targeting wrong team every week 😀

            Open Controls
      5. iberiaballer
          50 mins ago

          I used my Limitless for MD2. Do you think I’ll be able to work with this team for MD3? Or will I need my Wildcard?
          Krul-Çakir

          Mæhle-Wijndal-Denayer-Çelik-P.Torres

          B.Fernandes-Gündogan-Alaba-Kante-
          Zielinski

          Depay-Lukaku-Kane

          Thanks for any help or advice!!

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Tough situation to be in.

            Your defense looks fine. Attack is an issue.

            Bruno vs France. Kante and Zielinski are pretty much useless.
            All 3 of forwards might get a rest or less gametime.

            You can do one of the forwards to Mueller, Kante to whichever Italy mid is starting plus one more move for a hit. (if you want to save WC)

            Open Controls
        • 03farmboy
          • 1 Year
          31 mins ago

          Who’s going to be the first goal scorer in the England game today?

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Kane

            Open Controls
        • GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          Just following updates. How well are Slovakia playing?

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Awfully

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Cheers.

              Open Controls
        • Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          KDB and Hazard confirmed to start MD3 v Finland. Big news for LL MD3 players

          https://twitter.com/lesoir/status/1405886037168119809?s=21

          Open Controls
          1. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            And WCMD3 players

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              11 mins ago

              21m for both is a bit of a stretch on WC though

              Open Controls
              1. Joey Tribbiani
                  6 mins ago

                  got both currently on wc, before this news

                  Open Controls
                • Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  It's easy. There are no premium strikers worth considering if England win tonight.

                  Open Controls
            2. EmreCan Hustle
              • 8 Years
              9 mins ago

              What about Lukaku?

              Open Controls
            3. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              Mon Francis est merde. Is he saying that Vermaelen starts too?

              Open Controls
          2. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            15 mins ago

            Dúbravka is a fine stopper

            Open Controls
            1. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Conceded a pen now

              Open Controls
          3. Gizzachance
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            Forsberg pen

            Open Controls
          4. deyell
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            Why didn't I put Forsberg in my fantasy team aargh

            Open Controls
          5. EmreCan Hustle
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            After Alioski and Malinovskyi misses, finally Forsberg converts for me.

            Open Controls
          6. Neves say Neves
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Been watching this match looking for a Swedish differential for next week, thought augustinsson looked very exciting, like a cheap Spinazzola. Checked his price and his 5.5 mil! Is he still worth it?

            Open Controls
          7. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Donnaruma, Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Depay(C), Dumfries, Forsberg and triple France to come in FanTeam. Tell them to bring me my money!

            Open Controls
            1. Wet Knee Houston
              • 8 Years
              just now

              What overall rank?

              Open Controls
          8. EmreCan Hustle
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            After watching the Bundesliga these past couple of seasons I can say that Halaand is one of the most gifted finishers in the World today.

            But Alexander Isak looks like a more complete forward IMO.

            I haven't seen much of him before. But he is a beast!

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
                just now

                Isak > Halaand 😯

                I do like Isak but not sure I’d put him on the same level as Halaand.

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.