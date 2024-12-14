797
797 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jack88
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    Last 10 second switch from palmer to salah (c)

    Am i doomed?

    Open Controls
    1. Egg noodle
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      Not any more doomed than those that switched 5 days ago

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        The egg philosophy!

        Open Controls
    2. Fitzy.
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/12/14/fpl-in-5-minutes-all-you-need-to-know-about-gameweek-16-2?hc_page=7&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26944805

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Intentional?

        Open Controls
    3. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Did the opposite last few seconds. And I don't care! 😆

      Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      No. You might gain or lose FPL points though 😉

      Open Controls
  2. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Went Salah for Captain ..... 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I thought about changing it back to Palmer but didn't do it. However now I know what to do elsewhere to balance the issue the issue mentally. I don't recommend anyone to gamble, but the account on which I bet against my fpl decisions has 223€ now and I started with 100...

      Open Controls
  3. tbos83
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Did a last min Haaland, Rogers > Isak, Saka. No doubt this is the gw Haaland bags a hattie.

    Open Controls
  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Bhuna did a Bhuna again.

    Open Controls
  5. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Switched to Palmer capt 10 mins ago.
    Left it that way.

    Fulham are no mugs

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Tis the season for a Flekken c/s lol!

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        47 mins ago

        I've got Flekken and (C)almer, so I lose either way 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          45 mins ago

          Hope for a Flekken pen save with Palmer slotting the rebound lol!

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • 12 Years
            44 mins ago

            That would work, plus a couple more Flekken assists in a 3-3 draw

            Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      You'll regret this imo but gl anyway. Hole they both haul to be honest

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      No Bassey or Andersen though. This is why I went Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Robinson playing vs Salah isn't fun, but at least I have TAA also. He'll have both to defend against.

        Open Controls
    4. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Same. But every Salah capper mentioning the 2 CBs that are out. So it is just a coin flip between Salah and Palmer.. No skill involved in picking the correct captain this week.
      I have this feeling Isak will explode...

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        43 mins ago

        Indeed, pure 50/50 between Salah and Palmer. One half will be lucky, the other unlucky.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Not forgetting as likely outcome that they get similar pts.

          Open Controls
          1. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yep

            Open Controls
        2. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Indeed sir. And people will be hard om themselves if they're om the wrong side of it. It's just bad luck. Both might do well and it won't make a big defference. Like Palmer 13 points Salah 10 points

          Open Controls
  6. Andy_Social
    • 12 Years
    49 mins ago

    Last second Jackson to Isak, the most pop transfer in this GW, so guaranteed blank there.

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      yep this is the way

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      I don't get how folks on here do last minute transfers since it seems they spend all their spare time dealing with their fpl team 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        45 mins ago

        I'm sure vi wasn't alone in waiting for news on Gabriel.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Fair enough:)

          Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        Probably because it's the last thing they can do for 50 mins...

        Other than talk about it on this fine forum!

        Open Controls
      3. No Luck
        • 13 Years
        45 mins ago

        Price changes, bandwagons, kneejerk and overthinking

        Open Controls
      4. Bartowski
        • 14 Years
        44 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    3. jack88
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Gl

      Open Controls
  7. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Does anybody know by why Smith Rowe has a RMT prediction of 0 for the next 3 GWs? Is he unavailable for some reason?

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      One blank, one red card and misses the 3rd game.

      Open Controls
  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    My cup opponents is a ghost team with Haaland captain, ranked at 9m.

    He's largely intact but down 2 defenders.

    What could possibly go wrong?

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Haaland first ever sixtuple vs Man utd

      Open Controls
  9. Free Hat
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Started with a Hall/Ran instead of Gabriel.
    Hopefully he doesnt sting me too much when playing!

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      That’s a mistake.
      He likely plays or isn’t in the squad. And if he does play, he’s the best defender in the game to own.
      I have same benching dilemma as you, and I went for Hall on the bench

      Open Controls
      1. Free Hat
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Probably seeing EO arsenal defence, but rather punted for the upside.

        Possibility he starts and gets injured again was also a factor.

        Well see how it turns out!

        Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      🙂 https://x.com/HandofOzil/status/1867927647482974363

      Open Controls
  10. JBG
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    So no good leeks before deadline, boring

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      Veg has fallen off since Brexit...

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        42 mins ago

        I blame the Welsh

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yup! we've snaffed them all. Some beauties with my chicken tomorrow. Wasted on the english.

          Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        Leeks home grown tho.

        It's the tomato's getting stuck in paper work and in deals with no margin for suppliers.

        Open Controls
  11. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    44 mins ago

    Is that Talking Wolves page reliable?

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      think its Bhuna being sneaky

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Who’s Bhuna?

        Open Controls
        1. Sgt. Schultz
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          who posts fake news for fun

          Open Controls
  12. EffPeeEll
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Cunha benched rumour ;(

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Fake account

      Open Controls
    2. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      fake news

      Open Controls
    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'll be bloody benched & blootered by the time this GW starts!

      Open Controls
    4. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He starts

      Open Controls
  13. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Probably been one of the worst seasons re: captaincy for me this season, hence not feeling good about Salah C either.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      You've knocked my confidence now too!

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        same!)

        Open Controls
  14. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    I’d love to see Enzo blanking 5 gws in a row

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I bought him this week, but I’m not expecting that much to be honest. No way he keeps up his recent exploits that’s for sure.
      He’s my rotating 7th/8th attacker with Rogers, so no biggie

      Open Controls
  15. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Gabriel starts

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Hattrick inbound

      Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Hallelulja!

      Open Controls
    3. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      Arteta you bugger

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Lewis-Skelly at left back

      Open Controls
    5. Babit1967
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Done a two minute to go switch from Gab to Hall and then a one minute switch back from Hall to Gab, hopefully works out lol

      Open Controls
    6. F4L
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      now for the bullet header please

      Open Controls
    7. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Whew! Gvardiol stays on my bench

      Open Controls
  16. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Esr bench

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      just now

      That was my Enzo tx 🙂

      Open Controls
  17. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Points predictions for:

    Gab
    Munoz
    Hall
    RAN

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
        27 mins ago

        6, 2, 6, 2

        Open Controls
      • Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        15
        1
        1
        0

        Open Controls
      • SUPERMAN
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        2,2,2,2

        Open Controls
    2. Sloth is your man!
        32 mins ago

        Gabby plays!

        Open Controls
      • F4L
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        nice for timber owners, get to play rb

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          Timber to out score Gabriel

          Open Controls
        2. FantasyClub
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Or RCB?

          Open Controls
      • SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        A strong Arsenal team, Rice Merino Odegaard in midfield

        Open Controls
        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Merino will be nicking all the attacking hauls from the set plays then lol

          Open Controls
      • el polako
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        Is Timber starting?

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Give it a few minutes mate

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Teams are out

            Open Controls
        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes got me worried there for a minute. Especially as I sold Gabriel....

          Open Controls
      • NejiHyuuga01
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        Good luck Palmer (C)

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeaaaah, no

          Open Controls
      • Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        I was updating 20 different FPL sources on X and bluesky hoping to get some news on Gabriel before deadline and misses the deadline because of it. Season over..

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          See you next year.

          Open Controls
        2. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          18 mins ago

          Arsenal are such drama queens.

          Open Controls
        3. Fitzy.
          • 13 Years
          15 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
        4. Sir Matt Bugsby
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          Waiting for leaks is a bad habit caused by an unfair advantage. Just play like you used to previously: making transfers the night before.

          Glad these leaks have become less frequent recently.

          Open Controls
      • keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        I've benched him anyway but
        McNeil not in the Everton squad

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          McNeil & ESR out in last 2 weeks been my positive transfers recently. Mr Greaves.. can I have a quick word?...

          Open Controls
      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Hopefully can save transfer this week . GL all

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Looking to bag Bruno at 8.4m, might need a hit though!

          Open Controls
        2. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          I've got 5 to use when the game unlocks. Looking forward to it.

          Open Controls
          1. Fitzy.
            • 13 Years
            7 mins ago

            Not going to wait for the games to be played?

            Open Controls
            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 12 Years
              5 mins ago

              I'll not pull the trigger until next Saturday on any of them, but fun to tinker after 5 weeks of sitting on my hands.

              Open Controls
              1. Fitzy.
                • 13 Years
                4 mins ago

                Good luck!

                Open Controls
                1. Mr. O'Connell
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  We make our own luck in this game

                  Open Controls
          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Awesome!!!!

            Open Controls
      • Bun Rab
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        LINE-UP - ARSENAL v Everton

        XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz
        Subs: Neto, Tierney, Kiwior, Partey, Jorginho, Trossard, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus

        XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Mangala, Gana, Ndiaye, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin
        Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Beto, O'Brien, Broja, Coleman, Lindstrom, Armstrong

        LINE-UP - LIVERPOOL v Fulham

        XI: Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Robertson, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold
        Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Jota, Quansah, Morton, Nyoni

        XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Cuenca, Robinson, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi, Jimenez
        Subs: Benda, Castagne, Sessegnon, King, Smith Rowe, Godo, Adama, Muniz, Vinicius

        LINE-UP - NEWCASTLE v Leicester

        XI: Dubravka, Schar, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Burn, Bruno G
        Subs: Odysseas, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff

        XI: Hermansen, Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Kristiansen, Choudhury, Skipp, El Khannouss, Mavididi, McAteer, Vardy
        Subs: Ward, Okoli, Faes, Cartwright, Thomas, Buonanotte, De Cordova-Reid, Ayew, Daka

        LINE-UP - WOLVES v Ipswich

        XI: Johnstone, Doherty, Semendo, Bueno, Toti Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Andre, Lemina, Bellegarde, Cunha, Strand Larsen
        Subs: Bentley, Hwang, Dawson, R Gomes, Doyle, Forbs, Guedes, Meupiyou, Lima

        XI: Muric, H Clarke, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Burns, Chaplin, Hutchinson, Delap
        Subs: Walton, Johnson, Woolfsenden, Townsend, Phillips, Taylor, Broadhead, J Clarke, Al-Hamadi

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          16 mins ago

          Cheers, but Skonto's made the first half redundant!

          Open Controls
      • David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Woolfenden on the bench. McKenna is lying saying he never puts CBs on the bench. Not Greaves.

        Open Controls
      • Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Which GK is the best option from GW17-18 only?

        Open Controls
      • keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Here's a fun fact
        Has anyone seen this headline
        "Everton’s joint second-highest Premier League scorer this season has never played for Everton"
        But who is the player ?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.