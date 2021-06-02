46
  FPL ElasticO
    
    
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    How is this Euro 2020 draft?

    Cakir / Hradecky
    Spinnazola / Kjaer / Wijndal / Boilesen / Pau Torres
    Ferran Torres / Chiesa / de jong / Tielemans / Yazici
    Ronaldo / Kane / Lukaku

  DAZZ
    
    
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team:

    0.5 ITB, not keen on Kimmich @ 6.0

    Donnaruma Hradedky
    Bonucci Maele Deneyer Kjaer Wijndal
    FTorres(4) Chiesa(1) Mount Alaba Kimmich
    Ronaldo(5) Lukaku(2) Depay(3)

    Fit of Pique
      
      
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Midfield looks very light.

      Could you downgrade a forward or two in order to get a couple of stronger players in midfield?

      E.g. Kane + De Jong > Depay + Insigne?

    Camzy
      
      
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Go Szczesny over Donnarumma. Saves money and also you get two cracks at your keeper by having Hradecky for Finland first up and saves money.

      Kimmich > someone who plays earlier. You'd have 7.0m with that GK switch from above to pick someone like Berghuis.

  diesel001
    
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Be interesting to see how home advantage impacts the Euros. They have given most of the higher ranked teams three home games!

    ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Pretty difficult for a decent team to get knocked out in the group stage regardless. The knockouts is when the real tournament will start.

  Fit of Pique
    
    
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Midfield looks very light.

    Could you downgrade a forward or two in order to get a couple of stronger players in midfield?

    E.g. Kane + De Jong > Depay + Insigne?

    Fit of Pique
      
      
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Reply fail to above

  Fit of Pique
    
    
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Quiet pleased with this:

    Krul

    Guerreiro / Kjaer / Denayer

    Hazard / Eriksen / Torres / Soucek

    Lukaku / Depay / Pukki

    -----
    Hradecky / Alaba / Bendarek / Celik

    Where am I going wrong? All thoughts welcome!

    DAZZ
      
      
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Krul may not play, Pukki is injured isnt he? Better belgium options than Hazard

      Fit of Pique
        
        
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I hope Pukki makes it - he's sort of key as I can't see better value than him anywhere in attack or midfield.

        I thought Cilleson was out, making Krul first choice now?

    Camzy
      
      
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I don't like it much.

      You're not taking advantage of how the game works. You can do manual substitutions so you should have a really strong bench ready to sub in for players that don't perform well.

      Having that really weak bench means you're out of second chances.

      Fit of Pique
        
        
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        I hear you, but I thought that bench struck a decent balance between keeping strength in the starting team.

        They're all starters (I think) and have half a chance of clean sheets (or maybe an Alaba attacking return).

        Where would you downgrade the XI, and how strong a bench are you planning for?

      jayzico
        
        53 mins ago

        THIS. What Camzy said. Completely different animal to FF. You want 5 decent captains or at least 3 and one on last/2nd last day. Unfortunately, with France playing Germany, this makes CR7 near essential. For me anyway.

        Dr. Rog
          
          
          43 mins ago

          - Strong bench
          - Playing order matters
          - Captains and the ordering matters e.g. Chiesa on day 1 will have a huge number of armbands if you dont have him and he scores a brace then thats a problem. day 2 its going to be lukaku, day 3 Kane/Depay day 4 Torres day 5 CR7. I am not sure CR7 is essential because its likely that one of those players will have fired by then, but the earlier ones are.

  Fassy
    
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Stekelenburg will be the first GK for The Netherlands

    Cheeto__Bandito
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Krul

      Salarrivederci
        
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Nope

      Dr. Rog
        
        
        57 mins ago

        that group will have tons of goals in it anyway. only fancy a clean sheet for Netherlands against Austria and thats wk2 so probably limitless anyway

    Karan14
      
      
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Eriksen or Bilva/Jota for Matchday 1?

      Might or might not WC for Matchday 3 but the matches don't look great for either Denmark (Russia) or Portugal (France) anyways.

      Open Controls
    Cheeto__Bandito
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Anyone know if there is show or yt channel covering all of these friendlies live tonight, like soccer Saturday format

        ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Doubt it

      A Kun & Mateta
        
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        A Lingard hattie this evening would be fun, unlucky not to be in the Euro squad.

        g40steve
          
          
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          We desperately need players like him who can unlock a door.
          Not the usual England side to side of back passing?

          Dr. Rog
            
            
            1 hour ago

            Foden, Mount & Grealish are far better at that than Lingard to be fair

      03farmboy
        
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Eriksen or B.silva??

        Dr. Rog
          
          
          59 mins ago

          Eriksen. He is a good pick as everything will go through him

      Dr. Rog
        
        
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Latest draft (listed in playing order left to right)

        Hradecky Szczesny
        Bonucci Spinazzola Kjaer Ristovski Torres
        Chiesa Hazard Foden Malinovksi Torres
        Wind Lukaku Depay

        jayzico
          
          45 mins ago

          Nice. Bar Hazard.Could be wrong. Not sure who Ristovski is? Ot Malinovski? Wind a nice cheap choice. Best value forward I think.I'm going Arnie though

          Dr. Rog
            
            
            38 mins ago

            Ristovski is a nailed 4m right back for macedonia - play austria first match. Alioski is the better choice for 0.5m more.

            Malinovski is the heartbeat of the Ukrainian side who finished ahead of portugal in the groups.

            jayzico
              
              1 min ago

              Interesting

        Camzy
          
          
          26 mins ago

          I really like this team except maybe Hazard.

          I also think Italy defense is a bit overrated. Certainly not worth two 5.5m slots.

          Dr. Rog
            
            
            19 mins ago

            Hazard is a great differential for a game like this - 3% ownership. Main problem with him is he isnt a captaincy option with Lukaku also in the team.

            Agree double Italy is probably a bit much. Actually quite difficult to settle on premium defenders.

      jayzico
        
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Thoughts?

        Going 3 holland and not a Robben, Riykard or Van Persie in sight.

        Hradecky.
        Kjaer. Bonucci(c1). Denyaer. Wijndal. Hinteregger.
        Chiesa. F De Jong. Berghuis .Eriksen.
        Lukaku(Cap2).

        Subs: Marshall. Arnie(c3). F. Torres(c4). Ronaldo(Cap5)

        Dr. Rog
          
          
          28 mins ago

          1-0 down to Scotland as it stands.

      JVALDEZ
        
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Anyone know if Orsic is nailed for Croatia?

      Alexanderjg23
        
        
        47 mins ago

        In a Euro fantasy draft, would you pick Bruno F, Griezmann or Werner?

        03farmboy
          
          2 mins ago

          Bruno to start with

      mynameisq
        
        39 mins ago

        Grealish is so so good

        Wild Rover
          
          9 mins ago

          Getting kicked off the park though

        Wild Rover
          
          7 mins ago

          Him and Foden should be nailed. Southgate needs a reality pill re Sterling and Rashford.

          FALSE PROFIT
            
            
            2 mins ago

            THIS^^^^^^^^^^^^^

        Dr. Rog
          
          
          6 mins ago

          it says everything that Pep wants to buy Grealish and sell Sterling.

      panda07
        
        
        4 mins ago

        Got Wind? Skov-Olsen started tonight and instead of Wind and now Dolberg has come on for Skov-Olsen at half time. It might be too risky to pick Wind with 3 forwards vying for the same spot.

        Wild Rover
          
          just now

          Never good to have wind

      King Kohli
        
        just now

        Best 4.5gk (Not Krul or Stek) for the official euro fantasy game to rotate with Hradecky?

        Ideally have playable fixtures in MD 1 and 3

