There is nothing in football like tournament football and that is often reflected in both data and performances of Fantasy assets.

In domestic or even European competitions, teams and players have more preparation time as well as opportunities to get points on the board than in summer tournaments.

That’s why we’ve taken a quick look back at the previous European Championships to get a feel for what sort of matches we can expect when picking our Fantasy teams.

TEAM STATISTICS

2.12 goals per game across 51 matches at Euro 2016, the first rendition of the tournament to, like EURO 2020, feature 24 teams.

4 goal-less draws took place in France five years ago, between Germany and Poland (MD2), Portugal and Austria (MD2), Switzerland and France (MD3) as well as Slovakia and England (MD3).

3 matches featured both teams scoring two or more goals. They were Czech Republic’s 2-2 draw with Croatia (MD2), Hungary’s 3-3 draw with Portugal (MD3) and France’s quarter-final 5-2 win over Iceland.

20 matches before a team scored more than two goals in a match. Spain were the first side to hit three goals agains an opponent at Euro 2016, seeing off Turkey 3-0 in the 21st match of the tournament. Belgium then beat the Republic of Ireland 3-0 in match 22.

7 times a team scored exactly 3 goals in a match. Wales achieved this twice, beating Russia 3-0 in their final group game before knocking Belgium out in the Quarter Finals by three goals to one. As well as the Spain and Belgium victories and the Hungary – Portugal draw mentioned above Germany beat Slovakia 3-0 in the Round of 16.

2 matches at Euro 2016 where any team scored more than three goals against their opponent. It took until the round of 16 before Belgium saw Hungary off by a 4-0 scoreline and, as mentioned above, France then hit Iceland for five in the following stage.

27 clean sheets were recorded in the group stages from a total of 36 matches. That meant there were three shut-outs in every four matches at the tournament.

8 clean sheets were recorded in the knockout stages from 15 matches, at just over one shut-out every two matches. Five of these came in the round of 16. One team failed to score in each of the semi-finals and the final. No teams failed to score in the quarter finals.

2 of the 15 knockout matches went to extra time. Both involved Portugal too. Their 1-0 over Croatia in the Round of 16 and their 1-0 victory in the final over France.

0 teams won all of their group matches at Euro 2016. Hosts France, Germany, Poland and Croatia were the only nations to collect at least seven points from their three group-stage matches.

9teams remained unbeaten in their group stage matches including Hungary, Iceland and Portugal, all in Group F. France, Switzerland, England, Germany, Poland and Croatia were the other six

7teams failed to win a match in the group stages, including the eventual tournament winners Portugal who qualified for the knockout phase as the third-placed team with the third-best record just ahead of Northern Ireland, Turkey and Albania. Portugal joined the bottom team in each group on three winless games.

13 goals scored by runners-up France was the most by any nation at the tournament. That worked out at 1.9 goals per match as they went all the way to the final before losing 1-0 to Portugal after extra-time.

9goals conceded by Iceland was the most goals of any team in the tournament although five of them came in their quarter-final exit to hosts France.

6teams failed to keep a clean sheet at Euro 2016: Iceland, Romania, Russia, Sweden, Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

4 successive clean sheets kept by Germany was the longest run without conceding a goal at the tournament. That included all three of their group stage matches and a round of 16 tie with Slovakia before Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci netted a quarter-final penalty against them.

PLAYER STATISTICS

7 players scored more than two goals each in the whole tournament. Antoine Griezmann was top scorer with six goals. Six other players scored three goals: team-mates Olivier Giroud and Dmitri Payet, fellow finalists Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani, Spain’s Alvaro Morata and Gareth Bale of Wales. Everyone else scored two goals or fewer.

51 players scored exactly one goal at Euro 2016, while 12 of them netted exactly twice in France. No players scored a hat-trick. Could EURO 2020’s format, which allows some third-placed teams safe passage to the knockout stages, see scoring come at a premium once again?

14.5 minutes per chance for Cristiano Ronaldo was the most of all forwards who played more than 90 minutes at Euro 2016. The nearest to that mark were Harry Kane (19.4), Antoine Griezmann (20.5), André-Pierre Gignac (20.8), Gareth Bale (21.3) and Alvaro Morata (22.5)

12 penalties were awarded at Euro 2016. Romania were the only country to be awarded two and both were scored by Bogdan Stancu (against France and Switzerland). By contrast, 29 were awarded at the 2018 World Cup, the first major international tournament to use VAR.

4 of Euro 2016’s 12 penalties awarded were missed. The takers of those missed spot-kicks were Aleksander Dragovic (Austria), Mesut Ozil (Germany), Sergio Ramos (Spain) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).

3 players registered more than two assists in the whole tournament. Aaron Ramsey (Wales) and Eden Hazard (Belgium) were the leaders with four each, Kevin De Bruyne had three. None of that trio made it to the final and two of them didn’t make it past the quarter-finals.

6 players registered exactly two assists at Euro 2016 while 61 of them provided only one during the tournament.

5 players registered at least four attacking returns at Euro 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo (3 goals, 2 assists), Gareth Bale (3 goals, 1 assist) and the French trio of Antoine Griezmann (6 goals, 2 assists), Olivier Giroud (3 goals, 2 assists) and Dmitri Payet (3 goals, 2 assists).

5 players had exactly three attacking returns at the tournament: Kevin De Bruyne (3 assists) and Radja Nainggolan (2 goals, 1 assist) of Belgium, Croatia’s Ivan Perisic (2 goals, 1 assist), Jakub Błaszczykowski (2 goals, 1 assist) from Poland and Spain’s Alvaro Morata (3 goals).

4was the most clean sheets registered by any goalkeeper at the tournament and was achieved by both Germany’s Manuel Neuer and Rui Patricio of Portugal. Three shot-stoppers achieved three clean sheets: Thibaut Courtois of Belgium, French captain Hugo Lloris and Gianluigi Buffon of Italy.

