  Jebiga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Ladies and gentleman's, free to join my euro 2000 league, thanks.

    78OLL5RC02

    https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uefaeuro2020fantasyfootball/leagues/78OLL5RC02/004300680061006D00700069006F006E00730020006C00650061006700750065/Djaphex

  dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    A couple of thoughts

    With Spain and Italy having all group fixtures at home against decent opposition targeting their players looks good option.

    Thinking playing limitless in MD3 might be best plan-we will know Italy Turkey Wales and Switzerland line ups before deadline and will also have idea of which teams need the win to qualify and which teams might rest players

  Chilli Heatwave
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Is Jorginho fit for the opener? Seems such a low ownership for his price point considering penalties

    Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think it's because he was added to the game late.

  Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Not really a fan of the triple Italy in that side to target the first match day. Turkey have been very good recently.

    Besides that and Nego it's a pretty strong team. I expect Russia and Ukraine to give Belgium and the Netherlands really hard games too.

  03farmboy
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Who was the better wingback for Holland yesterday? Dumfries or Wijndal

