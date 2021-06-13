244
244 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sterling Archer
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    How do I sub the Finnish keeper in?

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      By going back in time and reading the rules

      1. Milkman Bruno
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Lmao

        • Sterling Archer
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          Ah crap, I havnt read anything, just seen u can make subs mid gw

          1. Milkman Bruno
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              Sorry I just found that one funny. So you can sub between the last game of the day and the first of the following day but you can’t sub in players that have played already

              1. Sterling Archer
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 55 mins ago

                Haha yeah should of read up on the rules! Cheers for the info

          2. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            ouch

        • korbendallas82
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Autosub would be only hope, if the other keeper play 0 minutes.

        • bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          You can't sub a player in after he has played.

      2. Silent Friend
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        3-0 Netherland

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Blimey, That was quick

      3. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        This is a fun start to this game.

      4. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Depay fail wouldn’t be so bad with Zinchenko clean sheet

