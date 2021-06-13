Probably one of the least glamorous European Championship ties on paper, Austria v North Macedonia still has some significance from a Fantasy perspective.
David Alaba‘s (€5.5m) ownership sits at 20% in the official EURO 2020 game, which makes the versatile Bayern Munich man the sixth-most popular midfielder.
And from a North Macedonia perspective, there is modest interest in their budget defenders.
The bargain-bin Stefan Ristovksi (€4.0m) starts at centre-half, with Leeds United’s Ezgjan Alioski (€4.5m) – who looks set to be on penalty-taking duties for his national side – deployed at wing-back.
Austria’s Daniel Bachmann (€4.5m) lines up between the posts but there is no place up top for Marko Arnautovic (€7.0m), who begins the game on the bench.
Having had his own fitness struggles of late, Julian Baumgartlinger (€6.0m) isn’t risked from the start.
Austria XI: Bachmann, Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Ulmer, Baumgartner, Laimer, Schlager, Alaba, Sabitzer, Kalajdzic
North Macedonia XI: Dimitrievski, Nikolov, Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski, Elmas, Ademi, Bardhi, Trajkovski, Pandev
