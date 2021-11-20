The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 12: Tips, captains, team news and best players

The deadline for Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.
You’ll find plenty of advice to help with your transfer dilemmas and armband conundrums on this page, while there are also team reveals, Members’ articles and videos in this comprehensive guide to the upcoming Gameweek.
And don’t forget to enter our two FFS Cup competitions, with qualifying for the Open Cup starting in Gameweek 12.
FPL DEADLINE STREAM WITH AZ, ZOPHAR AND TED (FROM 10.30AM GMT)
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 12?
- Scout Picks: Our selection of the best players for Gameweek 12
- Spot the Differential: Three low-owned picks for Gameweek 12
- Scout Squad: Az, Neale, Tom and Sam discuss their Gameweek 12 player long-lists ahead of the Scout Picks
- The Watchlist: Our favourite medium-term FPL targets
GAMEWEEK 12 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS: WHO WILL PLAY?
- Injury updates from Thursday’s pressers: Livramento and Mane fit,
- Injury updates from Friday’s pressers: News on Foden, Mane, De Bruyne, Aubameyang and Lukaku
- The minutes played by FPL players over the November international break
- How AFCON will affect FPL – and how many Gameweeks Salah and others could miss
- Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a one-match ban?
For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 12?
GAMEWEEK 12 TEAM REVEALS
- Gianni reveals his Gameweek 12 team to Az
- Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 12 preview and latest team plans
- Hall of Fame number seven Jon Ballantyne’s team reveal
OPINION, STRATEGY AND TIPS FROM SOME OF THE WORLD’S BEST FPL MANAGERS
- FPL Q&A: Trossard, how many forwards should we play and Salah captaincy
- FPL Gameweek 12 Q&A: Best forwards, Jota’s appeal and keep or sell Vardy?
- The Bench Boost chip: Is it more trouble than it’s worth?
- Budget FPL options for the festive period – and why I’m favouring Kane over Son
- Who are the best Crystal Palace players to own in FPL for Gameweek 12 and beyond?
- Tips and advice from the Fantasy Premier League world number two
- Meet the Manager: Tips and strategy from three-time top 1k FPL finisher
- FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
CHIP AND TRANSFER STRATEGY ANALYSIS OF THE WORLD’S BEST FPL MANAGERS
- Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 12
- How the world’s leading FPL managers are set up ahead of Gameweek 12
NEW PREMIER LEAGUE MANAGER PROFILES
- What can we expect from Newcastle’s FPL players under Eddie Howe?
- What FPL managers can expect from new Villa boss Steven Gerrard
- What can FPL managers expect from Dean Smith at Norwich?
GAMEWEEK 12 STATS ANALYSIS
- The FPL Gameweek 12 preview: Player and team statistics
- The FPL players who are most underperforming their xG ahead of Gameweek 12
BEST AND WORST FIXTURES
- Who has the best FPL fixtures in the next six Gameweeks and beyond?
- Who has the worst FPL fixtures in the next six Gameweeks and beyond?
GAMEWEEK 12 VIDEO CONTENT
- Jota v Tsimikas, Son over Kane? The Burning Questions
- Best Sanchez replacements, Spurs assets, Palace players: The Scoucast
- Kane or Son? Ted Talks Transfers with Lateriser
- Is Diogo Jota a must-own?
FPL LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE PREVIOUS GAMEWEEK
- Mbeumo and Toney: Keep or sell for FPL Gameweek 12? What Scout readers think
- Conte’s Spurs assessed ahead of FPL Gameweek 12 fixture swing
- Eight FPL returns in seven starts for Bowen
- Gallagher the most-bought FPL player of Gameweek 12 after latest haul
- Arteta clarifies Arsenal penalty situation
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for GW12 and beyond
- Season Ticker
- FPL Team Planner (request your own planner via the Premium Members Area sidebar)
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
