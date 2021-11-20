1207
Tips November 20

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 12: Tips, captains, team news and best players

The deadline for Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.

You’ll find plenty of advice to help with your transfer dilemmas and armband conundrums on this page, while there are also team reveals, Members’ articles and videos in this comprehensive guide to the upcoming Gameweek.

And don’t forget to enter our two FFS Cup competitions, with qualifying for the Open Cup starting in Gameweek 12.

FPL DEADLINE STREAM WITH AZ, ZOPHAR AND TED (FROM 10.30AM GMT)

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 12?

GAMEWEEK 12 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS: WHO WILL PLAY?

For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 12?

GAMEWEEK 12 TEAM REVEALS

OPINION, STRATEGY AND TIPS FROM SOME OF THE WORLD’S BEST FPL MANAGERS

CHIP AND TRANSFER STRATEGY ANALYSIS OF THE WORLD’S BEST FPL MANAGERS

NEW PREMIER LEAGUE MANAGER PROFILES

GAMEWEEK 12 STATS ANALYSIS

BEST AND WORST FIXTURES

GAMEWEEK 12 VIDEO CONTENT

FPL LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE PREVIOUS GAMEWEEK

USEFUL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1,207 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    updated

    Open Controls
  2. Moose™
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Forgot to change Sanchez with Foster..

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Transfer or sub? If latter, so what?

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      GW over

      Open Controls
    3. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Season over.

      Open Controls
  3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Ronaldo captain + "Very differential" on LiveFPL. Massive red awaited!

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Unless he scores, which he likely does.

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Will probably work and all us Salah clappers end up with nothing.

      Open Controls
    3. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Good luck. Fortune favours the brave.

      Open Controls
  4. BigRedDog
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Does anyone else have Benteke? Lol

    Open Controls
  5. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Me clinging on to Vardy reminds me of owning Sterling for God knows how many GWs last season, don't know when to give up

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Fixtures after Chelsea are tasty

      Open Controls
    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I’m giving him the Watford game

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        That's probably wise, thinking of moving him down to Jesus if doesn't get anything that week

        Open Controls
        1. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Yeah thinking something similar

          Open Controls
  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Full top 10k EO list:

    Salah 187.9
    Alexander-Arnold 92.4
    Cancelo 88.2
    Antonio 70.2
    Livramento 67.1
    Ramsdale 61.9
    Foden 61.4
    James 59.8
    Kane 56.3
    Chilwell 48.5
    Raphinha 46.4
    Mbeumo 44.9
    Toney 39.3
    Son 26.2
    Jiménez 24.3
    Jota 23.7
    Gallagher 21.9
    Havertz 16.0
    Vardy 14.2
    Foster 13.8
    A.Armstrong 12.0
    Ronaldo 10.3

    Kane moved up a lot!

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Didn't expect Son to still be such a big differential.

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Why? He's been poor. I'm surprised Kane is so high.

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Me neither. I would have thought him and Kane to have quite similar ownership. Easy games during itb and English player, probably same thing as with MU assets. When they show some form, hype is big.

        Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Got 10 of the Top 12 outfield players. Guess I'm Top 10K template.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        59 mins ago

        I have 11/14 of top 14 players, only Kane, Foden and Mbeumo missing. At least I saved my ft this week, so I can make argument that template is trying to copy my team 😉

        Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Team EO:
      Arsenal 74 (defence 63)
      Aston Villa 2 (1)
      Brentford 85 (1)
      Brighton 14 (12)
      Burnley 2 (0)
      Chelsea 144 (123)
      Crystal Palace 30 (5)
      Everton 1 (0)
      Leeds 47 (0)
      Leicester 15 (0)
      Liverpool 305 (93)
      Man City 164 (97)
      Man Utd 11 (0)
      Newcastle 8 (0)
      Norwich 1 (0)
      Southampton 83 (70)
      Spurs 90 (7)
      Watford 15 (14)
      West Ham 75 (1)
      Wolves 36 (3)

      Open Controls
  7. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Crazy to play White (NEW) over Antonio (mci) next week? Quite a few in my mini league have Ramsdale and I don't.

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      If it goes right you make maybe 4 points… so it’s the not the biggest of carrots to chase after

      With Antonio, it can go hugely wrong too though, and if he even sneaks an assist then it’s scuppered

      Wouldn’t be a move for me, but nothing to say it can’t work out either

      If you have Ramsdale I’d certainly be steering away from it

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Don't have Ramsdale. Wouldn't even be considering it if I did.

        Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Not at all. I plan to bench Antonio.

      Open Controls
    3. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I am thinking about starting Hwang (Norwich) over Antonio.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I would definitely do that.

        Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Weirdly he did actually score against Man City in both games last season!

      Open Controls
    5. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Antonio has scored against Man City the last two times he's played them.

      Would argue West Ham are even better now than then too.

      I'll be starting Antonio.

      You'll see if Newcastle look more attacking this week too (although Howe not in dugout).

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        That I had totally forgotten.

        Open Controls
    6. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Not at all. White more likely to get cs than Antonio to score or assist imho. Probaby 2-2, but worth trying imo. And even if Whu scores, it could easily be from corner and without Antonio involvement.

      Open Controls
    7. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      The mistake is people thinking West Ham are still a mid table club. They can score against anyone now. And antonio scored in both games against City last year.

      Open Controls
  8. dark91
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Mount starting is good or bad news for Havertz?

    Open Controls
  9. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    As expected Salah EO pretty scary for non-cappers. If you didn't cap him, who's your captain?

    I went for Cancelo, due to Everton being fairly toothless plus the fact he's producing some nice attacking returns lately.

    Will be terrified watching Salah as both an Arsenal fan and non-capper though.

    Open Controls
    1. lordkippe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I went for Kane. Hoping he gets going under Conte and even though Leeds have been more solid their defenders is not top quality and could be leaky on the right day.

      Open Controls
      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        A good shout. You're ahead of the curve if Spurs start firing this week, which they inevitably will under Conte.

        Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Ronaldo

      Open Controls
      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Good shout.

        Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Like the brave Cancelo pick! I pretty much never cap a defender and don’t trust Pep, but they have the best CS odds this week and he actually is joint 1st alongside Mo for most shots over the last 4 GWs.

      Open Controls
      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Usually my brave moves end in disaster, so half expecting a rest and 10 mins off the bench.

        At the same time CS + assist isn't too much to ask.

        Open Controls
    4. Grounderz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Kane. This is the week to try out a differential captain. Counting on Arsenal to stop Salah/Liverpool.

      Open Controls
      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I think it's a good week to be brave.

        You're only severely punished if Salah performs as he did vs United.

        Open Controls
    5. Hot Toddy
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Son. My (c) plan sees me going with Salah about half the time over the next 8 gwks including this one.

      Open Controls
      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Hope you're successful as I've got Son in my team too.

        Open Controls
    6. lugs
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    7. Hiiler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Ronaldo.

      Open Controls
  10. Hiiler
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Probably first time going against the majority and captained Ronaldo. Have Salah too though like most. Will have a stressful few hours today. Watching liverpool and Man United games.

    Open Controls
  11. Pep Roulette
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Havertz massive haul today. Mark my words!

    Open Controls

