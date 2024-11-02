If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 10.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 10 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 GMT on Saturday 2 November.

WHAT TO DO WITH HAALAND?

On the same weekend when Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) grabbed his sixth double-digit haul from nine matches and both Cole Palmer (£11.0m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) scored, millions of frustrated FPL managers saw Erling Haaland (£15.4m) net just once at home to Southampton.

Though it ended his three-match run of blanks, the expensive Norwegian racked up four big chances and 2.33 expected goals (xG). To end with only six points was disappointing, particularly for the 308,000 who’d activated their Triple Captain chip.

Many are now wondering whether top-scorer Haaland should be sacrificed to squeeze in additional premium midfielders. For example, Pras has given seven reasons why it’s a good idea, one of which is the many low-priced forwards that are currently doing well.

FPL General is considering it, while Lateriser is able to have both Haaland and Salah as part of his ‘threemium’. The funds generated from selling him can do so much elsewhere but, of course, it’s risky to back against such an explosive, highly-owned player.

GVARDIOL + GABRIEL FLAGGED

Another reason from Pras is Manchester City’s growing injury list that includes Kevin De Bruyne (£9.3m), Rodri (£6.3m), Jeremy Doku (£6.3m) and Savinho (£6.5m).

Perhaps Josko Gvardiol (£6.2m) – bought by 593,000 heading into Gameweek 9 and over 220,000 so far this week – is another. He was seen receiving treatment after Wednesday’s cup defeat.

Josko Gvardiol after the full-time whistle vs Tottenham. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/4rTZkfk1Y8 — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) October 30, 2024

An even bigger number of FPL managers are nervous about Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m). Purchased by over 1.8 million since Gameweek 5 ended, the Arsenal centre-back limped off in the 2-2 draw versus Liverpool.

“Yes. So, we have a training session today. If he can complete that, he will be available. He hasn’t had any training sessions yet but if he’s able to do that today, he will be available in the squad.” – Mikel Arteta on whether it’s “good news” concerning Gabriel Magalhaes

Mikel Arteta’s Friday update sounded positive but, as we know, he likes to bluff, double bluff and triple bluff. When optimistic about Saka, the England star didn’t even end up in Gameweek 8’s matchday squad. Social media reports at least sound positive re Gabriel.

SPURT OF INJURIES

In fact, it’s been one of those weeks where lots of popular Fantasy assets seem to be struggling.

Eberechi Eze (£6.7m) will miss the next two league games because of a hamstring problem, Micky van de Ven (£4.7m) has a similar issue and – though back among the goals – Alexander Isak (£8.3m) hobbled out of Newcastle United’s cup win.

Furthermore, Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) was hurt in last Saturday’s warm-up and there’s a tiny doubt over in-form Chris Wood (£6.4m). At least Dwight McNeil (£5.8m) has “got a chance” of making Everton’s trip to Southampton.

Let’s hope you’ve saved up some free transfers!

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 10 CAPTAIN

Taking recent form into account, both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm recommend Mohamed Salah for this weekend’s armband.

In second place, they back Erling Haaland ahead of next-best Cole Palmer.

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – opts against Haaland, as it enables Salah, Palmer and Saka.

Although a non-Salah way to cover Liverpool’s attack is Darwin Nunez (£7.1m), now we know there’ll be no Diogo Jota (£7.3m) for a bit. The Uruguayan is named in our trio of differential picks.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 10!



