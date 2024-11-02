179
179 Comments Post a Comment
  1. doppelganger
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Morning all

    Play 2 of this 3
    A.Harwood-Bellis
    B.Rutter
    C.Robinson

    1. iFash@FPL
        just now

        BC

    2. The Red Devil
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Semenyo Haaland to
      Salah Cunha
      Yay or nay?

      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yes

      2. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yeah boi

      3. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Yes. My question is - is it worth a hit...?

        1. The Red Devil
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Imo yes if captaincy comes into it
          One Salah goal is worth 8 points this season

    3. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      GTG ?
      Sles
      Gabriel Porro RAN
      Salah Palmer © Mbuemo Rogers
      Haaland Wood Raul
      Fabisnki Dibling VDB Greaves
      Salah or Palmer © ?

      1. iFash@FPL
          4 mins ago

          Salah

          1. OptimusBlack
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Thx

      2. mr_jones
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        Pickford
        RAN / Lewis / Konate
        Saka / Palmer / Mbeumo / ESR
        Wissa / Haaland (C) / Wood

        Virgina / Rogers / Robinson / Colwill

        good 2 go?

        (got no funds for Salah, except i downgrade Haaland)

      3. MGD
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Bench 1:

        A) Rogers
        B) Gabriel
        C) Mykolenko

        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Not A. B/C toss a coin

      4. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Bottomed. Better option here?

        a. Konsa > Ran
        b. save ft

        Sanchez
        Gabriel gvardiol Konsa
        Salah mbeumo esr rogers
        Haaland Solanke wood

        Valdi soucek faes greaves

        1ft, 2.2m itb

        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          A

        2. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          Quite like A

        3. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Where are you ranked?

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Just outside a mil

        4. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          A

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Thanks

      5. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Myko > RAN and bench Gabriel?

        Cheers!

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Start myko

      6. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Flekken,
        Gabriel, Lewis, RAN
        Son, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
        DCL, Haaland(c), Solanke

        Fabianski, Semenyo, Van Den Berg, Greaves

        1ft 1.2 itb

        Absolute car crash of a season so far.

        Would you roll here or make any moves?

        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          I would roll.
          Maybe start Fab, Brentford leaking goals

        2. mr_jones
          • 5 Years
          just now

          roll or transfering Solanke out for someone who brings you points

      7. Touching Clough
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        WC now and get the “four-mium” of Haaland, Salah, Palmer, Saka? is this the best foundation for green arrows in GW 10- 19? If not, when is the better time?

        Proposed WC team: (have exact £)

        Henderson
        RAN, Antonee, Aina
        Salah, Palmer, Saka, Rogers
        Haaland, Raul, Wissa

        Fabianski, ESR, Okoli, van den Berg

        Current team:

        Raya
        RAN, Antonee, Aina
        Salah, Palmer, Saka, Rogers
        Haaland, Raul, Wissa

        Vladi., ESR, Harwood-B, [Barco]

        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          I really like your WC team
          Annoyingly I’m on WC, ditched Haaland without trying to squeeze him in

        2. WVA
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          ESR over Rogers this week surely?

          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I agree

        3. LeytonOrient
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          No Mbeumo no bueno

          1. mr_jones
            • 5 Years
            just now

            problem is, you cant get all four premium players in AND mbeumo. so one you have to left out, in my case its salah.

        4. Winston.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Your current team and proposed team look about the same…why do you need to use the wildcard.

      8. Nespinha
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Who to start :

        A) Milenkovic

        B) Rogers

        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          just now

          B

      9. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Which option is best?

        A. Konate Rogers Wissa
        B. Dawson Son 4.5m FWD

        Verbruggen Fabianski
        XXX Gabriel RAN Anderson Martinez
        XXX Salah Saka Palmer Mbuemo
        XXX Cunha Raul

        Thanks!

        1. Touching Clough
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          A

        2. Bayu Hadi
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          I like Wissa

          1. mr_jones
            • 5 Years
            just now

            A all the way

      10. dhamphiir
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Have 2 FT
        A. Porro + Delap to RAN + Cunha
        B. Porro to RAN
        C. Save

      11. Paganoi
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        Who goes for Salah?

        A. Rogers
        B. Johnson

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          B

        2. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          just now

          B
          I like Rogers as a cheap asset you can bench and start

      12. Carrovian
          17 mins ago

          Start two from following? Leaning A+D
          A/ Davis
          B/ Gabriel
          C/ Porro
          D/ Lewis

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            BC

          2. Winston.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            BD

          3. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Tight call
            If you own A and not starting for this fixture then why bother with him

            Based on that A & B

        • Touching Clough
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Sorry have Mbeumo now not Saka
          Proposed WC team: (have exact £)

          Henderson
          RAN, Antonee, Aina
          Salah, Palmer, Saka, Rogers
          Haaland, Raul, Wissa

          Fabianski, ESR, Okoli, van den Berg

          Current team:

          Raya
          RAN, Antonee, Aina
          Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
          Haaland, Raul, Wissa

          Vladi., ESR, Harwood-B, [

          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Great team, Weak bench
            Robinson to Anderson and upgrade one of the 4m defenders

        • Atimis
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          GTG?

          Fab
          TAA/Gab/Lewis
          Salah(c)/Mbeumo/Johnson/Rogers
          Haaland/Cunha/Wood

          Flekken/Semenyo/Myko/Graves

          1. iFash@FPL
              1 min ago

              GTG.
              Quite template.

          2. Nightf0x
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            Sels
            Konate gabriel lewis (robinson konsa)
            Saka diaz mbeumo foden (rogers)
            Raul haland wood

            Which ?

            A) konsa to RAN
            B) diaz to 8.7 mid.
            C) roll ft

            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              C

            2. XX SMICER XX
              • 6 Years
              just now

              B or C

          3. Ohh1454
            • 6 Years
            13 mins ago

            Is Cunha worth the extra mil over Larsen ? Or just go Rual ?

            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Go Rual, but not to his face.

          4. FPLMACKEM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Start one?

            A Rogers
            B Semenyo

            1. Winston.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              A

            2. Weak Become Heros
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              A

          5. valderramasbarber
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            Morning! Chances of Diaz starting? Feels unlikely but also a game he'd do well in if he does. Cheers

            1. iFash@FPL
                just now

                40%.
                He plays between 30 & 60 minutes.
                Despite his high ceiling, I’m getting rid before the next GW…

            2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 14 Years
              7 mins ago

              is wood fit and ready to start?

              Thinking of a few moves,

              Saka and Watkins to Salah and Wood
              Or
              Saka, Rogers, Watkins and Haaland to Salah, Palmer, Wood and Raul

              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                I'd keep Saka where possible.

                I'm tempted to sell Watkins but he'll brace or better soon enough.

            3. corderz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              (3FT's + £0m)

              Flekken Fabianski
              TAA Gabriel Lewis Ait-Nouri Greaves
              Palmer Mbueno Semenyo ESR Rogers
              Haaland Watkins Solanke

              A) Haaland + ESR > Cunha + Salah
              B) Roll

            4. Khalico
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Team gtg?

              Sels,
              RAN, Myko, Lewis
              Salah(c), Mbeumo, Palmer, B.J
              Cunha, Haaland, Wissa

              Fab, Rogers, Robinson, Digne

              1. XX SMICER XX
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Lovely

            5. XX SMICER XX
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Complete my Wildcard

              Which option is best?

              A. Konate Rogers Mbuemo Wissa (2.4m ITB)
              B. Dawson Mbuemo Son 4.5m FWD
              C. Konate Rogers Son Wissa (0.1m short!)

              Verbruggen Fabianski
              XXX Gabriel RAN Anderson Martinez
              XXX XXX Salah Saka Palmer
              XXX Cunha Raul

              Thanks!

