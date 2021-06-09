105
  1. Christina.
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Anyone gambling on a def(c) in one of the rounds?

    1. fenixri
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Thinking about ditching Lukaku-Insigne for Immobile-Eriksen gamble on first 2 days. I still have Depay, Torres and CR7 to correct it.

    2. Little Red Lacazette
      just now

      Noo

  2. Weeb Kakashi
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    This Malinivskyi looks like an amazing player. On all set pieces plus pens. 7.0M

    1. Christina.
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      He is not on penalties. Anyone of 3 Ukranians could be.

      1. Weeb Kakashi
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        He took one against Germany as far as i remember.

        1. Christina.
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          yep, zinch and yarm took one each last friendly

    2. Magic Zico
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yarmolenko isn’t it on pen?

    3. trinzoo
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      He's playing in the midfield or more advanced role?

    4. Camzy
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Not on pens. Plays fairly deep.

    5. Pukki Blinders
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Overhyped and overpriced. Ukraine don’t score many goals

    6. Dr. Rog
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Indulgent picks given their price.

      I likely will be taking Zinchenko & Yarmalenko or a LL2.

    7. jayzico
      49 mins ago

      He plays for Ukraine. Who play Holland MD1. No thanks.

  3. Magic Zico
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    For MD2 which combo
    A. Malinowsky Lindelof
    B. Forsberg Mykalenko

    1. Christina.
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Nah, give Sweden a miss in rd 1.

      1. Magic Zico
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Forsberg not appealing? Calhanoglu better? Or Golovin?

        1. Christina.
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          he is but not vs spain

          1. Magic Zico
            1 min ago

            Yep I referred to MD2

    2. Johnny Drama
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      All Sweden's goals will go through Forsberg. Can see him have a really good game against Slovakia

      1. Magic Zico
        1 min ago

        Ta

    3. Camzy
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I'd want Golovin in MD2.

      1. Magic Zico
        6 mins ago

        RUS MD2 is appealing, either Golovin or Dzyuba

        1. Dr. Rog
          just now

          keep an eye on the Brazilian right back as well.
          has a goal in him.

  4. fenixri
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Is Bachmann confirmed as No1 keeper or just for MD1?

    1. Johnny Drama
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Why would he just start MD 1?

  5. Weeb Kakashi
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    LL in MD2 or 3??

    1. Camzy
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I'm doing it in 3.

    2. Holmes
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      2nd looks better since their are comparatively more premium options that I would like to own but MD3 is probably safer as it eliminates the risk of injuries/suspension etc. that happens in MD2.

    3. trinzoo
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      MD2

      With 3x Bel, 3x Spain, 3x Denmark, Depay, Berardi, my team can be good to go with 2 transfers for MD3 and will be able to save WC for MD5.

      1. Camzy
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        No it won't.

        I guarantee if you LL in GW2 you'll WC in 3.The 3rd match week in these international tournaments is always hugely chaotic.

        I think that strategy is fine btw..

        1. Dr. Rog
          48 mins ago

          agree I think people are fooling themselves to think otherwise. if you are LL2, then completely commit to it I reckon

      2. Pukki Blinders
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        No chance 2 FTs will be enough to navigate injuries, suspensions, covid positives and rotations from MD1 to MD3...

        1. trinzoo
          48 mins ago

          Of course, being very lucky... if not, I will just WC.

  6. Reckoner.
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Stekelenburg | Sanchez
    Maehle | Wijndal | Denayer | Alioski | Bednarek
    Insigne | F.Torres | Foden | Mount | Nego
    Ronaldo | Lukaku | Depay

    Obviously not really happy with Nego, is there a starting 4.0 defender & 5.0 Midfielder to swap Bednarek & Nego for?

    1. More Cowbell
      34 mins ago

      Similar squads here...you download Foden and upgrade Nego. You've already got Mount so, 2 Eng mids might be overkill anyway.

      Open Controls
        34 mins ago

        could downgrade Foden**

        Not sure why that came out as download!

        1. Reckoner.
          just now

          Thanks, I do like the Foden & Mount double up. Make me more confident in leaving Kane out, hoping one/both of them can cover his points.

          I've downgraded Insigne > Berardi and upgraded Nego > Soucek for now

  7. pablo discobar
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    If Spain can't get 13 together it will be forfeited 3-0 to Sweden.

    Another Spain positive last night

    1. teneighty
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Sweden have 2 confirmed cases as well. 2 - 2 in Covid.

    2. Dr. Rog
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      are they clear guidelines about what happens with this in the tournament.

      is it the case that a positive test can be viewed like a 7-10 day injury?

    3. Pukki Blinders
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      They need 12 more positives to forfeit, no chance

  8. Dr. Rog
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Hard
    Maele Kjaer Denayer Porres
    Berardi Hojberg Carrasco Forres
    Lukaku Depay
    Bench: Simon Fonte Jota CR7

    3 Denmark 3 Belgium 3 Spain 3 Portugal + Berardi/Depay.

    Need 3 out of those 4 teams to do well, due to the way the subs bench works. Seems a reasonable bet.

    1. Camzy
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Don't like Hojbjerg. Alaba vs North Macedonia has to be much more sensible.

      But otherwise that team has very little I dislike.

      I have 10 of those.

      1. Dr. Rog
        39 mins ago

        I just wanted 3x from each team. Im a sucker for patterns.

        Hojberg doesnt seem that bad an option though. He has 7 returns in about 40 games and Finland is also a great fixture. Has scored for Southampton & S*urs over the years as well.

    2. Pukki Blinders
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      3 Portugal? Are you LLMD3?

      1. Dr. Rog
        50 mins ago

        LL2, WC3, WC16.

        Comes down to whether a fresh team each MD in the groups generates more points then potentially missing a couple of players in the QF.

  9. fcsaltyballs
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Hi all. so wasn’t going to play but couldn’t resist... here’s my first draft... thoughts please:

    Bachmann Hradecky
    Cancelo Bonucci Torres Kjaer Denayer
    Chiesa Foden Torres Soucek Nego
    Lukaku Kane Depay

    0.5 itb

    Thanks

  10. Christina.
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Anyone avoiding FTorres due to this c19 issue? Prob wont have enough news to make a sensible decision in time for lockout.

    1. Christina.
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I reckon that could be a perfect opportunity to gamble and gain some ground on that matchday.

    2. Pukki Blinders
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Keeping both of the Torres’. Too good value to leave out, even with the covid risk

      1. Christina.
        1 hour ago

        nice, Im still flopping around between Ftorres/Zilienski. Rest im going to try and stick to depending on Italy line up.

  11. King Kohli
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Best F Torres replacement as a captain option for day 4 in MD1?
    Don't want to risk anybody from Spain as they could end up not playing

    1. Meimei
      46 mins ago

      Lewa

    2. Christina.
      44 mins ago

      Andy Robertson or Zilienski
      😉

      1. Magic Zico
        just now

        Robertson! Like that 😉

  12. King Kohli
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Eriksen(FIN) more chance of multiple returns than Lukaku(rus) on day 2?

    1. Meimei
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Why ? no. It could happen but the odds are for Lukaku

    2. Christina.
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Im betting against Lukaku away in U$$R without KdB/Witzel/Hazard. No Bps in this game.

      1. Pukki Blinders
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I thought that until I saw Belgium put 4 past Denmark last year, don’t want to risk without him in MD2

        1. Christina.
          59 mins ago

          cool - Im playing chips ever week to have fun so Carrasco & Dzyuba my rd 1 picks.

    3. Dr. Rog
      35 mins ago

      its a reasonable bet, probably should be paired with CR7 for insurance

    4. Fletch69
        27 mins ago

        I've gone Dzyuba over Lukaku and used the £2.5m it frees up to bolster midfield.

        Home advantage and a lack of KdB is a big factor

    5. korbendallas82
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      A.
      Weghorst, Lukaku, Ronaldo
      Mount, Malinovskyi
      Mæhle

      B.
      Pukki, Depay, Ronaldo
      D James, Carrasco
      Bonucci

      - I feel a strong pull towards Weghorst as Netherlands look likely to
      play 3-5-2.

      - Bonucci has real competition from Bastoni. So when i needed cash in the other set up, i sold him.

      - In midfield im back to Mount and Malinovsyi. I had Mount early on, but got sidewined by Foden and Grealish. But now as it looks, Mount wins it. Since i think he has biggest chance to start.

      What do you think?

      1. korbendallas82
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        1 Mill itb for a small change in the set up.

      2. Pukki Blinders
        53 mins ago

        Maehle is more a rotation risk than Bonucci mate. Also Weghorst may not be nailed with De Jong able to play his position.

        I’d take B just

        1. korbendallas82
          19 mins ago

          Thanks. Might go in a whole new direction again.

    6. Christina.
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Welcome Andy Robertson to team Incredribbles.
      😎

    7. Pukki Blinders
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Best 7.0 mid or under for MD1 & 2 only? Trying to target fixtures as I’ll be using Limitless in MD3...

      A. Mount (CRO, SCO)
      B. Dan James (SWI, TUR)
      C. Soucek/Jankto (SCO, CRO)

      (Already have Elmas + Berardi)

      1. fenixri
        54 mins ago

        For that strat A no doubt.

        B is second just because Dan is OOP.

        C I would avoid.

      2. Christina.
        54 mins ago

        go 1 wk at a time and use 2 FT's

        1. Pukki Blinders
          52 mins ago

          One FT is already locked in though, Jota to Golovin. Saving the other for a possible injury

    8. fenixri
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Does anyone have 5mil or less midfield starter? I have M.Llorente but would like to replace him due Covid outbreak in Spain squad.

      1. Holmes
        46 mins ago

        Try Hungary's A. Schafer

      2. trinzoo
        28 mins ago

        Llorente is the one positive so get rid definitely!

        1. Pukki Blinders
          16 mins ago

          Wrong Llorente mate

    9. Chilli Heatwave
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Trying to decide if to move Torres to Allioski because of Covid, anyone else shifting?

      1. Chilli Heatwave
        52 mins ago

        Plus more nailed

      2. Pukki Blinders
        51 mins ago

        Have both but I’d make the move, Alioski much higher upside

        1. Chilli Heatwave
          33 mins ago

          Cheers

    10. Neves say Neves
      53 mins ago

      Chance of Giroud starting vs Germany?

      1. Pukki Blinders
        25 mins ago

        Wouldnt go there

    11. 03farmboy
      52 mins ago

      Best defenders if money wasn’t a option?

      Cancelo, Bonucci, who else?

      1. artvandelay316
        33 mins ago

        Alba

      2. deyell
        2 mins ago

        Spinazzola

    12. Ludde
      50 mins ago

      Most likely a stupid question, but is it Price changes in this Euro Fantasy?

      1. Dr. Rog
        37 mins ago

        I dont think so. Some people are saying there will be in the KOs but I think they have just misread the rules - everyone gets an extra £5m at that point because the weak teams (and cheap players) are knocked out.

      2. Pukki Blinders
        31 mins ago

        Yes confirmed by UEFA, MD3 price changes will occur, nothing spectacular, between 0.1-0.3 changes

    13. Taegugk Warrior
      47 mins ago

      rodriguez or cancelo..?

      1. Chilli Heatwave
        42 mins ago

        A

      2. Neves say Neves
        42 mins ago

        B

      3. Pukki Blinders
        40 mins ago

        B

      4. Jambot
        just now

        Depends what you can do with the 0.5. I would take Cancelo otherwise

    14. PortisRed
      46 mins ago

      Is there any site / article that lists likely penalty takers for each team?

      1. Dr. Rog
        15 mins ago

        I have been working off this, its a couple weeks old but seems reasonable and has score %age as well

        https://www.fantasyfootballgeek.co.uk/euro-2020-fantasy-a-short-introduction-and-the-potential-penalty-taker-for-each-team/

        1. Dr. Rog
          12 mins ago

          I think Larsson has become Forsberg
          Ramos isnt at the tournament for spain
          and the French situation isnt clear at all

        2. PortisRed
          1 min ago

          Thanks

    15. TaiwanHC
      36 mins ago

      Thoughts on this?

      Krul - Hradecky
      Stones - Bonucci - Kjaer - Denayer - P Torres
      Foden - Jota - Berardi - F Torres - Neto
      Lukaku - Kane - Depay

      Limitless in MD3.

    16. jayzico
      32 mins ago

      Diego Llorente now got covid

    17. jayzico
      26 mins ago

      Guys,

      How long we got between Italy game starting/can't make any more transfers and announcement of teams?

      1. Holmes
        6 mins ago

        1 hour I guess

        1. Holmes
          just now

          Approx 2 days 9 hours from now

    18. deyell
      23 mins ago

      Rate this team

      Bachmann - Hradecky
      P. Torres - Maehle - Denayer - Hinteregger - Bednarek
      Eriksen - F. Torres - Wijnaldum - Mount - Nego
      Ronaldo - Lukaku - Depay

    19. theofficialMB180
      19 mins ago

      Please help, can you do subs during GWs in Fanteam or not?

    20. 03farmboy
      5 mins ago

      Who are the best attacking defenders?

    21. trinzoo
      3 mins ago

      Lukaku/FTorres/Simon > Immobile/Jota/Rui P

      For MD1 only.

      to be on the safe side with covind outbreak in Spain.

