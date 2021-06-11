321
Euro 2020 June 11

Get entry to £1M EURO 2020 FanTeam Tournament with annual FFS membership

321 Comments
Sign up to a Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership for the 2021/22 season and get a FanTeam £1m Euro 2020 game ticket worth £20 (*new FanTeam customers only).

As part of our affiliation with FanTeam, we are delighted to offer new and existing members to Fantasy Football Scout a chance to win big in the FanTeam EURO2020 tournament, where there is a £1m prize pool and a guaranteed £200,000 for the winner.

It’s easy to play and there are strong similarities with the FPL scoring system and rules – which you can read more on below:

How to play FanTeam’s £1m Euro 2020 Fantasy game

This is your last chance to take advantage of this offer, with the tournament getting underway in Italy this evening.

The process is super-easy and means that not only will you get the best Fantasy Football membership package in the world for the next 12 months (including full Opta player data for the Euros and Euro Qualifiers and plenty more besides – see here) but you’ll effectively also get a free entry to the aforementioned big-money FanTeam Fantasy game for the Euros.

FOUR STEPS TO £200k

Both new and existing FFS members can claim this offer provided they are opening a new account with FanTeam. All you need to do to take advantage of the deal is:

  1. Sign up as a new FFS Premium Member (annual subscription only, you can’t yet do this with monthly sub) for the 2021/22 season using this link (N.B. If you are an existing member you don’t need to do anything here, the offer will apply to your next renewal).
  2. Once you’ve signed up, then register for a FanTeam EURO 2020 £20 ticket using this link (*currently for new FanTeam depositors only) and pick your team.
  3. Once this is done, email us at: fanteam@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk with your Fantasy Football Scout Membership username and your FanTeam username.
  4. When we’ve verified this data with FanTeam, we will refund the entry fee of £20 back into the bank account that you used to register with Fantasy Football Scout if you’re a new user (typically we’ll aim to do this within three working days).
For existing FFS members:

For those who still have time remaining on their FFS annual Premium Membership and would like to take advantage of this deal, at the point of your next FFS subscription renewal, we will either refund the subscription fee (as above) or extend your Membership without cost for a further year.

Existing FanTeam members:

Whilst existing FanTeam customers sadly can’t take advantage of the refund offer at this point, you can still enter the FanTeam Euro 2020 competition with a chance to win a share of the £1m prize pool.

Full T&C’s are outlined below, so please check them out below.

What do I get as an FFS Premium Member?

Does early FPL team news really provide an advantage?

Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership benefits include:

  • Full access to the Premium Members Area with all existing and new tools
  • Extensive OPTA data on all FPL players, both current and from the last 10 seasons
  • PLUS: Opta data on Euro 2020 qualifiers and the tournament itself
  • Over 150 exclusive Premium Member articles
  • The full “Season Ticker” fixture analysis tool
  • Pre-Season and Weekly Player Projections (predictions)
  • The “Rate My Team” tool to guide selections
  • Tailored OPTA powered stats tables
  • Expected Goals (xG) and Expected Assists (xA) data
  • A powerful player comparison tool
  • The custom stats table creator
  • New Flat-Track Bully and ‘Per 90’ features
  • Extra Premium Members analysis in all of our Scout Notes for Premier League games
  • Enhanced Pro Pundits content
  • UEFA European Championship 2020 qualifying data
  • Support the site!
  • Plus ALL the free Members benefits and MORE to come in 21/22

Fan Team FFS Offer – Terms and conditions

You must have an annual Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership for the 2021/22 season to claim this offer. Due to the model involved we cannot offer it at this time for monthly premium members.

*At present the cash back offer applies to new FanTeam depositors only, if you already have a FanTeam account or have already deposited then you will not be eligible. We are exploring ways to extend that and will notify if that changes.

You must be over 18 and have your own valid credit/debit card to participate.

You must supply Fantasy Football Scout with both your FFS and FanTeam username to be eligible for the cashback.

For those taking out a new annual FFS Membership, or for those renewing, whilst we will aim to refund all monies within three working daysthis is a manual process, so there may be a delay in up to 10 days after sending your email before you are credited with the cashback. Existing members will have their refund issued at their next renewal.

As usual, standard FFS terms and conditions will apply to this offer and Membership.

The FanTeam game and all dealings with FanTeam are subject to their terms and conditions, please contact their support for more.

BeGambleAware.org

Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know have trouble with gambling please visit begambleaware.org to seek additional help and information.

321 Comments Post a Comment
  1. money face bandwagon
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    kane or ronaldo?

    Open Controls
    1. hullcityfan
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Ronaldo

      Open Controls
    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Kane. Ronaldo not what he was.

      Open Controls
    3. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Ronaldo this week kane next

      Open Controls
  2. Fitzroy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    58 mins ago

    Is anyone else rolling the dice on Zinchenko?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      He’s another one I’d love to have, but not enough room. I have Rodriguez and Cancelo. I’d love Gosens and Zinchenko too, but I’d have to sacrifice a midfielder for fodder.

      The more I’m thinking about it, though……………

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Next week

      Open Controls
    3. Kun Tozser
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  3. KING KOUNDER
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Will we know the Italy lineup 1 hour before the kickoff ?

    Open Controls
    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  4. Bonus magnet
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Spinazzola or Bastoni

    Who will start?

    Pick Chiesa or Insigne

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Spiny and Insigne.

      Open Controls
    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I really hope Bastoni doesnt start. thats just game breaking

      Open Controls
  5. CornerTakenQuicklyOrigi
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    Lukaku, Depay, Weghorst
    Erkisen, F.Torres, Insigne, Berardi
    Spinazzola Maehle Wijndal
    Hradecky
    Bachmann, P.Torres, Olmo, Cancelo

    How stupid is this out of 10 stupids? Setup for MD1&2, LL MD3

    Open Controls
  6. Milkman Bruno
      56 mins ago

      Hmmm now I’m getting twitching last minute.

      A) Dias and Simon
      Or
      B) Alba and 5m gk

      Open Controls
      1. fricky_
          1 min ago

          alba, schmeichel

          Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        56 mins ago

        Okay I'm at my final team until the lineups are announce. Oh wait, so 15 minutes then.

        Hradecky Bachmann
        Spinazzola Maehle Alioski Ristovski Cancelo(5)
        Insigne(1) Berardi Eriksen(2) Elmas Forres
        Poulsen Depay(3) Lewandowski(4)

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          48 mins ago

          Chip strategy: Yes.

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          48 mins ago

          1hr 15mins 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            45 mins ago

            Good to see double N. Macedonia at back 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 5 Years
              42 mins ago

              The most nailed players in my squad

              Open Controls
        3. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          48 mins ago

          Oh it's another hour more. Great. A well-settled team then!

          Open Controls
        4. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          43 mins ago

          Hmm, considering dowgrading Forres to Carrasco though...

          Open Controls
      3. hullcityfan
        • 6 Years
        55 mins ago

        I’ve ended up with a juicy front 3 of Ronaldo Lewandowski Immobile

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Tastiness indeed.

          Open Controls
        2. Milkman Bruno
            5 mins ago

            Kane, Lukaku and Ronaldo here

            Open Controls
          • ffs casual
              just now

              Depay, Petkovic and Szalai here

              Open Controls
          • Better Call Raul
            • 1 Year
            54 mins ago

            Has anyone come up with a better GK pair for 8.5m?

            I'm on Cakir and Hradecky but tempted to go for Bachmann + Hra even though they start on same day.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              29 mins ago

              Depends on your chip strategy. I'd fish for 0.5m if you don't intend to LL in 2 and go Bachmann + Cakir

              Open Controls
              1. PompeyUpNorth!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                27 mins ago

                Agreed

                Open Controls
            2. Nice1Cyrille
              • 9 Years
              15 mins ago

              They don't start the same day, Hradecky 12th, Bachmann 13th

              Open Controls
          • Ragabolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            53 mins ago

            Noob question but timezones got me confused: how many hours till the deadline and till the Italy game?

            Open Controls
            1. Richarlidad
              • 3 Years
              29 mins ago

              2 hours 15 minutes

              Open Controls
            2. PompeyUpNorth!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              29 mins ago

              2 hours 9 mins 10 seconds

              Open Controls
              1. PompeyUpNorth!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                28 mins ago

                Mine is more accurate defo ...

                Open Controls
            3. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              29 mins ago

              2 hours and 10 minutes from now.

              Open Controls
            4. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              28 mins ago

              2hrs 10mins

              Open Controls
            5. Ragabolly
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              28 mins ago

              Thanks a lot! So the deadline is not one hour before KO?

              Open Controls
              1. PompeyUpNorth!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                26 mins ago

                No it’s not

                Open Controls
                1. Ragabolly
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers 🙂

                  Open Controls
          • Better Call Raul
            • 1 Year
            50 mins ago

            If I sub someone in and they don't play will my original player come back on at the end of the gameweek?

            Open Controls
            1. Jambot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              No

              Open Controls
          • Prison Mike
            • 5 Years
            50 mins ago

            Best option lads?

            A) Grealish & Wijdnal

            B) Carrasco & Dumfries

            Open Controls
            1. fricky_
                just now

                b

                Open Controls
            2. Edge
              • 11 Years
              49 mins ago

              CRON, Lukaku, Depay
              F.Torres, F.Chiesa, G.Wijnald
              Spinaz, P.Torres, J.Denayer, O. Wijnhdal
              Hradecky

              Vaclik, Kjaer, Mount, Nego

              G2G?

              Open Controls
            3. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              48 mins ago

              Got 1.5 to upgrade...

              A. Yazici -> Mount
              B. Denayer -> Cancelo
              C. Denayer -> Bonucci
              C. Bachmann -> Donnarumma

              Open Controls
              1. fricky_
                  1 min ago

                  Bonucci

                  Open Controls
              2. Hart-ake
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                47 mins ago

                Which one:

                a) Immobile and Carrasco
                b) Insigne and Schick

                Open Controls
              3. BrutalLogiC
                • 5 Years
                47 mins ago

                no prices rises in this game right?

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Right

                  Open Controls
                2. Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  22 mins ago

                  Yes starting MD3

                  Open Controls
              4. svgcr
                • 9 Years
                47 mins ago

                Last minute doubts:

                Carrasco or Malivnoski and why?

                Got Lukaku also.

                Open Controls
                1. jayzico
                  • 10 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Malin. Best in team. Better odds for more goas than doubtful for 90 mins carrasco

                  Open Controls
                  1. jayzico
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    goals obv

                    Open Controls
                2. Hart-ake
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Carrasco

                  Open Controls
              5. Do I Not Like Orange
                • 8 Years
                45 mins ago

                Which players have never left your team since draft #1? Lukaku, Ronaldo & Eriksen for me.

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  Everyone has left my draft, currently its clean slate again. Starting again, sigh...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Actually Rodriguez and Alioski have been in all drafts.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Dr. Rog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    the mighty Hdarecky
                    and the Torres's

                    Open Controls
                2. Richarlidad
                  • 3 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  I think just Lukaku ha. Maybe Denayer too.

                  Open Controls
                3. Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  elmas
                  Alioski
                  cr7

                  Open Controls
                4. fricky_
                    30 mins ago

                    Depay, Mæhle and Ferran Torres

                    Open Controls
                    1. fricky_
                        2 mins ago

                        and lukaku ofc

                        Open Controls
                    2. Deulofail
                      • 5 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      Hradecky, Bachmann, Alioski, Insigne

                      Open Controls
                  • AD2110
                    • 3 Years
                    45 mins ago

                    Not seeing many Bruno picks? Surely a nice placeholder for de bruyne?

                    Open Controls
                    1. bso
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      I have him.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Richarlidad
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      First time owning him today. Couldn't shake the feeling of Jota being subbed.

                      Open Controls
                  • Najj
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    41 mins ago

                    1) Hradecky + Donnarumma
                    2) Cakir + Bachmann

                    Which one is better? LL MD2

                    Open Controls
                    1. fricky_
                        just now

                        imo 2

                        Open Controls
                    2. Dr. Rog
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      40 mins ago

                      good streaming sites for tonights game?

                      i dont do bbc

                      Open Controls
                      1. Good Times
                        • 7 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        https://reddt11.soccerstreams-100.com/

                        Open Controls
                        1. Dr. Rog
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          1 min ago

                          cheers!

                          Open Controls
                    3. rrcmc
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      37 mins ago

                      Hi; does anyone know why McGinn wasnt in the last Scot vs NED match?

                      Open Controls
                      1. rrcmc
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Found it. Not risking the rest of squad (even though they had tested -ve a few times) as they had been in contact with a player who had tested positive

                        Open Controls
                    4. bso
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      36 mins ago

                      Wijndal Alioski or Hinteregger?

                      Open Controls
                    5. Dr. Agabuse
                      • 8 Years
                      34 mins ago

                      Will Meunier or Castagne play?

                      Open Controls
                    6. Vlad Tepes
                      • 4 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      Thoughts on Kruul as GK?

                      Open Controls
                    7. Richarlidad
                      • 3 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      Double danish defence or spread the 4.5 defenders around completely?

                      Open Controls
                    8. Dr. Agabuse
                      • 8 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      Will Carrasco start beyond game 1?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Neves say Neves
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        nein

                        Open Controls
                    9. Tigers Time
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      I'm playing in the Fanteam comp not the official UEFA Euro comp - most of the comments here are are about the UEFA comp which is confusing due to the different rules.
                      Is anybody else here playing in the Fanteam comp?
                      It would be nice if there was a way of talking about Fanteam teams in a separate comment section - maybe a 'Hot Topics' thread?

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.