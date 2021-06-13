Most Fantasy hopes are pinned on the Netherlands in Sunday’s third and final European Championship tie, with Oranje in action against Ukraine in Amsterdam.
Kick-off in this Group C match is at 20:00 BST.
Only two of Ukraine’s starting XI – Oleksandr Zinchenko (€5.5m) and Ruslan Malinovskiy (€7.0m) – have ownerships in excess of 1% in the official UEFA EURO 2020 game.
The main interest for us Fantasy managers is in Frank de Boer’s side, with Memphis Depay (€10.0m) the most popular player on show.
The Lyon man sits in almost one in four Fantasy squads and is the fifth most-owned forward overall.
Not all of the in-demand Dutchmen make de Boer’s line-up, however.
Matthijs de Ligt (€5.5m) isn’t in the matchday squad as he works his way back from a groin injury, while fellow defender Owen Wijndal (€4.5m) is only on the bench.
Both of these stoppers had double-digit ownerships.
As previously reported, Tim Krul (€4.5m) – selected by 9% of Fantasy managers – has to play second fiddle to Maarten Stekelenburg (€4.5m).
Wout Weghorst (€7.0m) starts up front alonside Depay, with Georginio Wijnaldum (€8.0m) part of a three-man central midfield.
Zinchenko – listed as a defender by UEFA – is in his usual central midfield role for his country, with West Ham United’s Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.5m) part of the Ukraine front three.
Netherlands XI: Stekelenburg, Dumfries, Timber, De Vrij, Blind, Van Aanholt, De Roon, Wijnaldum, F. de Jong, Weghorst, Depay.
Ukraine XI: Bushchan, Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko, Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskiy, Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Zubkov.
STRATEGY
just now
