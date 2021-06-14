We’ve got all the Fantasy talking points from Monday’s trilogy of European Championship matches, with Spain among the teams in action.

Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic

Goals : Patrik Schick (€8.0m) x2

: Patrik Schick (€8.0m) x2 Assists: Vladimir Coufal (€5.0m)

Low-owned forward Patrik Schick (€8.0m) moved joint-top of the embryonic leading goalscorers’ chart with a brace against Scotland in the early kick-off.

Schick sat in fewer than 1% of Fantasy squads ahead of Monday’s clash in Glasgow but hit a double-digit haul in the Czech Republic’s 2-0 win, nodding home a Vladimir Coufal (€5.0m) cross before superbly chipping a backpedalling David Marshall (€4.5m) from the halfway line.

Coufal’s club team-mate Tomas Soucek (€6.5m) would have been able to claim the assist for Schick’s second goal had this been Fantasy Premier League but, due to the quirks of the EURO 2020 Fantasy game, the West Ham midfielder was denied any points – presumably because his touch was recorded as a block rather than a pass:

Schick was a threat all game, extending Marshall before opening the scoring, but it was Scotland who posed a more sustained goal threat, registering twice as many shots in the box (14 v 7) as their opponents.

While the Czech Republic made good use of their half-chances, Steve Clarke’s were wasteful with their clear-cut openings.

Lyndon Dykes (€6.5m) was particularly profligate, twice firing straight at Tomas Vaclik (€5.0m) when well placed, while the dangerous Andrew Robertson (€5.5m) saw a shot tipped over, Jack Hendry (€4.5m) hit the bar and Tomas Kalas (€4.5m) came perilously close to putting through his own goal.

Che Adams (€6.5m), only a substitute for this clash, will be hoping that Dykes’ wastefulness bodes well for his first-team chances against England this Friday, while the injured Kieran Tierney (€5.0m) may also be back to face the Auld Enemy.

Clarke said of the Arsenal defender:

He’s had a niggle during the week. He’s not ready for this one, but hopefully the next one.

SPAIN 0-0 SWEDEN

Spain were frustrated by Sweden in Seville despite dominating the Group E contest from start to finish.

Luis Enrique’s hosts had more than four times as many shots as their opponents and over 85% of possession but couldn’t find a way past Robin Olsen (€5.0m), who made five stops in all.

Above: Touch heatmaps for Spain (left) and Sweden (right). No team has had fewer touches in the final third in EURO 2020 so far than the Swedes.

Profligate finishing was even more to blame than inspired goalkeeping, however, with Alvaro Morata (€9.0m) – preferred to Gerard Moreno (€6.5m) up top – fluffing his lines when one on one in the first half.

Ferran Torres (€8.0m) also failed to reward Fantasy interest, not managing a single shot in the box before being replaced midway through the second half.

There were at least welcome clean sheets for both sides’ defences, with the budget Pau Torres (€4.5m), the second-most owned defender in the official EURO 2020 Fantasy game, among those to bank shut-out points.

It could have been even worse for Spain; despite their almost complete supremacy, they conceded arguably the two best chances of the night.

Forward Alexander Isak (€8.0m) saw a close-range effort deflect off the post, while Marcus Berg (€8.5m) miskicked from six yards out after being teed up by his strike partner.

POLAND 1-2 SLOVAKIA

Goals : Karol Linetty (€6.5m) | Wojciech Szczesny (€5.0m) own-goal, Milan Skriniar (€5.0m)

: Karol Linetty (€6.5m) | Wojciech Szczesny (€5.0m) own-goal, Milan Skriniar (€5.0m) Assists: Maciej Rybus (€5.0m)| Robert Mak (€7.0m), Marek Hamsik (€8.0m)

Any Fantasy managers who gambled on Robert Lewandowski (€11.5m) with the armband in Matchday 1 will be left sweating on Tuesday’s action after the premium forward blanked in Russia.

France v Germany and, more likely, Hungary v Portugal represent the final two chances for Fantasy bosses to bag a captaincy haul before Matchday 2 begins in midweek.

Not for the first time in a major tournament, Poland failed to match expectations.

The shot count may read 17-11 in their favour but they didn’t manage a single effort on target in the first half, with Lewandowski largely kept quiet.

Poland’s only real moment of quality led to Karol Linetty‘s (€6.5m) leveller but a red card dished out to Grzegorz Krychowiak (€6.0m) stalled their second-half momentum.

Slovakia had taken the lead when a deflected Robert Mak (€7.0m) shot bounced in off Wojciech Szczesny (€5.0m) via the post, with a fine turn and effort from defender Milan Skriniar (€5.0m) sealing the win following a set-piece situation.

