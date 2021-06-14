10
  1. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    The rules say there are 2 free transfers per MD during group stages. And if you do not use 1 you can carry to next MD.

    If you play LL in MD 2 do you get 3 free transfers in MD 3 ( carrying MD 1 unused free transfer ) or similar to playing FH in fpl do you lose the carry forward and therefore just have 2 free transfers for MD 3? Having 3 free transfers would make it eato navigate MD 3 without using WC

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      * eato is easier!!

    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      No. Just 2 transfers.

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      i think the consensus is no rolling of xfers through a chip.

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks

  2. svgcr
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is Nego likely to play? I would have to sub him for a 2pts player.
    Stick or switch?

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Probably won't start. Twist it's only 2 points.

    2. Chilli Heatwave
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’m bringing him in for a 1 point player

    3. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      In the same boat and I’m not bringing him on. I don’t think he’ll start and good chance he only gets 2 points if he does.

  3. Chilli Heatwave
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    So glad I have Ronaldo to twist to... was hoping it wouldn’t go to last day though

