  1. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is Carrasco nailed?

    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not with Hazard & KDB back.

  2. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Meunier or Stones/Walker on LL?

  3. Avery
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Will be interested to see how the front 3 of Germany do today
    Gnabry €9.5 mid
    Müller €9m fwd
    Havertz €9 mid

    Considering Eriksen > Havertz

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      I have always liked Gnabry a lot. Dunno how he played this season tbh but looking forward seeing him play.

