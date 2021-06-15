Liverpool’s Diogo Jota (€8.5m) is preferred to Joao Felix (€8.5m) for Portugal’s EURO 2020 opener away to Hungary in Budapest.

Jota, as is the case in FPL, is classed as a midfielder in the tournament’s official game and the ex-Wolves man will form part of either a front three or front four, depending on the deployment of Bruno Fernandes (€10.5m).

With an ownership figure of 26%, the Manchester United midfielder is the third most-owned Portugal player.

Plenty of Fantasy managers will be twisting their captain’s armband onto Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.0m), who sits in 29% of squads, this evening. That trio are set to be joined in attack by Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (€8.5m).

Silva’s club colleague Ruben Dias (€6.0m) is the most-owned Portugal asset, however, with a huge 39% of managers opting for the centre-back. He begins in defence alongside Pepe (€5.0m).

With Joao Cancelo now out of the Portugal squad due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Wolves defender Nelson Semedo (€5.0m) is drafted in at right-back.

On the opposite side of the defence, the experienced Raphael Guerreiro (€6.5m) is preferred to bargain option Nuno Mendes (€4.5m).

For Hungary, the 34%-owned budget midfielder Loic Nego (€4.0m) only makes the bench.

Any EURO 2020 Fantasy managers who had planned to substitute in the Hungarian may now prefer to stick with whoever they were going to replace. Roland Varga (€5.0m) is also on the bench in Budapest.

Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Botka, Orban, Attila Szalai; Lovrencsics, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schafer, Fiola; Adam Szalai, Sallai.

Portugal XI: Patricio; Guerreiro, Pepe, Dias, Semedo; B Fernandes, Carvalho, Danilo Pereira; Jota, Ronaldo, B Silva.

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards

STRATEGY

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £25.00. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £3.99. A FREE trial is now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT