Roberto Mancini has made one enforced change to his Italy XI for the Azzurri’s clash with Switzerland.

A calf injury means Alessandro Florenzi (€6.0m) has had to be replaced by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.0m) at right-back.

Othewise it’s as you were for Italy as the attacking trio of Lorenzo Insigne (€8.5m), Ciro Immobile (€10.0m) and Domenico Berardi (€6.0m) continue up front.

Despite promising sounds during the week, injury doubt Marco Verratti (€6.5m) is not part of the Italy matchday squad along with Florenzi.

Leonardo Spinazzola (€5.5m), a popular ‘Limitless’ pick, holds off the challenge of Chelsea defender Emerson (€5.5m) to start again at left-back.

Switzerland are unchanged from their 1-1 draw with Wales, so Breel Embolo (€8.0m) – who netted in Matchday 1 – again partners Haris Seferovic (€8.5m) in a two-man forward line.

Liverpool squad player Xherdan Shaqiri (€7.0m), who is Switzerland’s most-selected asset at 3%, will play just behind that pairing.

Midfielder Denis Zakaria (€5.0m), who is owned by 2% of Fantasy managers, remains a substitute.

Ricardo Rodriguez (€5.5m), the expected Swiss penalty taker, again starts at left wing-back.

Italy XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Spinazzola, Chiellini, Bonucci, Di Lorenzo; Locatelli, Jorginho, Barella; Insigne, Immobile, Berardi.

Switzerland XI (3-4-1-2): Sommer; Akanji, Schar, Elvedi; Rodriguez, Xhaka, Freuler, Mbabu; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferovic.

