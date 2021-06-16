75
  1. dark91
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Insigne needs to justify me bringing him in for Berardi. Still 60 mins left though

  2. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    LocallikaLampard

  3. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Italy so so good.

    1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Bellisimo

  4. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Come on Jorginho!

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I knew loading up on the penalty takers at this tournament would pay off!

  5. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    This Italian side seems like a family. The respect they have for Chiellini and the way the goal was celebrated. Nice to see.

  6. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    So LLMD2 surely must WCMD3? My team looks dreadful.

  7. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sergio Ramos has left Real Madrid.

    Could be a great free signing for a few seasons.

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      He'd be an absolute roller coaster to own in FPL.

      Clean sheet, goal, red all in a game.

    2. Isco Disco
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Source?
      I don't see it anywhere on the official site. Looks like you're just spreading the rumors.
      I won't be surprised it he does leave us

      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        https://twitter.com/fabrizioromano/status/1405244977614143491?s=24

    3. Joey Tribbiani
        1 min ago

        Pls come to PL

    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Italy to win the whole thing I reckon

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Should meet Belgium in QF, will be a real test.

      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        You can have 8 players from each team for the final. Going to be a really hard call on which 3 Italians to leave out.

    5. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Spinna misses

    6. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ahhh Spinner...

    7. DrexciyaXI
        1 min ago

        I knew Chielini had a goal in him so I made him captain in my LL team and went crazy when he scored!!! Then the goal gets disallowed, then he goes off after 24 minutes. Rollercoaster.

      • BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Im not a Mourinhio hater by any means, but I can't see Spinna being a player he makes good use off

