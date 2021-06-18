120
  1. Joey Tribbiani
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Did the ref just end the game at 2m40sec, when the minimum added time was 3 mins?

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yep! Sonofa...

        1. Joey Tribbiani
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Perisic was just gonna whip it in the box...

      2. bring_on _the_fantasy
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Sun Dream Team...

        Who do you think will do better tonight?

        Shaw or James?

        James will be up against Robinson right?

        1. bring_on _the_fantasy
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Sorry, Robertson

      3. JJeyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        57 mins ago

        Perisic and forsberg have given me a good start today both low owned too.

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          U had them from the start or used a chip

          1. JJeyy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Wildcard

        2. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          I took Perisic out last minute for pogba..

      4. Nightcrawler
        • 2 Years
        55 mins ago

        Sterling Kane Pickford check

        LOVE to see it oh yes we do

      5. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        53 mins ago

        Disappointed not to see Grealish start today, but I'm sure Southgate and Holland have good reasons.

        Come on England! 😀

        1. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Not sure why he couldn’t slot in place of Mount?

          1. bring_on _the_fantasy
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Mount is key, would be in instead of Sterling if anyone.

          2. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I'm sure there's something, whether it's pressing intensity or ball retention or something we're not qualified to understand.

            We're certainly not underestimating the Scots. Would be nice to able to rotate against the Czechs and maybe give some minutes for Hendo and Maguire, so a win is important today.

      6. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        51 mins ago

        Spurs have dropped another bollock with this whole Gattuso thing, so embarrassing for them

        Fonseca deal is apparently dead in the water now too

        You’d have to imagine Kane & Son both can’t get out of there quickly enough, could be 5 years before they even make the top 4 again

        Levy has a lot to answer for

        1. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          City, Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool will be the top 4 for years to come. Can’t see anyone breaking in

      7. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        49 mins ago

        Donna
        Spinna Alba Torres Gosens Winjdal
        Perisic Berardi De Bruyne Olmo Gnabry
        Muller Malen Yaremchuk

        Originally had Rebic/Yarmolenko but Rebic was very poor today…

        Thoughts?

        1. Earwicker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          I have same defence and most of your forwards/mids. Had Malen in but now changed for Gravenberch instead.

      8. Sanchit
        • 5 Years
        49 mins ago

        Any idea how the price rises work in Euro?
        What time do they change and do transfers indicate them?

        1. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Looks pretty random to me..

      9. bring_on _the_fantasy
        • 10 Years
        45 mins ago

        1. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Shaw..

      10. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        I noticed Mourinho this morning on talksport saying that certain players in the French squad play far better at International level than at club level.. I wonder which exact player he was referring too?? Haha

        1. ivantys
            40 mins ago

            Lloris

          • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            38 mins ago

            Interviewer should have asked him what does that say about Deschamps man-management compared to certain club managers

            1. Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              True, he really praised Deschamp, but said he does not like him after Porto beat Monaco 3-0

        2. JohnnyRev7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          30 mins ago

          New post:

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/06/18/shaw-james-drafted-in-at-full-back-for-england/

