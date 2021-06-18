Patrik Schick (€8.2m), one of two EURO 2020 Fantasy players who had a double rise in price this week, starts up front for the Czech Republic against Croatia this afternoon.

The striker scored a brace against Scotland in a 2-0 win during Matchday 1, including an audacious lob from just inside the Scottish half.

The only change to the Czech side will please Fantasy managers, as the 6%-owned Tomas Holes (€4.5m) is drafted into midfield in place of Alex Kral (€5.5m).

West Ham United pair Tomas Soucek (€6.5m) and Vladimir Coufal (€5.1m) are set to line up in central midfield and at right-back respectively.

“We know the Croatians will be strong on the ball but we will try to be positive and apply high pressing at some phases of the game to cause them trouble. We shall see how we will succeed with this.” – Czech Republic head coach Jaroslav Silhavy

For Croatia, ex-Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren (€5.0m) is fit to start, with Duje Caleta-Car (€5.0m) dropping out.

Marcelo Brozovic (€6.5m), who is reportedly carrying a knee problem, also drops to the bench in favour of Josip Brekalo (€7.0m).

The Croatia XI is otherwise the same as the one which lost 1-0 to England as Luka Modric (€8.5m), Ivan Perisic (€8.5m) and Ante Rebic (€7.0m) all start.

“They are a good team, organised. They are dominant in terms of their running. They have a couple of good individuals but despite that, I think that if we play well you’ll be saying much the same about us. So we are focused on ourselves and our game, and we’re not scared.” – Ivan Perisic

Manager Zlatko Dalic appears to have opted for a slightly more attacking 4-2-3-1 with Brozovic out of the side, as Andre Kramaric (€6.5m) looks set to operate directly behind Rebic.

Croatia XI (4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Gvardiol, Vida, Lovren, Vrsaljko; Kovacic, Modric; Brekalo, Kramaric, Perisic; Rebic.

Czech Republic XI (4-2-3-1): Vaclik; Boril, Celustka, Kalas, Coufal; Soucek, Holes; Jankto, Darida, Masopust; Schick.

