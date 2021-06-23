75
  1. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Guys, how to use 'per 90' tools?
    Where is the button?
    Any link ?
    Thanks in advance..

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      was just playing around myself.

      Under player stats choose a position.

      On the filter option there's a "Per 90" tick box on the far right.
      That should change all stats displayed to per 90 when you apply the filter.

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        The values change to blue text so you know it's worked.

  2. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Laporte G
    MorenoA

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Dubravka AA

  3. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Laporte to Alba worked out well then

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      ouch.
      bad luck.
      Spain look pretty good for the clean sheet - but I've got Simon so I assume something will go wrong.

  4. Nightcrawler
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Points keep on coming

    72 with Moreno 2nd half, Simon potential cleanie, Gnabry, Gosends, Hummels to go

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      wowsers. that's a hell of score. nice work.
      did you end up benching any returns?

  5. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    I give up on this Euro one now (Morata and P Torres owner)

    1. Hillmountain
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Could be worse - could be me. I have Morata, but I also have Simon, Gosens, Gnabry and Havertz left on the bench and Marshall as a punt captain. Made my changes before the deadline but either didnt confirm or things bugged out.

  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    VVD going to be ready for gwk1?

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      given he's not playing now he'll for sure play in the pre-season to test it out. so we should know before gw1.

  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Has Dubravka got a bet on Spain?

