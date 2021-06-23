Owned by 28% of EURO 2020 Fantasy managers, Pau Torres (€4.6m) has been dropped by Luis Enrique for Spain’s clash with Slovakia this afternoon.
He is joined on the bench by namesake Ferran Torres (€8.0m), with the Manchester City winger out of the starting XI for the second consecutive game.
It is Ferran’s clubmate Eric Garcia (€4.5m) who takes the place of Pau Torres, with Enrique opting for a City double-up in central defence as Aymeric Laporte (€6.1m) keeps his place.
Sergio Busquets (€5.5m) returns to the line-up after Covid-19 kept him out of the first two matchdays, while Pablo Sarabia (€6.5m) is preferred to Dani Olmo (€7.0m) in attack.
He joins forwards Alvaro Morata (€9.1m) and Gerard Moreno (€6.6m) in Enrique’s front three, with the latter expected to again operate from the left-hand side.
The fourth and final change for Spain sees Chelsea stalwart Cesar Azpilicueta (€5.0m) replace Marcos Llorente (€5.0m) at right-back.
Slovakia have reverted to their Matchday 1 line-up, with Jakub Hromada (€5.0m) and Lukas Haraslin (€6.0m) both recalled.
In the day’s other early game, Sweden make one change as Robin Quaison (€7.5m) replaces Marcus Berg (€8.5m) up front.
Poland also make one alteration to their XI as Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder (€5.9m) drops out in favour of Grzegorz Krychowiak (€5.9m).
Robert Lewandowski (€11.5m) leads the Poland line, while budget defender Tymoteusz Puchacz (€4.0m) earns a second start at left wing-back.
Sweden XI: Olsen; Augustinsson, Danielson, Lindelof, Lustig; Forsberg, Olsson, Ekdal, S Larsson; Isak, Quaison.
Poland XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Glik, Bereszynski; Puchacz, Klich, Krychowiak, Jozwiak; Zielinski, Swiderski; Lewandowski.
Slovakia XI: Dubravka; Hubocan, Skriniar, Satka, Pekarik; Mak, Hromada, Kucka, Haraslin; Hamsik; Duda.
Spain XI: Simon; Alba, Laporte, Garcia, Azpilicueta; Pedri, Busquets, Koke; Moreno, Morata, Sarabia.
STRATEGY
