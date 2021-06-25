115
115 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Deulofail
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Here's the perfect balance you're looking for

    4 x Netherlands
    3 x Italy
    2 x Spain, Denmark
    1 x Belgium, Sweden, Germany, France

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      1 France?

      They are favourites to reach the Final.

      Open Controls
    2. AC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      4 Netherlands seems overkill unless you are convinced they are off to the final. 2 Spain is interesting as a differential

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Gotta put eggs somewhere!

        Open Controls
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Stones Maguire Tripps

      Open Controls
    4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      4 in Holland is risky to say the least. Not convinced with them at all

      Open Controls
    5. Milkman Bruno
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I currently have:

        4 Italy
        4 Netherlands
        3 Spain
        1 French
        1 Ukraine
        1 Swedish

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
            14 mins ago

            I have 2 Denmark as good value -Is that too much?

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
                3 mins ago

                No, I don’t mind 2 Denmark.

                Open Controls
                1. Finding Timo
                    1 min ago

                    Maehle & dam?

                    Open Controls
          • Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            Arsenal's first PL game 2021?

            ................... [Ryan] .....................
            ......... Holding ....... Gabriel .........
            Saka .......... [White] ....... Tierney.
            .............ESR ........ Partey ...........
            ....Pepe ....... Auba ....... Martinelli

            [Onana], Saliba, Mari, [Lokonga], Chambers, [Lamptey], [Bertrand], Nelson, Balogun, [Mystery CM]

            Lots of players to (try and) say goodbye to: Leno, Luiz, Mavropanos, Cedric, Bellerin, Xhaka, Torreira, Guendouzi, Elneny, Willock, Ceballos, Willian, Lacazette, Nketiah 😐

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              *2021/22 😆

              Open Controls
            2. Differential (c)
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 1 min ago

              Do you think you're signing a new CAM? And if so, I assume ESR is the one who makes way?
              And if not, ESR looking a decently nailed option?

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 48 mins ago

                If not, I think ESR will play 8-10 games out of 10. If a new CAM comes in, it depends a bit on their profile. It could take reduce ESR's start rate to maybe 6-10 games out of 10, but remeber that he played most of his games on the left last season due Odegaard at CAM (and a game or two at 'false 9') and that was ahead of one of Arsenal's best players, Martinelli.

                It's tough to say, because Arteta like versitile players and adapting the level of directness and creativity from side to side and vertically, so multiple players can rotate in circles from CAM to RM to ST/False 9 to LM to 8 to box-to-box to CAM. Buendia, for example, would have bee a player that could have played multiple positions.

                Open Controls
            3. Milkman Bruno
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Optimistic to think Brighton will give Arsenal both Lamptey and White??

                Open Controls
                1. Inazuma X1
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Duh *arsenal fan* duh

                  Open Controls
                2. Deulofail
                  • 5 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  I think Brighton will expect some money in exhange

                  Open Controls
            4. Deulofail
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 7 mins ago

              Where is everyone?

              Open Controls
              1. Flair
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                Waiting for the Euro Fantasy drafts to go away

                Open Controls
              2. Slouch87
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                Getting a life.

                Open Controls
              3. Slouch87
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 17 mins ago

                Edit. Either getting a life or finishing their last year in junior school.

                Open Controls
            5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 1 min ago

              Evening all!! Anyone care to run their eyes over limited transfers round of 16 team, advice welcomed!! 0.3 in the bank!!
              Stekelenburg Lloris
              Spinna Maehle Dumfries Kimpembe Alaba
              Bale Wijnaldum Berardi Forsberg

              Open Controls
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 43 mins ago

                *Pogba
                Depay Lukaku Benzema

                Cheers all!!!

                Open Controls
              2. AC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                Solid team, I’m not keen on 4 Netherlands as per above. Bale is interesting punt. I’ve gone Hojberg over Alaba as there is more potential I think for Denmark than Austria.

                Open Controls
            6. Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 47 mins ago

              Choose:

              A) KDB & Immobile
              B) Mbappe & Insigne

              Have Benzema.

              Open Controls
              1. Disco Stu
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                A. Mbappe has one goal in his last 8 for France

                Open Controls
              2. KGFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 45 mins ago

                A - better balance esp since you got Benz

                Open Controls
            7. DV8R
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              Which combo to play? Also still have WC intact.

              A) KDB + Kulsevski + Damsgaard
              B) Insigne + Forsberg + Sarabia

              Open Controls
              1. Disco Stu
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                I like A

                Open Controls
              2. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                It's a tough one. Maybe B.

                Open Controls
            8. Disco Stu
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              Need one last Defender priced at 5.2 or under.

              A. Gosens

              B. Porres

              Open Controls
              1. AC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 5 mins ago

                Gosens would be my pick

                Open Controls
              2. KGFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 5 mins ago

                B. Nailed and higher ceiling

                Open Controls
                1. KGFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Oops... meant A = Gosens

                  Open Controls
              3. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours ago

                Gosens higher ceiling and better fixtures if they go through to QFs.

                Open Controls
              4. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Its coming home so Porres

                Open Controls
            9. Lindelol
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              Lukaku or Ronaldo?

              Open Controls
              1. Cometh The Aouar...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                I'm tempted to go neither

                Open Controls
                1. Lindelol
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  Who are your 3 strikers? I am currently on Benzema, Lukaku and Depay

                  Open Controls
                  1. Cometh The Aouar...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 7 mins ago

                    Exactly the same. I think I'm going to change Lukaku to Immobile. The Italian's minutes per chance is significantly better to Lukaku 17.1 to 37.7. He also beats Depay and Benzema on that stat for goal threat.

                    Open Controls
              2. AC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                Ronaldo, I can’t watch him score again and not have him

                Open Controls
                1. Lindelol
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 4 mins ago

                  same 🙁

                  Open Controls
            10. Disco Stu
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              Thoughts and criticisms?

              Donny/Stek

              Maehle/Dumfries/Spin/Gosens/Porres

              KDB/Berardi/Forsberg/Damsgaard/Wijnaldum

              Lukaku/Depay/Immobile

              Still have .5 ITB

              Open Controls
              1. Cometh The Aouar...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                An exciting pick he may be but I've just seen that Damsgaard has been subbed around 70 minute mark recently and I think this game could go the distance. Other than that I think it's a great looking team.

                Open Controls
                1. Disco Stu
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  There isn't much left at that price range for Midfielders. I could always try Hojbjerg, but he just doesn't seem as attacking

                  Open Controls
              2. Finding Timo
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  Very similar to mine although I have f Torres . Do you think Forsberg better option over him to then free up cash?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Disco Stu
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 25 mins ago

                    I have seen a couple of articles that don't have Forres in the predicted Spain starting lineup and that was enough to convince me to try Forsberg

                    Open Controls
                    1. Finding Timo
                        1 hour, 22 mins ago

                        Ok cheers maybe I will change for forsberg then

                        Open Controls
                  2. AC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 29 mins ago

                    It’s a good team, interesting to see you are going without France works as a differential

                    Open Controls
                    1. Disco Stu
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 26 mins ago

                      Scaring me a little to go with no France. Thinking maybe Benzema in for Immobile just to have cover, and if Italy and Belgium both win, that might be too tight a match to have four Italians

                      Open Controls
                      1. AC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 19 mins ago

                        If you are going 4 from Italy and 4 from Netherlands you are pretty much all in.so swapping 1 out won’t make the difference IMHO. Go with your gut.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Disco Stu
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 17 mins ago

                          Just made a few tweeks

                          Immobile > Moreno(Gives me a Captain for Monday)
                          Dammsgaard > Insigne
                          Porres > Kimpembe(Gives me a France cover)

                          Open Controls
                          1. AC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            1 hour, 9 mins ago

                            Maybe just go with the Immobile to Benzema move that gives you a decent captain for Monday

                            Open Controls
                • Ya Boi
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 19 mins ago

                  Guys, any news on Sarabia? Will he start against Croatia?

                  Open Controls
                  1. AC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Monday game so tough to get confirmation before tomorrow however looking at the last performance would be surprised that they would replace him.

                    Open Controls
                • dunas_dog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Best option ( max 6.6 m left) between

                  A Damsgaard
                  B Sarabia
                  C Anyone better you can suggest

                  Open Controls
                  1. Finding Timo
                      1 hour, 21 mins ago

                      I think b but will he play ?!

                      Open Controls
                      1. dunas_dog
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 20 mins ago

                        That’s the issue- A probably safer

                        Open Controls
                        1. Finding Timo
                            1 hour, 15 mins ago

                            Yeh maybe too much of risk than and play safe with a)

                            Open Controls
                      2. AC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 17 mins ago

                        The thing is if you don’t have a WC then you need to decide who do you think will go further as well as the player themselves

                        Open Controls
                        1. dunas_dog
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 13 mins ago

                          I think both get to QF and probably lose to France and Netherlands! Possibly Denmark more likely to cause upset as Netherlands defence not as good as France.

                          Open Controls
                          1. AC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            1 hour, 4 mins ago

                            For me Netherlands have looked leakier so I’d take the chance on Damsgaard. Also Spain have deeper bench so probably more chance Sarabia gets subbed.

                            Open Controls
                    • Deulofail
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 12 mins ago

                      About to start the Ted Lasso series. Never seen it.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Disco Stu
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 7 mins ago

                        It is wonderful, and you are starting at a perfect time as Season 2 drops July 23

                        Open Controls
                        1. Deulofail
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 54 mins ago

                          I am O for 2 on that sentence 😀

                          Open Controls
                      2. Inazuma X1
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                        Best TV series by Apple

                        Open Controls
                      3. Inazuma X1
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 9 mins ago

                        They made it to help Americans understand football

                        Open Controls
                    • Mikel Arteta
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 8 mins ago

                      Best combo ?
                      A) Pogba - Immobile
                      B) Insigne - Benzema

                      My team is:
                      Donnarumma Simon
                      Alba Spinazzola Dumfries Kimpembe Maehle
                      __ Wijnaldum Forsberg Berardi Damsgaard
                      __ Mbappe Depay

                      Open Controls
                      1. dunas_dog
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 46 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                      2. WALOR
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                    • I Member
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                      Good to go?

                      Stekelenburg, Lloris
                      Dumfries, Spinazzola, Kimpembe, Di Lorenzo, Maehle
                      KDB, Wijnaldum, Forsberg, Berardi, Damsgaard
                      Depay, Immobile, Benzema

                      Still have WC left.

                      Open Controls
                      1. AC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        Solid very nice

                        Open Controls
                    • Inazuma X1
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 11 mins ago

                      Price prediction for Sancho?

                      I say 10m

                      Open Controls
                      1. Zim0
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        58 mins ago

                        Me too

                        Open Controls
                        1. Zim0
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          56 mins ago

                          Feels weird for United to have a proper right winger after a decade. I just thought they'd never get one.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Inazuma X1
                            • 3 Years
                            55 mins ago

                            He's going to flop tbh lol

                            (I am a United fan)

                            Open Controls
                      2. Alcapaul
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        56 mins ago

                        9.5

                        Open Controls
                    • Pep Roulette
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 8 mins ago

                      Sarabia or Moreno?

                      Open Controls
                    • Milkman Bruno
                        51 mins ago

                        How does my team look? I still have my WC for the quarters.

                        Stek
                        Alba, Spinazzola, Maehle, Dumfries
                        Insigne, Wijnaldum, Berardi
                        Immobile, Benzema, Depay

                        Simon, Yarmolenko, Forsberg, Torres

                        Thanks folks

                        Open Controls
                        1. Finding Timo
                            24 mins ago

                            No KDB?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Milkman Bruno
                                19 mins ago

                                Nope

                                Open Controls
                                1. Finding Timo
                                    18 mins ago

                                    I am going KDB v leaky Portugal defence

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Milkman Bruno
                                        4 mins ago

                                        He is a great call imo

                                        Open Controls
                              • jonnybhoy
                                • 8 Years
                                50 mins ago

                                Who gets more points

                                Gnabry or F Torres?

                                Open Controls
                                1. Finding Timo
                                    3 mins ago

                                    Torres

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. jonnybhoy
                                      • 8 Years
                                      just now

                                      Cheers

                                      Open Controls
                                2. jonnybhoy
                                  • 8 Years
                                  46 mins ago

                                  Pavard to return to france line up for last 16?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Finding Timo
                                      15 mins ago

                                      I am going for Kimpembe

                                      Open Controls
                                    • I Member
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 5 Years
                                      3 mins ago

                                      I think he will but went Kimpembe for safety.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Finding Timo
                                          1 min ago

                                          Kimpembe cheaper too

                                          Open Controls
                                    • PLerix
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 4 Years
                                      45 mins ago

                                      I don’t get the love for Spain? They’ll face a rejuvinated Croatia, and then France? Or am I missing something?

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Finding Timo
                                          14 mins ago

                                          Agree I am only going p Torres as cheap

                                          Open Controls
                                        • Netley Lucas
                                          • 5 Years
                                          11 mins ago

                                          Trannies?

                                          Open Controls
                                        • I Member
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 5 Years
                                          2 mins ago

                                          No Spain players in my team.

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Finding Timo
                                              1 min ago

                                              I had f Torres too but just changed to Forsberg

                                              Open Controls
                                        • ryacoo
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 5 Years
                                          35 mins ago

                                          A) Moreno, Insigne, Sterling, Kimpembe
                                          B) Immobile, Sarabia, Forsberg, Varane

                                          Open Controls
                                        • Pep Roulette
                                          • 3 Years
                                          34 mins ago

                                          Is Sterling a safe pick?

                                          Open Controls
                                        • Worsle90
                                          • 4 Years
                                          30 mins ago

                                          Can anyone RMT (FPL) please?

                                          Schmeichel
                                          Shaw, James, Fofana, Lamptey
                                          KDB, Salah, Fernandes, Grealish
                                          Watkins, Pukki

                                          Foster, B Williams, Obafemi, Romeu

                                          Open Controls
                                        • dunas_dog
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 5 Years
                                          30 mins ago

                                          Think now settled on squad for last 16. GTG?

                                          Donnarumma
                                          Dumfries Maehle Spinazzola (1)
                                          Wijnaldum Insigne Berardi Damsgaard
                                          Lukaku Depay (2) Benzema (3)

                                          Stekelenburg Sterling (4) Kimpembe Gosens

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Rinseboy
                                            • 9 Years
                                            5 mins ago

                                            Nice prefer Forsberg over Sterling tho

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. dunas_dog
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 5 Years
                                              just now

                                              Thanks- reason for Sterling really with eye to QF - likely that England or Germany would make it to semi. But I agree he is one player not entirely happy with.

                                              Open Controls
                                          2. Mork calling Orson
                                            • 8 Years
                                            5 mins ago

                                            Similar to mine below so I like it - I went Grealish over Sterling as I don’t think Sterling has been so outstanding as to think he’ll score again, whereas Grealish looks due.
                                            That - and the fact I couldn’t afford Sterling….

                                            Open Controls
                                        • Finding Timo
                                            25 mins ago

                                            MD4 anytime scorer %

                                            Depay: 41%
                                            Mbappe: 40%
                                            Lukaku: 40%
                                            Moreno: 40%
                                            Immobile: 40%
                                            Morata: 38%
                                            Griezmann: 38%
                                            Ronaldo: 37%
                                            Kane: 36%
                                            Benzema: 35%
                                            Weghorst: 34%
                                            Berardi: 34%
                                            Malen: 33%
                                            Insigne: 32%
                                            Isak: 32%
                                            Berg: 30%

                                            Open Controls
                                          • Mork calling Orson
                                            • 8 Years
                                            23 mins ago

                                            Donna Stek
                                            Spinz Mahle Dumfries Pavard Stones
                                            Gigi Sarabia Forsberg Grealish Berardi
                                            Luka Depay Benz

                                            Backing final 4 of Netherlands(4) v England (2), France (2)v Italy(3) - with 1 each from last 8 teams Denmark, Belgium Sweden Spain as cover.

                                            Any flaws in my thinking ?

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. dunas_dog
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 5 Years
                                              just now

                                              Think you have position covered well

                                              Open Controls
                                          • Steve The Spud
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 1 Year
                                            18 mins ago

                                            I’m not even playing euro fantasy but I can tell you triple England is essential

                                            It’s coming home

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Mork calling Orson
                                              • 8 Years
                                              14 mins ago

                                              Forget price, who would your triple be ? Double up in defence ?

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. ryacoo
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 5 Years
                                                1 min ago

                                                Ignoring pice - Sterling + Stones for sure and then maybe a punt on Kane

                                                Open Controls
                                            2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                                              • 6 Years
                                              13 mins ago

                                              Finally, some reasoned advice.

                                              Open Controls
                                            3. Mork calling Orson
                                              • 8 Years
                                              just now

                                              5 shots in 3 games - I’d love Kane to score a hatrick on Tuesday but there needs to be a serious tactical switch for that to happen.

                                              Open Controls
                                          • Better Call Raul
                                            • 1 Year
                                            11 mins ago

                                            Four Italians a bad idea if no wildcard?

                                            More or less implying that you back them to beat Belgium/Portugal

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Better Call Raul
                                              • 1 Year
                                              9 mins ago

                                              Netherlands have potentially the easiest pair of games (assuming they beat Czech).

                                              Depay, Gini, Dumfries essential. Who gets the 4th spot?

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. ryacoo
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 5 Years
                                                just now

                                                Stek

                                                Open Controls
                                            2. BENOIT
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 5 Years
                                              just now

                                              Reckon they are favourites for the second match, but we all know it will be a tough game

                                              Open Controls
                                          • The Red Devil
                                            • 6 Years
                                            8 mins ago

                                            How's this? Any feedback is welcome, thrown in couple of differentials (no WC)
                                            Lloris/stekelenberg
                                            Di Lorenzo/spinazzola/maehle/Dumfries/Alba
                                            Forsberg/Gini/sarabia/kdb/Damsgaard
                                            Benzema/immobile/depay

                                            Open Controls
                                          • BENOIT
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 5 Years
                                            2 mins ago

                                            Perisic or Yarmo?

                                            Open Controls

                                          You need to be logged in to post a comment.