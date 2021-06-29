133
  1. Scratch
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    The state of that England XI... England don't deserve all those good players sitting on the sideline.

  2. COK3Y5MURF
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Captain Gosens or Forsberg?

    1. bodgejob
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Forsberg

  3. FFSbet.com
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Strongly disagree with that article with Salah + Bruno + KDB and terrible defense with 4.5M defenders.

    One downgrade could get you TAA + Shaw + Digne for ex.

    Surely they outscore your 3rd premium by a lot?

    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I’d be amazed if any of the “pros” started without TAA

      They may say they’re going to - but when push comes to shove…

    2. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I'm currently planning TAA & Robbo, but I can understand Gomez as cover for £5m if the backline's fit. So many good options at £4.5m though.

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        The options at 4.5 are decent but I’m not that excited by them

        1. Vertigo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Which ones do you think you'll buy though?

          I think there are enough for me to consider a 4-4-2 this year, with a double up on Liverpool.

          Probably go for Shaw over Digne as 3rd defender mind, but also tempted with Dunk early doors.

  4. TheDragon
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    7 at the back with Saka and Kane dropping deep.

    What a time to be alive

    1. A.J.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I'd like to think the tactics are to bore the Germans to death for an hour, then hit them with the talent but I don't think he'll bring them on until the game is lost.

      The creativity in this team is Saka and that's it. Loads of pressure to put on a young lad.

  5. 03farmboy
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Would you captain Kane or Sterling?

    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Kane is flying, 2 goals in England’s last 17 games

      1. 03farmboy
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Haha sterling the better option then

    2. bodgejob
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Kane

  6. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Hahaha that England line up is hilarious. They have the most talented squad after France yet line up 5 at the back with 2 defensive midfielders. Not to mention picking Saka and Sterling over Foden, Grealish, Mount, Sancho. Chilwell and James have played as wing backs superbly under Tuchel but Southgate decides to play Shaw and Trippier. Unbelievable

  7. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Southgate should be sacked before the game

    Let’s just bench attacking talent that comes around once every few generations in the likes of Foden, Sancho, Grealish, Mount, Rashford, Bellingham so that he can play 5x defenders and 2x DM’s

    Why would they even want to win playing defensive shite like that

    1. FFSbet.com
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Probably this:
      Germany haven't lost to England at Wembley since 1975.

      6 wins
      1 draw

  8. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Absolutely shocking line
    Why Southgate isn't playing two goal keepers??

    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      😀

  9. dark91
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    England's attacking players on the bench would have been a great asset for our Dutch National Team. Oh wait, we had De Boer as a coach nvm

  10. Silent Friend
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Tuchel won Champions League and ton of CS with Chilwell and James wingback, while Shaw has not played it at United, why Southage

  11. bruuuno
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Bad move to move cap from Mbappe to Kulusevski?

  12. bodgejob
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    A. Switch captain from Mbappe (5) to Trippier?
    B. It's Not Coming Home

  13. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Everyone seems to know the score
    They've seen it all before
    They just know
    They're so sure

    1. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Could never stand that song.

  14. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Safe to say if England lose today he’ll be joining De Boer in the unemployment line

  15. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Good team. Let’s go

    1. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Yes Bemba! Love the positivity!

      C'mon England! 😀

  16. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    England starting with 7 defensive players … so negative when they have Foden, Mount, Grealish etc available

  17. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Lot of future England managers on here it seems

    Southgate masterclass coming up 2-0 England

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I'm with you Steve - I reckon he knows what's going on.

  18. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    I get why he went with Saka and Sterling.
    Germany are going to counterattack fast. They won't care about England having possession.

    So Grealish and Foden may not be effective.

    Mount could have started.

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Guessing being out of the training group for so long hurt Mount - seems like he'd have chosen him for sure otherwise.

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        That could be the reason.
        Also Saka can defend. He had played wing back for Arsenal. Might come in handy vs. Gosens.

  19. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    just realised werner is up front - he's scoring the winner for sure.
    dang.

  20. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    A little bit surprised honestly to see England coming out so defensive especially given what we've seen thus far in these Euros, you have to score the goals to move on period.

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      except for them - since they haven't concede once. and they've scored the fewest

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Greece 2004 version 2.0

  21. RECKLESS
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Today drunk english fans are going to destroy an audi showroom

