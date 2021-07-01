EURO 2020 Fantasy managers plotting their transfers ahead of the tournament quarter-finals may well want to factor in the latest disciplinary situation with a number of their targets.

There are a total of 32 players who are sitting on a yellow card heading into Friday and Saturday’s matches, with a one-game ban dished out for those Fantasy assets collecting two bookings.

These players only have one fixture to go before the caution count is reset, however.

That will ensure that no players will be suspended for the tournament final unless they are sent off.

Pau Torres, Jordi Alba and Thorgan Hazard are among the popular picks who are walking the suspension tightrope, with that trio of assets all boasting double-digit ownerships in the official EURO 2020 Fantasy game.

Mikkel Damsgaard, Ricardo Rodriguez, Andriy Yarmolenko and Harry Maguire are other names of note on the list.

All of the remaining nations have at least three players who are a booking away from a ban, with Switzerland the most-affected country: they have seven players nervously standing on one caution.

Their influential midfielder, Granit Xhaka, will be suspended in the quarter-finals after already having collected two bookings.

THE FULL LIST

The above screenshot is taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can find official Opta EURO 2020 tournament data on all competing countries and their players

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards

