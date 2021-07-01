40
  1. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Damsgaard.

  2. Steve The Spud
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Anybody else’s fpl app sign them out and make them re pick a team from scratch again?

    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      Yes it's a punishment for drafting FPL teams in July

      1. Milkman Bruno
          just now

          Lol 😆

    2. JLAEST
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      So I really got screwed in R16, with this bunch now:

      x x
      Spinazzola PTorres x x x
      KdB Hojberg Berardi x x
      x x x

      Options:
      A) -8 for Pickford, Sterling, Sarabia, Morata, Kane = Total 10 players (9 without KdB)
      B) -12 w/ above + Shaw = Total 11 players (10 without KdB)
      C) -16 w/ above + defender or forward

      Thoughts? Any other options you'd get?

      1. Cometh The Aouar...
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        -16? For real?

        1. JLAEST
          • 7 Years
          46 mins ago

          I'm not exactly planning for it, but it's the only way to get 11 players... In the end until you have 11 players the "hit" is only half because 2 points are guaranteed, so it's 8. Doesn't take many returns to hit that

          1. Cometh The Aouar...
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            44 mins ago

            Fair enough. It's your game. GL!

            1. JLAEST
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Would you do different? Genuinely curious about this sinking ship ahahah

          2. Geriatric Unathletic
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            20 mins ago

            who said 2 pts are guaranteed! I want mine back for them 0's during the groups :).

      2. RogDog_jimmy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        27 mins ago

        Man that's rough!

        Unless you're planning on winning a ML or something important I'd say for the -12 or -16.
        Have fun - it's only a game.

    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      Missing a major tournament semi final for being booked twice in 5 games is a joke rule. No way does that punishment fit the crime.

      1. fenixri
        • 5 Years
        47 mins ago

        Should have been erased after group phase

      2. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        +1

      3. Milkman Bruno
          just now

          I agree with this so so much. It’s scandalous really!

      4. Cometh The Aouar...
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        49 mins ago

        Thanks Neale. Extremely helpful as always.

        1. Skonto Rigga
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          My pleasure 🙂

      5. iberiaballer
          43 mins ago

          Braithwaite or Dolberg?
          Embolo or Seferovic?
          I’m trying to narrow it down

          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Braithwaite
            Seferovic

        • GREEN IS GOOD
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          Draft 1

          Sanchez (Foster)

          TAA - Robertson - Shaw (Fofana, Lamptey)

          Salah(C)- Foden - Grealish - Mount - Raphina

          DCL - Watkins (4.5)

          1. Geriatric Unathletic
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            17 mins ago

            Pretty much Template so can't go wrong ;).

          2. RogDog_jimmy
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            13 mins ago

            Foden, Grealish, Mount is an interesting combo in the middle.
            Not sure I like it - Foden rotation (Grealish too if he's at City). Mount's role with Chelsea is good, but I am interested to see how they evolve.
            Strong/expensive defense.
            DCL i'm also concerned with - want to see him preseason and see how Everton chance with the new manager.

            1. GREEN IS GOOD
              • 5 Years
              just now

              yeah DCL could become Iheanacho or whoever

              If Digne looks good he could replace Robbo to free up funds elsewhere.

              It's early days I know 🙂

        • xiMoxiee
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          40 mins ago

          Plan. Get 5 Man City players to target NOR in GW2. WC in GW3.

          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 8 Years
            34 mins ago

            Didn't Norwich give them a hard time a couple of seasons ago when we all loaded up on them?

          2. Milkman Bruno
              1 min ago

              Can I have your cheat code so I can get 5 players from Man City please?

          3. DAZZ
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            34 mins ago

            Is it brave leaving out Kane or Sterling without a WC? Thinking FTorres instead of Sterling with Sarabia and Kane

            1. EmreCan Hustle
              • 8 Years
              just now

              It could pay off in this round. But Ferran is never going to be 100% nailed.

          4. RogDog_jimmy
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            33 mins ago

            Thought I'd share this - intreesting article on WHU players currently still in the Euros. (Coufal, Soucek, Yarmolenko, Rice)

            https://theanalyst.com/eu/2021/07/how-west-ham-players-have-thrived-in-different-roles-at-euro-2020/

            As I'm thinking a little more I'm expecting the Czechs to beat Denmark.
            So I'm thinking of bringing in both Coufal and Schick.
            They will pair up with Maehle and Damsgaard who I already have - so it's also an insurance move.

            For FPL I think Coufal is my second defensive choice after TAA. And actually might be my first for the price.

          5. EmreCan Hustle
            • 8 Years
            29 mins ago

            WC active.

            Sacrificing a keeper this round to ensure I have one in the next.

            Thought of going with Maguire and Coufal over Stones and Azpi, but they are on a suspension tightrope apparently.

            Lukaku Morata
            Insigne Sarabia Damsgaard Zuber
            Spinazzola Azpi Laporte Maehle
            Pickford
            ----------------------------------------------------
            Bushchan Kane Sterling Stones

            0.3M itb.

            Thoughts?

            Thanks.

            1. DAZZ
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              23 mins ago

              Swiss could easily beat Spain.

              1. EmreCan Hustle
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Without Xhaka?

            2. RogDog_jimmy
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              14 mins ago

              Azpi/Laporte seems a little too much given Spain have let in a lot of goals. I like Coufal as an option instead.

              I really don't see a lot of goals from England, wonder if you do Immobile instead of Kane, and then moved Lukaku/Immobile to Kane next round depending who gets knocked out.

              1. EmreCan Hustle
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                I am afraid of going without Kane tbh....Saw how Forsberg troubled Ukraine. That score line doesn't reflect the game accurately.
                But I agree, there may not be more than 2 goals.

                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 min ago

                  Good point on Ukraine defense.

          6. Lindelol
            • 2 Years
            27 mins ago

            Any change in FPL rules this time??

          7. dunas_dog
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            22 mins ago

            Team (no bench) as below after using 3 planned free transfers. KDB must be doubt and Berardi might get on for last 20 minutes as wide speculation Chiesa will start. Would you

            A Play with no hit
            B KDB to Sterling-4
            C Dumfries to Maguire as cover if KDB does not play -4
            D Both - 8 and and have more England and bench cover ( no certainty Alba starts for example)

            Donna
            Alba Spinazzola Maehle
            KDB* Sarabia Berardi Damsgaard
            Kane Immobile Morata

            No bench

            1. RogDog_jimmy
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 mins ago

              D - but i'm in a hits kind of mood for the Euros.

              Who's the 5th mid - can you do Dumfries & 5th mid > Maguire & someone interesting?

          8. dunas_dog
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Wijnaldum -so after Dumfries to Maguire could get mid up to 9.5 m - just short of Sterling- could get F Torres but not sure want 4 Spain, could get Insigne but that would be 5 Italians so not too sure best option-any other England mid too much of risk- any suggestions very welcome?

            1. RogDog_jimmy
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              I don't mind an Italian given that the idea is Berardi won't play a full amount - so Insigne or Chiesa.

              Belgians....maybe whoever plays instead of Hazard/KDB?

              Soucek?

              There really aren't many players left! I see the struggle for sure.

