1751
Tips June 17

The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice for FPL Double Gameweek 30+

1,751 Comments
Share

It’s Wednesday the 17th of June and FPL is BACK! 

There are nine Gameweeks to go, all matches will be televised, and we begin with a Double Gameweek. After the famine of the last three months get ready for a feast of football.

You have until the 5pm BST deadline to finish tinkering with your squads, as many Fantasy managers take advantage of the unlimited transfers ahead of the restart. The first match this evening then kicks off at 6pm.

All eyes will be on Neale’s team news reports – are the rumours of Sheffield United injuries true? Will John Lundstram be in the starting XI?

Our intrepid Geordie could well have his work cut out over the next few weeks with injuries potentially increasing, as Pro Pundit Zophar observed happening in both the Bundesliga now and after the NFL lockout back in 2011.

A comprehensive overview of the current injury situation at each club can be read here, and don’t forget the predicted line-ups in the Team News section.

FPL Gameweek 17 team news and injury updates

With two fixtures in Gameweek 30+ much of the debate in the last few days centres around which Manchester City trio to own. 

Pro Pundit LateRiser set the scene with an ever-insightful piece on Pep’s troops. One of the main beneficiaries of the unprecedented break could be Raheem Sterling. An underperforming player so far this season, the return of Leroy Sané could have a positive impact on the England winger. It’s a theory many are advocating.

TheFantasyFreÆK points out that “No midfielder has recorded more big chances than Raheem Sterling this season”, Pep Pig – currently top of RedLightning’s January to July mini-league – is handing him the armband, and the definitely-not-an-FPL-virgin FPL Virgin hopes he will be “freed from the confines of the left touchline.

Speaking of captain selection, does our Captain Sensible writer and editor-in-chief David agree? 

When he wasn’t explaining to a despotic leader hiding in a bunker why unlimited transfers are a good thing, David appeared alongside Joe on the captaincy video. For him it’s a choice between Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Agüero:

For me De Bruyne is the safe bet and Agüero is the explosive bet.

– David

While Joe summarised the decision as: 

 A straight choice between the guy who scores the most versus the guy who assists the most.

– Joe

In the conclusion to his armband piece, David reminded us that it was Kevin De Bruyne who stepped up to take a penalty against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Could that hand the Belgian a potential edge should he retain spotkick duties?

1

While De Bruyne, Agüero, and Sterling may look like the ideal City trio, others are finding reasons to look elsewhere. 

Impressed by his dedication to training over the lockdown – and hoping Pep will be too – Pro Pundit Az has picked Jesus as his City forward. 

The Scoutcast this week debated different strategies for the remainder of the campaign. Az favours a Bench Boost followed by Gameweek 31+ Wildcard, with Joe and Pro Pundit Andy ignoring the unlimited transfers on offer and instead deciding to use their Free Hit chip.

Having benefited from the ‘slow Wildcard’ – the free transfers on offer between Gameweek 30 and 38 – Andy has a team that he is very happy with beyond the Double Gameweek.

Andy feels that Az wouldn’t be opting for Jesus if it wasn’t for the Bench Boost chip. By spreading the funds to his bench, Az is arguably hurting his first XI.

Rotation – a potential impediment to picking Manchester City players – is so synonymous with the team that the term ‘Pep Roulette’ is well known to all Fantasy managers. 

However, perhaps counterintuitively, Andy is hoping that the temporary five substitute rule may actually help teams like Manchester City have a more consistent starting XI. The reasoning goes that it will allow Pep to manage the minutes of his players more easily.

Andy – another manager who is backing the potential of Raheem Sterling – has opted for his own slightly controversial pick up top.

Oliver McBurnie is not a name frequently mentioned as a potential pick but Pro Pundit Tom Freeman joins Andy in promoting his inclusion. Tom notes that, pre-lockdown, only four forwards took more shots in the box between Gameweeks 22-29. 

Couple that with a Double Gameweek, a favourable price, and a match against Aston Villa, and it’s perhaps not such a bonkers idea afterall. As TheFantasyFreÆK observed:

No team in the history of the league (since Opta records were kept) has conceded as many shots in the box over the first 29 Gameweek’s as Villa.

– TheFantasyFreÆK

So while Jack Grealish seems a popular pick with almost all Fantasy managers – ProPundit Ash (aka FPL Hints) highlighted his talisman status for the Villains –  there’s also an argument to be made for their second opponents Chelsea, despite the Blues only playing once in Gameweek 30+.

Indeed Mason Mount has emerged as a candidate for our teams, especially with teammate Jorginho serving the second of a two-match suspension for reaching ten yellow cards.

Single Gameweek players have their appeal, as Pro Pundit Sam pointed out as she aims to get back into the top 1,000 overall.

Like Ash, she is well aware of the motivation factor for players from teams facing relegation or competing for Champions League places. Not forgetting Liverpool who look set to clinch their first ever Premier League title.

For that reason both Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are included in her Gameweek 30+ team.

Alexander-Arnold's consistency continues as Firmino unlucky to blank

In other news, Community competitions are set to resume.

mir brought us an update on the Head-to-Head leagues, with Boris Bodega doing likewise for the Pundits’ Playoff Tournament.

Football is also getting underway in Scandinavia, TallestJohn previewed the Norwegian Eliteserien, while Meltens and Hansel detailed the potential recruitments for our Fantasy Allsvenskan teams.

We even have a new mini-league called the The FFScout Charity Shield with the top five places receiving a free membership for next season. Fantasy Football Scout will also be making a donation of £300 towards the NHS and has set up a JustGiving page should others wish to make a contribution.

A lot has happened on the site over the enforced break, with LegoMané’s excellent entry winning the HG Sportswear shirt design competition, Neale keeping us entertained with quizzes, Ragabolly filling the void with VirtualFPL, David publishing his first novel (and what exactly did you do over the lockdown?), we had the FPL World Cup, ChampManFPL, and in-depth members articles.  

We’ve also been nominated for the best Fantasy Football editorial award by the Football Content Awards – there’s still time to vote.

So here we go! Many questions are set to be answered over the next month – will empty stadiums have an affect? Will teams benefit from returning players? Will injuries take their toll with the quick turnaround between matches?

Whatever decisions you have to make before the deadline, I hope you find the conclusion of the season enjoyable and entertaining. It’s good to be back.

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

Which FPL assets are on set-piece duties at their clubs? 1

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY
CLICKING HERE.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 30+

Premier League Restart

Best players by club

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

TopMarx - H2H L4 D5 Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside.”

1,751 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Basil1977
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    going Samatta went well, only reason was he has to nailed no other fit villa striker. Double game week fever strikes again!!

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Thankfully Rockstar tweeted the lineups before the deadline!

      Open Controls
      1. Basil1977
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        no idea who rockstar is?

        Open Controls
    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Had the chance to change it

      Open Controls
      1. Top Mark.S
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        Some of us were working

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          Tough luck isn’t it really.

          Open Controls
          1. Top Mark.S
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            Not really. I am ok with having a life outside of the game.

            Just dont assume everyone had the chance to change

            Open Controls
            1. Queens of the South Age
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              10 mins ago

              Yup. I was on at the last minute trying to change mine with my son not giving me a minute's peace. I don't even know what my team is yet as was working on it right up to deadline.

              Open Controls
            2. Athletic Nasherbo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Just don’t complain about it then...

              Open Controls
    3. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Can still do ok over 2 games all not lost

      Open Controls
    4. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      To be honest...There is a better chance for him to score vs Chelsea anyways. It is probably better to have him start in that one then vs a tough (even without JOC) Sheffield Def.

      Open Controls
  2. Ivor Mac
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    I have a team value of 108 mil. Playing bench boost. 5 mins to go see Jack Robinson and Nyland. Boom!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      That's some extreme value. Bet ur first 12 is crazy good. There was no concrete Robinson news tho was there? Only rumours b4 the deadline?

      Open Controls
  3. UnitedFan
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    NEW POST

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/06/17/fleck-and-oconnell-miss-out-for-sheffield-united-as-premier-league-returns/

    Open Controls
  4. Mr. Wizard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Mane will start for Liverpool surely?

    Open Controls
    1. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ofc

      Open Controls
  5. Athletic Nasherbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Anyone else looking forward to scrolling through all the popular/expert managers’ teams once the game updates?

    Wonder what Mark Sutherns has done

    Open Controls
  6. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    My best score of the season so far was 97 points in GW1. Has been all downhill since. Would love a 100+ points score on the restart.

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      No chance. Going to be a random week.

      Open Controls
      1. The Pesci challenge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        That’s the spirit

        Open Controls
  7. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Does FH override WC or not?

    Open Controls
    1. bryant
      • 5 Years
      just now

      team will revert to gw38 after fh so you essentially lose the free wildcard

      Open Controls
  8. DandyDon
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Are people going for Augmented sound or Stadium sound on sky!? Haha

    Open Controls
  9. IrishRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    If "6 top 1,000,000 finishes" in FPL Leaker's bio didn't tell you that something was up then the internet is not for you

    Open Controls
  10. Nabs Kebabs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Remember when the game used to update in 20 mins

    Open Controls
    1. Nabs Kebabs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Those were the days

      Open Controls
      1. Eastman
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Maybe a bit much to ask this week tbf

        Open Controls
  11. SuperMane Returns
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Dream scenario, Hendo/Egan/Lundy off on 60 triple sub at 0-0, then grealish hatty for a 3-0 villa win after this

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      With McGinn assists

      Open Controls
    2. Eastman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes and a late couple for Samatta

      Open Controls
  12. A Dog Has Its Day
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Season over already forgot to active my BB

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/17434/event/39

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.