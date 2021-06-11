94
Euro 2020 June 11

The key player and team statistics from the final pre-EURO 2020 friendlies

94 Comments
It’s a mini-international special of our Big Numbers feature as we look at the stand-out player and team statistics from this week’s EURO 2020 warm-up games.

94 Comments
  1. Bambi
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Making a set and forget 11 for the whole tournament
    Any changes?

    Llories
    Denayer P.torres Pavard
    Insigne Mount F.Torres Rodri
    Kane Lukaku Ronaldo

    Open Controls
    1. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      M.Llorente for Rodri and youre set

      Open Controls
      1. Bambi
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Is he nailed?

        Open Controls
  2. Better Call Raul
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Forres, Porres and Olmo too much Spain?

    Any better ideas at 7.0 than Olmo?

    Open Controls
    1. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Carrasco I guess? However I have no idea how good the Russia defence is

      Open Controls
      1. Better Call Raul
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Could go either way I don't know how to call it.

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Think I prefer Mount, Zielinksi, Malinovskyi to Olmo.

      Open Controls
  3. Party time
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Zambian witch doctor team link please

    Open Controls
  4. Voodoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Why is my name a random code of numbers and letters on the UEFA site? Team name is ok but name isn’t…

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      hacked...

      Open Controls
    2. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Did you sign up with your google account. I think that can affect it

      Open Controls
  5. Najj
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Double Dane defender OR pick one along Alioski?

    LL MD3

    Open Controls
    1. Najj
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Sorry..LL MD2

      Open Controls
  6. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Maehle or Kjaer?

    Open Controls
    1. Bad Kompany
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Maehle. More attacking

      Open Controls
    2. Holding Matip
      • 3 Years
      just now

      M, wingback

      Open Controls
  7. Richarlidad
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    There's a little symbol next to Berardi saying he's in the starting 11.

    Open Controls
    1. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      He starts.

      Open Controls
  8. bruuuno
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    F it Im going for Stekelenburg. Everyone there thinks he will start

    Open Controls
  9. Party time
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who wanna see my team. It isn’t template but hot as the sun 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      just now

      gowaaan

      Open Controls
  10. Neves say Neves
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Donnarumma or Patricio

    Already have Cancelo if that matters

    Open Controls
  11. Kiwivillan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    How many minutes until deadline closes for changing teams?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.