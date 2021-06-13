65
  1. Why Always Me
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 37 mins ago

    From what we have seen so far, on Limitless round 2..

    1. Who are the main players you would get in?

    2. Who from england stands out?

    Thanks

    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      1. Italy - prob Immobile and at least one D. Yarmolenko or Yaremchuck. Lukaku, Dumfries, Wiknaldum (from the teams who've played so far).

      2. Hard to tell where the points are going to come.from. Gut tells me Foden or Mount. Phillips played really well, but you don't really need a budget enabler with limitless. Think I'll struggle to fit Kane in with only 3 forward slots and I think Scotland will score.

  2. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 28 mins ago

    Own denayer and wijndal. LL match day 2 or WC?

    1. gart888
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      I own both too and still plan on LL.

  3. vincentwsho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 23 mins ago

    Any idea whether Trippier would start the next game?

    1. FantasyHero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Why wouldn't he ?

      Prob on the right tho

    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I say Walker starts on the right to try and neutralise Robbo, but on the left I see Shaw or Chilly starting

      1. vincentwsho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Would Mings be a better option at 4.5 then?

  4. BrutalLogiC
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 46 mins ago

    I should sub in p.torres & Jota for 2 point scorers right?

    It makes no difference who I sub out if they got same score?

    1. FantasyHero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      100%

      1. BrutalLogiC
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Thanks. I have gosens (plays tomorrow) and kjaer (2 points) on field with p.torres (plays today) on bench.

        I can swap torres with gosens today and see torres gets on. Then tomorrow I can still choose to bring gosens back in?how that goes which gives me chance to sub gosens back in tomorrow in place of kjaer

    2. Foodball Madnager
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        No. Sub in only Torres first.

        In case he scores less than 2 points, you’d then rather sub him out for Jota.

    3. FantasyHero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      Captain who?
      1. Lewandowski
      2. Morata
      3. Alba

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        Lewandowski

    4. pablo discobar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Interesting to see that bar the Finnish gk the fantasy community defence picks are a total fail

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        No surprises given the high level of variance

        Open Controls
      2. More Cowbell
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        2 points from 3 played here. Guaranteed to have at least 1 blank on the pitch. Sigh!

    5. Paddy Gooner
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Captain A Alba or
      B Rodri

      ?????

      1. FantasyHero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Def Alba

        I'm thinking of captaining him over Lewandowski & morata

    6. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Captain

      A) Zielinski vs Slovakia
      B) Torres vs Sweden

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Torres

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Always Torres.

        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          12 years 😮

      3. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        A

    7. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Cancelo and Denayer out for 2
      A) Spinazzola (Switzerland)
      B) Meuneir (Denmark)
      C) Kimpembe (Hungary)

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        AB

        Not sure how much C attacks.

        1. Silent Friend
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Think so but probably highest cs chance though

          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Pavard not an option?

            1. Silent Friend
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              0.5m more but his stats are worth it i think

    8. las90855
      • 3 Years
      3 hours ago

      have Nego on bench, should I sub him in for any 2 pointers player in my team?

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        No. Sub him in for 0 pointers if you have any. Otherwise wait till tomorrow’s deadline

    9. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I’m taking the dive, not playing any chips in MD2.... still saving LL for MD3.

      I still think a WC in QF is near essential, 3 FTs will in no way be enough to navigate 8 teams being eliminated + any suspensions or injuries imo

    10. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Do there transfers make sense for MD2? Depay Eriksen > Griezman Wjinaldum.

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Yep, though keeping Depay is an option. Maybe change some other forward to Griezmann

        1. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Want to keep Lukaku and immobile mate. Might just have to play a chip with denayer and wjindal in the team.

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Chip wouldnt solve the problem though, will force you to WC in GW3 since they will be doubtful for GW3 again.

            -4 will probably be better

    11. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Scots v Czechs score predictions?

      1. Silent Friend
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        1-1

      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        1-2

      3. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        2-1

      4. deyell
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        0 - 0

      5. Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        2-1 McGinn and Adams to score

    12. vincentwsho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      When is it better to use Limitless, Matchday 2 or Matchday 3?

      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I am thinking MD2. Teams already through to 16 may not bother to field full strength teams in MD3 & rotate imo.

    13. vincentwsho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      For MD2, Cancelo and Denayer to:

      A) Meunier + Trippier
      B) Meunier + Mings
      C) Boyata + Stones

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        A

    14. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Now the decision on chips.
      MD2 All the plusses with everyone playing and some mismatches to make use of. (Limitless)
      MD3 Good for changing a side to target those who will not play weakened sides.(limitless)
      The WC cannot take advantage in the same way as limitless and a forced WC in Round of 16 makes it less valuable.
      QF's is good for another WC if the games don't play out the way we expect. The worse case scenario is having the 5 free tfr's only, but unlikely. One maybe forced to use tfr's on less expensive players. (Limitless has less value as the problem passed on to the semis) WC a good call maybe.
      In conclusion, all the talk about chips before the tournament started may not be the right way to go. Massive luck required either way.

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        For QFs you only have 3 transfers not 5. Makes sense to save wildcard for that.

    15. Joga Bonito®
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I have Denayer, Alioski and Wijndal in my defence, is that good?

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Perfect Zero

      2. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Console yourself that Alioski didn't get a red card.

      3. deyell
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        At least you didn't pick Cancelo. I did

      4. weij
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        I've got Denayer, Shaw, Wijndal, Cancelo. Expecting P. Torres to go for zero points today as well.

      5. More Cowbell
        • 11 Years
        just now

        same, yay

    16. teverobinson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Should I sub in Spain’s GK Unai Simon for Ugurcan Cakir (3 points)?

      1. Gleys11
          1 min ago

          Hehehe I have exactly the same decision.
          My wife made the transfer for Schmeichel.
          Ended up costing her a point.

          But the upside of a clean sheet or even a pen save means i will likely make the transfer. Would kick myself otherwise.

      2. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Best midfield options Limitless MD2?

        Think Insigne, Sterling & Yarmo are nailed for me.

        Other options I'm considering are Ferran, Wijnaldum, Forsberg, Hazard & Golovin.

        1. Salarrivederci
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          I'll need to watch the last matches, but Yarmolenko and Wijnaldum for me for now 😉

      3. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour ago

        Limitless first draft

        Donnarumma (Courtois)
        Spinnazola Dumfries Zinchenko (Trippier Pavard)
        De Bruyne Insigne Perisic Sterling Yarmelenko
        Lukaku Kane (Mbappe)

        What would you change??

        1. HollywoodXI
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Strong. Not sure about Perisic.

        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          I would add a Netherland attacker

      4. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        Is Carrasco nailed when KDB plays?

      5. Yuhz89
          33 mins ago

          Any idea llorente will be playing or not for spain?

        • Hansel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          If you sub out a player yet to play (Dias & Kimmich) for players from Spain/Sweden - is it then possible to transfer Dias/Kimmich back in ahead of the games tomorrow?

          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yes, possible

