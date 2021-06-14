Scotland v Czech Republic gets another triple-header of European Championship matches underway, with Poland v Slovakia and Spain v Sweden to follow later on Monday.

Kick-off at Hampden Park is at 14:00 BST.

There is modest interest in this fixture from a Fantasy perspective, with Andrew Robertson (€5.5m) the only player on show able to boast a double-digit ownership.

The Liverpool left-back starts this afternoon but there is no Kieran Tierney (€5.0m) in the side, with the Arsenal defender not even among the substitutes.

An injury is being reported as the reason for his absence,

Che Adams (€6.5m) is benched, meanwhile.

The Fantasy Premier League exploits of Tomas Soucek (€6.5m) and Vladimir Coufal (€5.0m) may have had an impact on the West Ham pair’s ownership figures, with those two the most popular starters in this Czech side.

Fantasy managers can, of course, change their captains up until kick-off in Glasgow.

Scotland XI: Marshall; O’Donnell, Hendry, Hanley, Cooper, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn, Armstrong; Dykes, Christie

Czech Republic XI: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Soucek, Kral; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

