160
160 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kringed
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    So im presuming the reason Soucek not get the assist points is because of “When a goal is scored from a solo run or dribble, no player will be credited with the assist”. Not sure a 47m shot counts as either, but i suppose no assist would fit in with the spirit of the rule.

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes would have been an assist on FPL.

      Open Controls
  2. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Scotland are one of the worst teams in the Euros so far. Rivalling North Macedonia and Turkey.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      No they are not. They created lots of chances and should've scored a few goals.

      In fact their xG was over 2. North Macedonia created nothing and Finland as well were lucky to get goals. Turkey I still have weird hope for. They played the best team in the tournament so far. That midfield 3 dominated the game. Against weaker opposition I still think they can do something.

      Open Controls
      1. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        just now

        They always underperform their xG. Because their players are xG underperformers. For every great player that outperforms their xG, there is one or more players who underperform. Scotland are full of those below average xG players.

        It is why they play 'well', but lose.

        Open Controls
  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Somehow, I think I'm gonna be able to hold onto my Limitless until MD3.

    My team is looking mostly fine except for Denayer. Do we know anything about that? Seems so random to just drop him after he'd been playing all the friendlies... For Boyata no less!

    Lukaku Mbappe RONALDO
    Berardi YAZICI Mount Malinovskyi F. Torres
    Kjaer DENAYER Zabarnyi Boril P. Torres
    Cakir Bachmann

    Thinking of my 2 transfers being: Ronaldo + Yazici out for:

    A) Immobile + Golovin
    B) De Bruyne + Yaremchuk
    C) Kane + Karavayev (remove Denayer)

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      A or C

      KDB joined group training today can't be sure he starts.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        For option B I could go any mid in the game. Sterling, Bruno and Gnabry could be interesting options as well...

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Wijnaldum & Dzyuba could be decent too. Lots of good options.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Yeah those two could be good.

            I think my favorite pick from the budget forwards though is Yaremchuk. He looked dangerous and North Macedonia are the worst side in the tournament.

            Open Controls
            1. Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Although you need Kane for captaincy I guess.

              Open Controls
    2. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      C looks great. Wouldn't mind sticking with Yaziki for one more.

      Open Controls
    3. AC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Quick question, difficult to judge as we are only half way through this round but don’t you feel like you could be slipping behind and maybe a little more urgency?

      Ie players from the Netherlands? It looks like there are also a few other challenges for example yarmelenko looks the main man for Ukraine and having kjaer Boril and the goalies it’s looking tough for a clean sheet in this round.

      Not a criticism just trying to understand your thoughts.

      Open Controls
  4. Milkman Bruno
      13 mins ago

      Lewandowski haul incoming

      Open Controls
    • Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Best option on LL?

      A) Dumfries & Pickford
      B) Dumfries & U.Simon
      C) Eng def & U.Simon
      D) Alba & Pickford

      Don't have any defensive cover from these teams (Eng, Ned & Spain).
      Have France, Ukraine, Italy & Belgium covered.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.