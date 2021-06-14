26
26 Comments Post a Comment
  1. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Tierney injured.

    Open Controls
    1. BrutalLogiC
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Well that sucks.. 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Prob not many picking him in this but hopefully he'll be fit for the England game.

        Open Controls
  2. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    I have F Torres and Ronaldo to play. Captain blank so far- Is it worth capturing Torres anyways despite wanting Ronaldo captain? As Torres plays today and Ronaldo plays tomorrow

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Definitely. A captain free go today.

      Open Controls
  3. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Is Limitless MD2 still a good option?

    Open Controls
  4. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/match/2024452--scotland-vs-czech-republic/

    Open Controls
  5. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    How to pronounce all Euro 2020 players names correctly (includes Digne)

    https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/news/0269-1266a0c55a8b-5c82944a95dd-1000--say-the-players-names-properly/?reddit

    Open Controls
    1. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      England: All pretty simple

      Open Controls
      1. Silent Friend
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
    2. BrutalLogiC
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Blimey I've been saying plenty of these wrong, Swedish berg is Berry?Larsson is la shon? Ukraine: Heorhii Sudakov – Georgie ??

      Open Controls
  6. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Flower of Scotland, some anthem for a match.

    https://youtu.be/7eLTAU183bQ

    Open Controls
  7. FantasyHero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Can't decide who to captain between these:

    1. Alba
    2. Lewandowski

    Open Controls
    1. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Alba looks better, but that's why you dont pick Lewan

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      3 hours ago

      2.

      Open Controls
  8. Twisted Melon
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Sub Loic Nego in for pukki (2pts) ?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Yes. Wait until tomorrow in case you have a player on

      Open Controls
  9. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Scotland side looks so attacking. Can see four or fives goals for the Tartan Army. It’s coming home home.

    Open Controls
  10. Proedros78
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      who is the 1st penalty taker for Scotland ?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        According to UEFA website, Christie

        https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/news/026a-1278eb9b7dbe-0723ffb72bb1-1000--euro-2020-fantasy-football-reporters-tips/

        Open Controls
    • Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Who will be the first player to score in this game?

      Open Controls
      1. dark91
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        No one. Will end 0-0

        Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Jankto

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          or Schick

          Open Controls
          1. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            Score prediction?

            Open Controls
    • Proedros78
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Scotland would score 1 or 2 goals i think. McGinn or Christie, is any of them the 1st penalty taker ?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.