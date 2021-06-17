293
Dugout Discussion June 17

De Ligt returns as all eyes on Depay for the Netherlands’ clash with Austria

293 Comments
The 22%-owned Memphis Depay (€10.0m) again lines up in the Netherlands forward line alongside Wout Weghorst (€7.0m) for the Oranje’s clash with Austria this evening.

Kick-off in Amsterdam is at 20:00 BST.

Gini Wijnaldum (€8.0m) will support that pair from an advanced midfield role in Frank de Boer’s 3-5-2 formation.

Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) will look to build on his flying performance in Matchday 1, where the wing-back scored a late winning header against the Ukraine.

On the opposite flank, the familiar Patrick van Aanholt (€5.5m) keeps 9%-owned Owen Wijndal (€4.5m) out of the starting XI.

De Boer’s only change is to welcome back Matthijs de Ligt (€5.5m) at centre-half in place of Jurrien Timber (€5.5m).

David Alaba (€5.5m), listed as a midfielder in the Fantasy game, is expected to form part of Austria’s back three once more. That defence will line up in front of Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann (€4.5m), who was culpable for the goal his nation conceded against North Macedonia last weekend.

Marko Arnautovic (€7.0m) serves a one-game ban, meanwhile.

The only other change to Austria’s XI from the 3-1 win over North Macedonia is the inclusion of goalscorer Michael Gregoritsch (€5.5m) ahead of Sasa Kalajdzic (€7.5m).

Netherlands XI (3-5-2): Stekelenburg; Blind, De Ligt, De Vrij; Van Aanholt, De Jong, Wijnaldum, De Roon, Dumfries; Depay, Weghorst.

Austria XI (3-5-2): Bachmann; Dragovic, Alaba, Hinteregger; Ulmer, Laimer, X Schlager, Baumgartner, Lainer; Sabitzer, Gregoritsch.

293 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Cometh The Aouar...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    So by my reckoning Austria have to be far more attacking as they have -1 GD and Ukraine have 0 GD. There will be goals in that last game between them!

    1. Cheeto__Bandito
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Arnautovic will bag a couple

      • GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        A draw will get both of them through.

    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Austria are brutal. No wonder they love singing in the hills when they play football like that.

    3. Sir Alex Telles.
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Just need to get the captaincy correct to nail this gameweek. Kaku and Insigne were disappointing.

      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        2 hours ago

        Ronaldo will save me again.

      2. Finding Timo
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Same failed captains for me so going Kane tomorrow then fallback of Mbappé

      3. dansmusen
        • 3 Years
        2 hours ago

        Dumfries C so no more twisting for me

        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          nice one!

        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Stick & Shout!

        3. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Good choice sir 🙂

        4. Cometh The Aouar...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Well done mate

        5. SL8
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Congrats I had choice between Dumfries and Meunier chose badly!

        6. Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Well played!

      4. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        2 hours ago

        KDB and Dumfries on the bench because i didn't set my team up right

      5. Sir Alex Telles.
        • 4 Years
        2 hours ago

        Do we think Depay plays the last game?

        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          No.

        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Shouldn't. They're through as group winners bar mad goal swings.

          1. SL8
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Won the group already. Goal difference doesn't matter heads up between level teams first

            1. Jambot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              19 mins ago

              It would matter if the three teams finish on 6 though

        3. Cometh The Aouar...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Malen, Gravenbach and Weghorst will start

          1. JLAEST
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Weghorst mau actually be a good shout because he should play and it s against Macedonia…

      6. Milkman Bruno
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Damn just noticed price changes! I thought they didn’t happen until after MD3/group stage

          1. dansmusen
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            What that is not good at all

          2. Better off with a pin and a…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            There are price changes?

        • Finding Timo
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            If people are wildcarding MD3 is everyone avoiding big hitters from every team that has qualified so doesn’t than mean will have players from worst teams?!

            1. Cometh The Aouar...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              I think we have to. Probs afford one or two at the most

              1. Finding Timo
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  Problem is working out which big hitters may play?!

                  1. Cometh The Aouar...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                    Avoid those with 6 points/qualified already

                  2. JLAEST
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    Targeting Spain, Germany and whoever fails to win seems the way

                    1. Finding Timo
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        Yeh good idea about Spain & Germans

                • Milkman Bruno
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    You get free transfers again next round ?

                    1. Milkman Bruno
                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                        Sorry I misread

                        1. Finding Timo
                            1 hour, 4 mins ago

                            No problem , using wildcard to pick 1 off team then unlimited transfers next MD to get good team again

                      • GreennRed
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        Yeah, except for Italy and possibly Wales. Might keep Bale. Will know their lineups plus Turkey and Switzerland before deadline at 5 on Sunday. Not sure Turkey have much to offer.

                        1. Finding Timo
                            6 mins ago

                            Sorry why would you pick Italian players ?

                            1. GreennRed
                              • 9 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Might be potential. Will know the lineups for the Group A games before deadline. We won't know lineups for other teams though it's probable that the qualified teams will rest players.

                              1. Finding Timo
                                  just now

                                  Yes of course! Best 3 Italians, plus bale plus 1 from Switzerland or turkey?!?

                            2. Finding Timo
                                6 mins ago

                                Oh sorry obviously because we will know their line up before the deadline !

                            3. RogDog_jimmy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              1 hour, 1 min ago

                              Yeah I'm going to try focus on a few key games and ignore pre-conceived ideas of big hitters.
                              Going to be tough I reckon, glad we get the subs for this week especially.

                              1. Finding Timo
                                  28 mins ago

                                  Yeh thanks tricky to pick but I am sure lots of draft WC teams start appearing soon

                                  1. GreennRed
                                    • 9 Years
                                    8 mins ago

                                    Might be a nice few goals in the games with qualification at stake. Bar Italy defences don't look so solid to get a goal and choke out a win.

                            4. Sir Alex Telles.
                              • 4 Years
                              1 hour, 54 mins ago

                              Chip strategy, Wildcard gameweek 3, the crowd reckons?

                              1. Finding Timo
                                  1 hour, 15 mins ago

                                  I think we have no choice

                                • Cometh The Aouar...
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                                  Looks that way

                                • GreennRed
                                  • 9 Years
                                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                                  Limitless MD3. WC MD5.

                                  1. Cometh The Aouar...
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 8 Years
                                    1 hour ago

                                    Won’t you be limited by the bigger teams and their more expensive assets?

                                    1. GreennRed
                                      • 9 Years
                                      49 mins ago

                                      Limited? Why? For MD3 limitless will keep Bale, prob Italy player or two depending on lineup, Then ship all. players from teams already qualified and get players scrapping for results to try and qualify. MD4 WC, MD5 WC.

                                      1. Cometh The Aouar...
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 8 Years
                                        37 mins ago

                                        MD4 is unlimited?

                                        1. GreennRed
                                          • 9 Years
                                          36 mins ago

                                          Yes.

                                          1. Cometh The Aouar...
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 8 Years
                                            32 mins ago

                                            My squad is a bit of a mess so I’m WCing MD3 then have unlimited MD4 build my squad for the teams who have made it through. Everyone’s different

                                            1. GreennRed
                                              • 9 Years
                                              just now

                                              That's it. It'd be mad boring if we all had same strategy. MD3 is a bit easier with a WC or Limitless because of unpredictable lineups from the qualified 'bigger' teams. Will try getting most from teams scrapping for results. Even though we have an extra 5m on the round of 16 I think it's worth throwing in a fodder or two to give you a more flexible budget for the knockouts.

                              2. CoracAld2831
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                                I know what I am very likely going to do and it's a dumb question, but wanted to hear a different opinion too:

                                Yarmolenko captain on 17th (changed from Insigne)

                                1: Definitely keep. A no-brainer.
                                2: Change to Kane (v SCO)
                                3: Change to Mbappe later after 18th (v HUN)

                                1. Cometh The Aouar...
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                  Keep dude. Kane was pretty quiet in first game but he does have Scotland. Mbappe playing against a Hungary team that kept Portugal out until late. But you can’t deny Mbappe is a game changer. Up to you fella

                                2. nothing_else_Mata
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 4 Years
                                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                  Better 20 points in hands than hundred flying. Definitely keep mate

                                3. CoracAld2831
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  1 min ago

                                  Thank you everyone.

                              3. Bookkeeper
                                • 4 Years
                                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                                reckon Stones starts for England tomorrow?

                                1. Cometh The Aouar...
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                  Pretty likely

                              4. JLAEST
                                • 7 Years
                                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                                I really really don’t want to WC in MD3 but I’m getting second thoughts:
                                + Depay, Lukaku, Berardi likely to get rested plus maybe Spinazzola and Kane (if England wins)
                                + I still own Eriksen and Wijndal
                                + Ronaldo possibly not the best use of 12M
                                + Bachmann/Hradecky not ideal pairing

                                Only picks I’m happy with are the 2 Torres at this point. May have to WC punting on Spain, Germany, Ukraine and the like

                                1. Finding Timo
                                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                    Similar issue as me , I don’t want to but feel WC is best option

                                2. Pep Roulette
                                  • 3 Years
                                  1 hour, 48 mins ago

                                  With Belgium and Netherlands through, do you think Wijndal and Denayer are back as options for MD3?

                                  1. JLAEST
                                    • 7 Years
                                    1 hour, 47 mins ago

                                    Wijndal should be (always one of the subs). Denayer I don’t get Boyata from the start so no idea

                                  2. Sir Alex Telles.
                                    • 4 Years
                                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                                    Hard to tell for Denayer with Boyata around.

                                3. JohnnyRev7
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                                  Played LL and targetted the weaker fixtures:

                                  15pts from 3 x ITA
                                  30pts from 3 x UKR
                                  20pts from 2 x NED
                                  8pts from 3 x BEL (I got that one wrong)

                                  Currently on 73 for MD2 with Sterling, Mbappe and L. Hernandez to sub in.

                                  If this sounds like a brag, I sincerely apologise; because it is.

                                  1. Milkman Bruno
                                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                                      Nicely done

                                    • RogDog_jimmy
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                      Perfectly done.

                                      For me it was

                                      16pts from 3 x ITA
                                      20pts from 3 x UKR
                                      17pts from 2x NED
                                      2pts from 1x BEL (glad I didn't go overboard on them)

                                      So on 55 with Griezmann, Mbappe, Foden, Sterling, Chilwell & a captain to go too.

                                      Really hoping Chillwell starts tomorrow - bit of a large punt on him.

                                    • HollywoodXI
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 6 Years
                                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                                      I’m on 67 points (LL2) with Sterling, Kane, Mbappe, Greizman and Hernandez to play.

                                    • DrexciyaXI
                                        51 mins ago

                                        27 points 3 x Italy (Locatelli, Spina, Immobile)
                                        20 points 1 x Ukraine (Yarm capt.)
                                        6 points 1 x Netherlands (Depay)

                                        Bachmann 0 (in for Cakir who got 2), Alaba 0 and Maehle 1 letting the side down.

                                        Still got Mount, Alba, Pepe then subs Hernandez, Torres F, Muller.

                                        Not used either chip.

                                    • amplifiedAnt
                                      • 6 Years
                                      1 hour, 46 mins ago

                                      Starting to get second thoughts about using the WC next Matchday.

                                      Are we heading towards so much rotation that it could be wasted, and better suited to the Quarter Finals?

                                      1. JLAEST
                                        • 7 Years
                                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                                        I’m the other way around - we’re in for so much rotation that if you don’t play it you’re most likely screwed with a 20-30 point MD which kills your chances

                                        1. JLAEST
                                          • 7 Years
                                          1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                          Also you can plan a bit your round of 16 team to limit issues with the 3 transfers (ie not more than 2 players per team)

                                          1. Cometh The Aouar...
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 8 Years
                                            59 mins ago

                                            This

                                        2. amplifiedAnt
                                          • 6 Years
                                          1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                          Fair point. Not looking forward to the will they/won't they headache either way.

                                          1. Cometh The Aouar...
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 8 Years
                                            59 mins ago

                                            Better get planning!

                                      2. nothing_else_Mata
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 4 Years
                                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                        Definitely using WC. My team is full of rotation risks plus Eriksen and Cancelo to deal with

                                      3. Pep Roulette
                                        • 3 Years
                                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                        I don't know how would we manage a good team from WF without WC! Highly likely that our teams get ruined after the R16 and we end up talking many hits as the tournament goes further. It's better to take a hit or two in MD3 instead. Get Germany, Spain & Ukraine players with those transfers.

                                    • BlzE_94
                                      • 6 Years
                                      1 hour, 45 mins ago

                                      Would you guys WC if this was your team?

                                      Donnaruma Hradecky
                                      Torres Kjaer Maehle Wijndal Denayer
                                      Insigne Alaba Beradi Torres Mount
                                      Ronaldo Depay Lukaku

                                      1. JLAEST
                                        • 7 Years
                                        1 hour, 1 min ago

                                        Similar to mine above. GKs are okay, defense it’s a risk but maybe okay. Real issue is that in midi field and attack the big guns will get rested (Insigne, Berardi, Depay and Lukaku) plus Ronaldo plays against France. So you have almost half your budget “wasted” in players who might get you a 0

                                      2. Cometh The Aouar...
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 8 Years
                                        58 mins ago

                                        WC it is then

                                    • Milkman Bruno
                                        1 hour, 40 mins ago

                                        How is this LL MD3 squad? No player on the 22nd for captain though.

                                        Donna(WAL)
                                        Spinazzola(WAL), Meunier (FIN), Dumfries (MKD),
                                        Insigne(WAL), Hazard (FIN), KDB (FIN), Yarmolenko (AUT), Torres (SVK)
                                        Morata (SVK), Muller (HUN), Depay (MKD)

                                        Neuer (HUN), Gosens (HUN), Alba (SVK)

                                        1. Cheeto__Bandito
                                            1 hour, 37 mins ago

                                            too early to say, in general I'll be looking at any spain attacker who does well v poland and same goes for Germany v Portugal

                                          • JLAEST
                                            • 7 Years
                                            1 hour, 35 mins ago

                                            Depay, Dumfries, Insigne, Hazard, KDB may all get rested. Hate to say but that’s the exact reason why LL2 worked out better

                                            1. Cheeto__Bandito
                                                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                                                Germany and Spain and early italy team news all mean there is still alot value to it in matchday 3. You cannot say something is better before it has even played out.

                                                1. Cheeto__Bandito
                                                    1 hour, 31 mins ago

                                                    also KDB will most likely start for rhythm and seems a great pick

                                                  • rrcmc
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 12 Years
                                                    1 hour, 31 mins ago

                                                    Agree. Totally see the merit in LL2 but LL3 could still work but probably requires different thinking. Personally, LL better for later on in the knockouts when you want all the high prices players from the top teams that have gone through but I just can’t wait that long!

                                                  • Milkman Bruno
                                                      1 hour, 31 mins ago

                                                      Agreed

                                                  • rrcmc
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 12 Years
                                                    1 hour, 33 mins ago

                                                    Definitely risk of rotation in attacking DEFs and wide men but I would imagine Golden Boot chasers will want to at least start and KDB will be keen to get a 60 mins under his belt do you think?

                                                  • Milkman Bruno
                                                      1 hour, 32 mins ago

                                                      Why would KDB and Hazard be rested though after playing only 45 mins over the two games so far? I agree on the others mind.

                                                2. Cheeto__Bandito
                                                    1 hour, 39 mins ago

                                                    For anyone like me who has had Dumfries in fanteam these last two games, that is the power of paying attention to friendlies. Was extremely attacking in the new system as showed in that last friendly before the tournament started

                                                    1. gribude
                                                      • 11 Years
                                                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                                      If I just knew that before EC started...now would on the top position = 230k €!!!

                                                  • Babit1967
                                                    • 5 Years
                                                    1 hour, 24 mins ago

                                                    As a Scotsman I feel dirty having Kane and Sterling, hope they do horrible and we win but still feel dirty lol

                                                  • Finding Timo
                                                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                                      First players on WC team I am thinking 3 out of berradi, Spinazzola & locc & immobile? Plus bale but can’t think of any Turkish or Swiss player at all?!

