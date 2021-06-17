De Ligt returns as all eyes on Depay for the Netherlands’ clash with Austria

The 22%-owned Memphis Depay (€10.0m) again lines up in the Netherlands forward line alongside Wout Weghorst (€7.0m) for the Oranje’s clash with Austria this evening.
Kick-off in Amsterdam is at 20:00 BST.
Gini Wijnaldum (€8.0m) will support that pair from an advanced midfield role in Frank de Boer’s 3-5-2 formation.
Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) will look to build on his flying performance in Matchday 1, where the wing-back scored a late winning header against the Ukraine.
On the opposite flank, the familiar Patrick van Aanholt (€5.5m) keeps 9%-owned Owen Wijndal (€4.5m) out of the starting XI.
De Boer’s only change is to welcome back Matthijs de Ligt (€5.5m) at centre-half in place of Jurrien Timber (€5.5m).
David Alaba (€5.5m), listed as a midfielder in the Fantasy game, is expected to form part of Austria’s back three once more. That defence will line up in front of Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann (€4.5m), who was culpable for the goal his nation conceded against North Macedonia last weekend.
Marko Arnautovic (€7.0m) serves a one-game ban, meanwhile.
The only other change to Austria’s XI from the 3-1 win over North Macedonia is the inclusion of goalscorer Michael Gregoritsch (€5.5m) ahead of Sasa Kalajdzic (€7.5m).
Netherlands XI (3-5-2): Stekelenburg; Blind, De Ligt, De Vrij; Van Aanholt, De Jong, Wijnaldum, De Roon, Dumfries; Depay, Weghorst.
Austria XI (3-5-2): Bachmann; Dragovic, Alaba, Hinteregger; Ulmer, Laimer, X Schlager, Baumgartner, Lainer; Sabitzer, Gregoritsch.
Our Euro 2020 Fantasy coverage
BEST PLAYERS
Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland
Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia
Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia
Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic
Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia
Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany
BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards
ALL OUR TEAM REVEALS
STRATEGY
2 hours, 3 mins ago
So by my reckoning Austria have to be far more attacking as they have -1 GD and Ukraine have 0 GD. There will be goals in that last game between them!