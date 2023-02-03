FPL Double Gameweek 22 tips: Player picks, team news + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written about Double Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.
A reminder that the FPL deadline is today at 18:30 GMT.
BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST
- DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22: Two fixtures for Man Utd and Leeds now confirmed
- BLANK GAMEWEEK 25: Newcastle, Man Utd, Brentford and Brighton set to blank in FPL Gameweek 25
- BLANK GAMEWEEK 28: Who could blank and who plays after the FA Cup fourth round
- FRISKING THE FIXTURES: Who has the best FPL fixtures until Blank Gameweek 28?
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 22?
- SCOUT PICKS: Rashford leads Man Utd triple-up
- SCOUT SQUAD: Az, Sam, Neale and Tom discuss the best players for FPL Double Gameweek 22
- DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22: Who are the best Leeds players for their Double Gameweek?
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?
- SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Antony, Mudryk + Bailey
- THE WATCHLIST: Who are the best medium-term player picks?
GAMEWEEK 22 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Can FPL players still get a ban for yellow card accumulation?
- TEAM NEWS: Live Friday injury updates
- TEAM NEWS: Live Thursday injury updates
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 22?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- RATE MY TEAM: Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- RATE MY TEAM: Points projections for Gameweek 22 and beyond
OPINION AND TEAM REVEALS
- PRAS: How to navigate the upcoming Blank and Double Gameweeks
- LATERISER: Is Fernandes worth buying, Nketiah v Arsenal midfielders + who to Triple Captain
- TOM FREEMAN: Rashford Triple Captain, Salah + Leeds players
- ZOPHAR: The seven-time top 10k finisher’s Q&A and team reveal
- MILANISTA: Team reveal – Almiron and Cancelo out, Arsenal duo in
- SIMON MARCH: Why weirdness is good for FPL managers
- TOM FREEMAN: Who are the best replacements for Joao Cancelo?
- MEMBERS VIDEO: Pras and Andy’s FPL Double Gameweek 22 preview and team plans
STATS ANALYSIS
- MAN CITY DEFENDERS: Is anyone ‘nailed’ to start without Joao Cancelo?
- BRUNO FERNANDES: Is the Man Utd midfielder back to his best in FPL?
- HOME V AWAY: How important is home advantage in FPL? Part 1: teams
- TALES OF THE ‘EXPECTED’: Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?
FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
- THE GREAT AND THE GOOD: FPL transfers, rank, template + more
- FPL HALL OF FAME UPDATE: How the top 10 all-time managers are set up
NEW TRANSFERS AND MANAGERS
- TRANSFER NEWS: List of confirmed new January window signings in FPL
- TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: How it happened
- FPL NEW SIGNINGS: Can Anthony Gordon shine at Newcastle?
- FPL NEW SIGNINGS: Who is Chelsea midfielder Noni Madueke?
- FPL NEW SIGNINGS: Could Trossard affect Martinelli and Saka’s minutes?
- NEW EVERTON MANAGER: What can FPL managers expect from Sean Dyche’s Toffees?
MORE GAMEWEEK 22 VIDEO CONTENT
- GAMEWEEK 22 WILDCARD: Harry talks through a potential Wildcard draft
- FOUR TIPS: Flapjack’s four essential bits of advice for Gameweek 22
- TRANSFER TARGETS: Harry discusses the top FPL transfer candidates
- GOALS IMMINENT: The players who are due a goal
- SCOUTCAST: Advantage Rashford Triple Captainers?
- BURNING QUESTIONS: Pras and Sonaldo dissect the most-discussed FPL issues
NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 21
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Mudryk bright, Mitoma v March, Maddison returns
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Newcastle’s clean sheet run, Zaha’s injury, Villa’s defence
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Haaland’s hat-trick, Foden update, Rashford’s run
- MONDAY SCOUT NOTES: Mitrovic injury update, Kane the difference
- SCOREBOARD: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- SCOREBOARD: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
