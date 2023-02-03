719
Tips February 3

FPL Double Gameweek 22 tips: Player picks, team news + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we've written about Double Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

A reminder that the FPL deadline is today at 18:30 GMT.

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST

FPL Double Gameweek 22 provisionally confirmed for Man Utd and Leeds

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.

  FPL Brains
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    Has Moderation Rights
    11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Can you imagine if Chelsea lose today, with all these new players on the pitch.

    There's no way Enzo would know Potters tactics, Ziyech was livid about 10mins ago. James not match fit.

    It'll look bad on him.

    Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      yeah

      bet they wish they were playing Liverpool instead.

      Open Controls
    Camzy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      They don't really have much choice. Lots of injured players.

      Open Controls
      FPL Brains
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        11 Years
        just now

        He's made 4 changes from the last game, some enforced. Just feel like that's still a bit much.

        Open Controls
    Snake Juice
      6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Hope Mitro buries them

      Open Controls
    GOTHAM City F.C.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      58 mins ago

      Money can't buy happiness, let's see

      Open Controls
    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      6 Years
      56 mins ago

      Lots of quality players but _new_ players, new team dynamic, new atmosphere, lots of news...
      Personally wouldn't judge Potter based on a bad result tonight.

      Open Controls
  Gazwaz80
    3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Great Chelsea turnout…

    Open Controls
    FPL Brains
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      They had the starting 11 being announced on the tannoy 10mins ago.. Awkward.

      Open Controls
  Ron_Swanson
    12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    The game, is live.

    Open Controls
  Kodap
    5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Ended up with TC Bruno, number of ML rivals went Rashford…. Could be a big old swing

    Open Controls
    TomSaints
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Same. Happy with a gamble as own Rashford and think they score pretty similar but a Rashford blank and Bruno haul is pretty huge

      Open Controls
  jackruet
    1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Currently on 1 mil rank. Last moment caotain change to bruno. (30 second beforr deadline)

    It is what it is

    Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      5 Years
      8 mins ago

      GL

      Open Controls
    FCHaalandaise
      just now

      New rank

      2m

      Open Controls
  Keventry City
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    The site is broken I still have a free transfer for this deadline what the actual hell?!

    Open Controls
    GOTHAM City F.C.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Quick, bring in James

      Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      52 mins ago

      cache itb

      Open Controls
  AC/DC AFC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    stepping back...

    Those who didn't TC Rashford holding the chip may do better with an Arsenal player over Halland next game week?

    Open Controls
    FCHaalandaise
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Haaland TC is gonna get over 100 pts alone next week

      Open Controls
      The Polymath
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Wake, wake up, you're dreaming.

        Open Controls
        FCHaalandaise
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          We shall see

          Open Controls
          Zimo
            4 Years
            53 mins ago

            U think he gets 6 goals against Villa?

            Open Controls
    FCHaalandaise
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Hat trick and brace with at least one assist and max baps twice

      Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      47 mins ago

      I'm not going to play TC next week, maybe Haaland 34. But I'm open to the idea of captaining Nketiah maybe, going to think about it

      Open Controls
  PLerix
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Early pickle;
    A) Ream (NFO)
    B) Martinez (lee)

    Already playing Shaw (lee)

    Open Controls
  Rhodes your boat
    6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Now that the deadline has passed interested to know what peoples chip plans are? I've used TC this week

    Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      5 Years
      21 mins ago

      TC this week

      Open Controls
    RogDog_jimmy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      21 mins ago

      TC Rash this week for me

      Open Controls
    FPL Brains
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      11 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'll wait for the Haaland DGW which will include WHU (H)

      Open Controls
      The Mentaculus
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Think I'll be there with you. TC34 (hopefully) FTW!

        Open Controls
  FCHaalandaise
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Shaw to Gabriel gives me these 6

    Providing no other issues crop up, no brainer right?

    Gabriel, Ode, Saka

    Akanji, Mahrez, Haaland

    Open Controls
    FCHaalandaise
      6 mins ago

      For free of course

      Open Controls
    FPL Brains
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      11 Years
      1 min ago

      Yup. Decent.

      Open Controls
  Zimo
    4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Sooooooooooooo

    Shaw(lee) or Botman(BOU)?

    Open Controls
    Zimo
      4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Sorry Botman(bou)*

      Open Controls
    TheTinman
      7 Years
      1 hour ago

      B and its not close

      Open Controls
      Zimo
        4 Years
        58 mins ago

        And you're not biased at all? Pinky swear?

        Open Controls
    Alan The Llama
      13 Years
      59 mins ago

      Do you think Shaw gets more than 6 points because that's Botman's likely score.

      Open Controls
      Zimo
        4 Years
        58 mins ago

        I think Leeds might score at Home but I don't know if I'm overcompensating because I'm a Manchester United fan.

        Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      46 mins ago

      Bot

      Open Controls
  TheTinman
    7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Can't believe how few of my rivals TC Rashford!

    Open Controls
    Alan The Llama
      13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Have you tc'd him?

      Open Controls
    g40steve
      4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Same here lots used all the chips already 🙂

      Open Controls
  13. Mirror Man
    1 hour ago

    Almiron -> Odegaard done. Taking a risk going early before tomorrow's deadline.

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      brilliant

      Open Controls
  14. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Botman v Schar

    Who do you prefer?

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Well Schar but that's why he's more expensive. Do u need the extra cash?

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        Don’t need the extra cash.

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          55 mins ago

          Schar it is!

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers mate

            Open Controls
  15. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Next week, I have to decide who to play:

    a) Rashford (lee) or Mitrovic(NFO).
    b) Botman (bou) or Martinez (lee).
    c) Ward (TOT) or Kepa (whu).

    Bench boost?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      c) is not even a choice as Ward is a garbage pick. Your bench will otherwise be strong but not jumping out as a bench boost week.

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. Ward is the weak link, I agree. I also have Patterson but that may be sorted by the FT. I will keep an watch for injuries and bans for next week.

        Open Controls
  16. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    59 mins ago

    Left the armband on Bruno.
    Hoping Bruno x 2 > Rashford x 3.

    Gonna be watching from behind the sofa I think

    Open Controls
  17. el polako
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Will Reece James make it to the half time without breaking again?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      No chance

      Open Controls
  18. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    kepa (ward)
    walker slaiba botman triper (shaw)
    rash bruno mahrez martineli (mitoma)
    haland kane (toney)

    which?

    a) walker bruno -4 to akanji/ake saka/odegard
    b) walker martineli -4 to akanji/ake odegard
    c) martineli bruno -4 to saka/mudryk odegard (start shaw/mitoma for walker)

    Open Controls
  19. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Rashford - 206.09% EO

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Jeez.

      Open Controls
    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      That's it?

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        54 mins ago

        So does that mean captainers want him to blank?

        Open Controls
        1. Botman and Robben
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Would not really affect my rank, did not use TC.

          Open Controls
      2. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        54 mins ago

        Lol, what did you expect?

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          52 mins ago

          I predicted 238 🙁

          Open Controls
  20. Lucky Z
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Bruno + Cancelo => KDB + Mings worth -4?

    Open Controls
    1. dparran
      2 mins ago

      good for KDB but tough fixtures for Mings (LEI, MCI, ARS) good for GW25+

      Open Controls
  21. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Just looked at team for 25 & looking like 7 blanks,

    Open Controls
  22. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/02/03/chelsea-v-fulham-team-news-james-fernandez-and-mudryk-start/

    Open Controls
  23. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Which two transfers stand out for GW23?

    a) Almiron > Mahrez

    b) Patterson > Schar

    c) Mitrovic > Nketiah

    d) Almiron > Mudryk

    Open Controls
    1. dparran
      4 mins ago

      A, C (D is interesting; may need more time on Mudryk)

      Open Controls

